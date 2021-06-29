Image: Bukayo Saka starts for England in crunch Euro 2020 clash with Germany

Bukayo Saka has been selected to start for England against Germany as they look to book a place in the quarter finals of Euro 2020.

Our youngster will line-up as part of a front-three including both Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, with England boss Gareth Southgate opting to switch to 3-4-3 formation for our tough opening knockout round match against the DFB.

Starting for the Three Lions.

In a major tournament.

Against Germany.

At Wembley.

Many had predicted that the manager would opt to return to Phil Foden, despite Saka’s Star of the Match award performance in his only appearance thus far, but thankfully he has made the right decision here.

