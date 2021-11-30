Image: Bukayo Saka named as sixth best U21 in Europe behind PL rival

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has been awarded sixth place in the running to win the Kopa 2021, while Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood claimed fifth.

I believe the voting is done the same way as the Ballon D’Or, with journalists from around Europe all given the opportunity to vote, but I can’t comprehend how Greenwood could come into the thinking ahead of Saka after watching our youngster star for England as well as Arsenal.

It seems crazy to me, but I also can’t figure out how Lionel Messi won this year’s award either, with just one Ligue 1 goal since joining Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and with just one Copa Del Rey won last season with Barcelona…

It is nice for Saka to get recognition regardless of some questionable decisions in the voting, as I believe this was the least that he deserved.

Patrick