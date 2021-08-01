[Image] Chelsea team to face Arsenal today – Star studded attacking line up…

The Arsenal confirmed teams are taking much longer than usual to be announced today, but maybe they have waiting to see which Starting XI Thomas Tuchel chooses.

Well now they have no excuses as the Blues have now released their line-up.

They are not holding back either, with Werner, Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic and Kovavic ready to go all out in attack.

Mendy is in goal, but the Gunners will have to have a defensive line-up for the first half at least….

Here is Chelsea’s team to face Arsenal in the first Mind Series game at the Emirates..