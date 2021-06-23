Image: Bukayo Saka proves his worth with MotM performance to give Southgate selection headache

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has earned the Man of the Match award on his only England appearance so far at Euro 2020, helping our side to a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic.
The 19 year-old had been overlooked by Gareth Southgate for both matches against Scotland and Croatia, but with the team having already qualified, as well as with Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount unavailable after contact with Billy Gilmour, Saka was given the chance to shine against the Czechs.
He did so in such a way that he was awarded the UEFA Star of the Match award, meaning he now has three MotM awards from his five England caps, yet he is still being overlooked…
Bukayo Saka = Man of the Match 👏
Should he start the next game? 👀 #bbceuro2020 #ENGCZE #ENG #Euro2020
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 22, 2021
Bukayo Saka for England:
🏟 5 games played
🏆 3 Man of the Match awards
That’s back-to-back MOTMs for our starboy at England now. He HAS to start in the round of 16! 💫 pic.twitter.com/GkP9DJf25x
— AFCTALK. ✍🏼 (@AFCTalk0) June 22, 2021
Will Southgate ring the changes for the knockout rounds and give Saka what he deserves?
Patrick
Wonderful performance from Saka, he was the only shining light for England along with Grealish. Played a important part in Sterlings winning goal. You made Arsenal proud Saka, we are so lucky to have you. Hope you start the round of 16 match, you deserve it.
Our hottest prospect since Cesc. We failed to build a team around Cesc, so we must not let this happen with Saka. Signs are very good at the moment though, because I think we have some real quality young players, that should only continue to improve.
Tierney, Saka, Martinelli, ESR, Gabriel, Balogun, and Saliba (if he ever gets a chance) are the players we need to build around.
Azeez
Well done to our own starboy. I didn’t even know he has 3 MOM award, even the English fans are calling for him to start the next match but knowing Southgate he will end up playing negative defensive football against France or Portugal or Italy.