Image: Bukayo Saka shortlisted alongside English duo for Kopa 2021 award

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is on the shortlist to be named Kopa 2021 winner, alongside Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

The young Gunner has proven time and time again that he has what it takes to make it at the highest level, including being awarded the Arsenal Player of the Year award for the 2020-21 season, and made his mark for England this summer also in helping them to reach the final of the competition.

Saka could well be in line to pick up his latest award, this time in the shape of the Kopa, which is the equivalent to the Ballon D’Or but for the under-21s, although I believe his biggest competition for the trophy could be Pedri.

Here are the 10 nominees for the #tropheekopa pic.twitter.com/x8RCTCmoqS — France Football #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 8, 2021

Who would be your top three?

Patrick