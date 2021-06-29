Image: Bukayo Saka starts for England in crunch Euro 2020 clash with Germany

Arsenal News Gooner News

Bukayo Saka starts for England in crunch Euro 2020 clash with Germany

Bukayo Saka has been selected to start for England against Germany as they look to book a place in the quarter finals of Euro 2020.

Our youngster will line-up as part of a front-three including both Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, with England boss Gareth Southgate opting to switch to 3-4-3 formation for our tough opening knockout round match against the DFB.

Many had predicted that the manager would opt to return to Phil Foden, despite Saka’s Star of the Match award performance in his only appearance thus far, but thankfully he has made the right decision here.

Come on England.

Predictions?

Patrick

  1. Sue says:
    June 29, 2021 at 4:16 pm

    Buzzing!!

    Reply
    1. Shone says:
      June 29, 2021 at 4:23 pm

      Yeah.. common saka

      Reply
      1. Dan kit says:
        June 29, 2021 at 4:31 pm

        Yea same
        Shocked he’s picked TBH but Southgate as gone 3-4-3 with pace to counter their formation.

        Reply
  2. Grandad says:
    June 29, 2021 at 4:34 pm

    Safety first selection from Southgate which could rebound on him.The absence of Mount and Foden surprises me after their major contributions to the team in the qualifying matches.

    Reply
  3. Gooner Sass says:
    June 29, 2021 at 4:41 pm

    Come on Saka

    Reply

