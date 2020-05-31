Arsenal News

Image: Bukayo Saka has been putting the work in during lockdown

Arsenal are currently preparing for the return of the Premier League campaign, and we have been keeping an eye on our stars back in training of late.

Bukayo Saka has been one of our rare brights sparks this season, and at only 18 years-old, is showing immense ability in his breakthrough term.

The most impressing feature has been that he even been able to earn the plaudits being used as a makeshift left-back in the absence of injured duo Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

Clearly the youngster hasn’t allowed the lockdown to allow himself to lose sight of his goals however, as he can be seen below in immaculate shape.

Have the majority of Arsenal’s stars returned in good shape? Will Saka be key in our push for the European places?

Patrick

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags Bukayo Saka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs