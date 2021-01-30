Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Image: Confirmed Arsenal and Man United teams for today’s Premier League battle

Arsenal and Manchester United are set to go head-to-head in today’s Premier League clash at the Emirates, and the two teams are finally out.

The Gunners will be looking to build on their fine form since Christmas, while the Red Devils will be hoping to repel their blushes after a shock 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford to bottom of the table side Sheffield United in midweek.

We were already aware that Arsenal would be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored the winner in the 1-0 win at Old Trafford in their last battle, but we were not expecting to see Bukayo Saka miss the clash.

What are your predictions following news of both teams?

  1. Lenohappy says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:34 pm

    Where’s Saka?

    1. Tom k says:
      January 30, 2021 at 6:02 pm

      Wish we ad a goal score we should be 2 up by now

  2. HASS says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:34 pm

    Bad lineup, The only players with decent link up play are Saka and Smith Rowe. Saka is on form but is on bench. That is Arteta logic for you.

    1. Jax says:
      January 30, 2021 at 4:36 pm

      Not on bench.

    2. Kedar says:
      January 30, 2021 at 4:36 pm

      Saka is not even on bench buddy

    3. Rainbo says:
      January 30, 2021 at 4:36 pm

      He’s not even on the bench?

    4. Marty says:
      January 30, 2021 at 4:37 pm

      Saka injured….

    5. Declan says:
      January 30, 2021 at 4:37 pm

      Saka not on bench, he’s injured.

      1. Arsenal2win says:
        January 30, 2021 at 5:04 pm

        Saka is rested not injured. The young man has worked his socks off. He needs a day off.

        1. EDU says:
          January 30, 2021 at 5:23 pm

          Lol against Man U that we needs to put out the best we have he then stays at home to watch. That’s a joke from you. He definitely must be injured.

    6. Perry ames says:
      January 30, 2021 at 4:41 pm

      I don’t fancy us tonight with 3 first choice players not even in the squad. I hope I’m wrong but the bench looks very very ordinary with not one striker for Manchester United to fear
      Head says 0-2
      Heart says 2-1

    7. guy says:
      January 30, 2021 at 4:55 pm

      OK to blame MA for what he has done, Hass, but not what he has not. These unfair digs are wearing me out. Better to question our fitness trainers and physios who can’t keep our players fit.

      1. Eddie says:
        January 30, 2021 at 5:21 pm

        Swear down bruv!! Pretty stupid and uncalled statement against the coach as usual. Saka us out with an hip Injury, but no!! Since Agendas must come first then Arteta must be blamed.

  3. Sue says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:34 pm

    Saka has a sore hip ☹ COYG

    1. Kev82 says:
      January 30, 2021 at 4:37 pm

      No Saka, Tierney, auba, Mari, and Ryan what is going on Sue 😳

      1. Sue says:
        January 30, 2021 at 4:38 pm

        Ryan has a hip problem too, Kev….
        Not ideal I know, but we can still do it 🙂

        1. Kev82 says:
          January 30, 2021 at 4:44 pm

          All made of glass Sue you wouldn’t have seen so many injuries years ago 😆

          1. Sue says:
            January 30, 2021 at 4:58 pm

            Let’s hope Saka is back for Wolves, Kev 🤞

          2. Kev82 says:
            January 30, 2021 at 5:04 pm

            I hope so Sue, we have some tough games coming up, at least auba will be back soon 👊

      2. Declan says:
        January 30, 2021 at 4:38 pm

        All injured apart from Aubamayang who is in quarantine.

        Reply
        January 30, 2021 at 4:39 pm

        Are u concerned about Ryan cause u want him to start or u just want to Criticize Arteta?

        1. Kev82 says:
          January 30, 2021 at 4:46 pm

          No I’m wondering why he’s not on the bench and if I want to criticize Arteta I would do it without cheap shots!

          1. Andrey says:
            January 30, 2021 at 4:57 pm

            Alright it just seems weird asking for someone who we both now wouldn’t be getting a playing time any time soon

          2. Kev82 says:
            January 30, 2021 at 5:00 pm

            He would if Leno got injured and the young Icelandic keeper doesn’t fill me with confidence.

    2. Kstix says:
      January 30, 2021 at 4:38 pm

      That’s sad Sue. I hope he gets better. We will miss him. Hope the boys turn up today. COYG

      1. Sue says:
        January 30, 2021 at 4:41 pm

        Gutted, Kstix! Bet the Mancs are rubbing their hands together!!
        So let’s do what is not expected – win!! 🤞

        1. Kstix says:
          January 30, 2021 at 4:43 pm

          A win today will do our confidence a world of good Sue. I’m going for 2-1 win with martinelli and Laca to get the goals

          1. Sue says:
            January 30, 2021 at 4:52 pm

            2-1 will do nicely, Kstix!! 🙏

  4. Kedar says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:34 pm

    No Saka..
    No even on bench…
    Injured??

  5. Mambo says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:37 pm

    Runaarson lol

    1. Andrey says:
      January 30, 2021 at 4:41 pm

      Let hope nothing happens to Leno🤣🤣🤣🤣

  6. Grandad says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:38 pm

    Reply
    1. Kstix says:
      January 30, 2021 at 4:58 pm

      I think odegaard will come in for martinelli at some point in the game after his goal and pepe will shift to the left while odegaard takes the right.

    2. guy says:
      January 30, 2021 at 5:01 pm

      Me too grandad, with arguably our best two players out, and perhaps the next three (GM, Partey and Gabriel) not exactly match fit.
      Call me a pessimist, but offer me a draw now and I’ll take it!

  7. gotanidea says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:38 pm

    No Saka, no Tierney and Pepe on the right wing would likely make us doomed. I wonder why the Gunners are so injury prone

    1. Kedar says:
      January 30, 2021 at 4:41 pm

      Now I think even if we get point then it will be good result because as you said Pépé is on right is like team with 10 men

      1. Declan says:
        January 30, 2021 at 4:44 pm

        How do you know he is on the left?

        1. Declan says:
          January 30, 2021 at 4:45 pm

          *Not on the left?*

        2. Kedar says:
          January 30, 2021 at 4:46 pm

          Martinelli Will play on left wing and Pépé on right wing

          1. Declan says:
            January 30, 2021 at 4:58 pm

            But how do you know?

      2. gotanidea says:
        January 30, 2021 at 5:11 pm

        Yeah hopefully Pepe’s right foot works this time. He’ll never be a great inverted RW if his weaker foot is still lame

  8. McLovin says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:42 pm

    Support the team. We did well vs Southampton despite changes.

    Come on boys. We need a win.

    1. Mambo says:
      January 30, 2021 at 4:44 pm

      After seeing line up, I hope we at least get a draw but expect a loss sadly.

  9. PJ-SA says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    Tired of our decades of injury issues.

    Guys needs to do some strength work like other teams do

  10. Sid says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:45 pm

    I hope we win the match. Cant watch due to travelling reasons. Get well soon all the missing Gunners!
    Best of luck team!
    COYG!!

    1. Kedar says:
      January 30, 2021 at 4:47 pm

      Try on Hotstar

  11. Declan says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:47 pm

    Isn’t it just one change from Southampton game?

    1. Kedar says:
      January 30, 2021 at 4:48 pm

      But big one… Missing our most in form player…
      And this is Man Utd and not Southampton..

  12. guy says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:47 pm

    Not looking great with no Tierney or Saka. Really need Pepe to have one of those rare good games, and GM to be over his rustiness. Still – I guess at least we can expect to see Odegaard today as I don’t see any other inspiration on the bench.
    Fingers crossed guys and gals, lucky heather out etc.
    Let’s hope its another happy conversation in 3 hours…

  13. Vinod says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:47 pm

    Pepe in left, Martinelli as CF, Laca as CAM, ESR at right. It might bring a bit more balance to the team.

    1. Kedar says:
      January 30, 2021 at 4:50 pm

      This is complicated….
      And Playing ESR on Wing will kill his creativity as number 10

      1. Vinod says:
        January 30, 2021 at 4:52 pm

        Unfortunately I don’t fancy either Martinelli or Pepe having a good game on right. I am happy to be proved wrong.

      2. Davi says:
        January 30, 2021 at 5:03 pm

        ESR would be fine from the right – he’s not a winger but he would cause problems. It’s more the Laca at AM that would concern me

  14. Anders Sørensen says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:48 pm

    Chance for other attackers to step up!

  15. Highbury Hero says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:48 pm

    The cheaters won’t get away with it.

  16. jon fox says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:53 pm

    With this side we have far less chance than with our strongest team. I would grab your hand off for a point right now but expect a two goal defeat with this injury ravaged team.

    1. Jax says:
      January 30, 2021 at 4:59 pm

      It’s only two (albeit key) players out Jon, so not really injury ravaged. Having said that I don’t like the look of the centre of the defence with the likes of Rashford & Cavani running at us.
      UTA

  17. Kstix says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:56 pm

    We just might pull off a win despite the injuries. Watch this space.

  18. Drayton says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:56 pm

    Well, the Saka injury was inevitable. Playing him in the fa cup v Southampton for 30 mins was stupid. But, we have Partey, we have ESR, Holding rock, Laca on form…let’s do some damage boys!

  19. GunnerSince2004 says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:56 pm

    Martinelli is just as good as Saka. He’s just been dogged with injuries so as a like for like replacement he’s good.

    Pepe played well against S’ton in the league but on the left wing which I’m realizing might be his best position. Unfortunately Martinelli will most probably play on the left wing unless Arteta switches things up.

    Cedric played well as a LB against S’ton too and if he can support either Martinelli or Pepe in attack we should be good. AMN can come in later in 2nd half to shut down that wing if we’re leading.

    Luiz or Holding should shut down Cavani. That’s one player I’m afraid of in that Man Utd. The guy is world class and if we give him any small chance in the box he will trouble us.

    Oedegaard is our ace up a sleeve. Unknown tactically or how he’ll be used. He could be thrown in to get Ole scratching his head and confuse that Man U midfield.

    Overall, given the options we have that’s a decent first XI but our bench sucks.

    If we can a smash and grab then smash hard and grab tight.

  20. RW1 says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:57 pm

    If this team gets a draw I will be surprised and delighted … no tiernay saka ceballos … link up an issue … so their midfield of pogba Fred Fernandez clearly superior to partey xhaka smith Rowe … lot will depend on Pepe and martinelli stepping up to plate … big ask but it’s a strange season

  21. Chuxzzy1 says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:57 pm

    Gosh🤦🏾arsenal and injuries…our bench is too light we just have to rely on our 11 to do the job

  22. Iykmatt says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:58 pm

    Goodluck to the boys.win or draw is acceptable to keep the momentun going

  23. Gmv8 says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:59 pm

    Not feeling confident, missing Aubameyang, Saka and Tierney …. let’s hope people step up …

  24. Declan says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:59 pm

    Pepé on left and Martinelli on right.

  25. Declan says:
    January 30, 2021 at 4:59 pm

  26. Mark says:
    January 30, 2021 at 5:00 pm

    Given the injury circumstances I think it’s a good team.. All the best to the young men..

  27. Davi says:
    January 30, 2021 at 5:01 pm

    No Saka and the bench looks weak (aside from the unknown of Odegaard). So if things aren’t going well there’s not much Mikel can do about it with personnel. Not as confident as many seem to be

  28. Gmv8 says:
    January 30, 2021 at 5:06 pm

    Why no Balogun? Surely better than Willian or Eddie ……?

    1. Perry ames says:
      January 30, 2021 at 5:15 pm

      Is aubameyang injured

      1. ACE says:
        January 30, 2021 at 5:20 pm

        Quarantine because of traveling to be with his sick
        mom

        1. Perry ames says:
          January 30, 2021 at 5:26 pm

          Thank you

    2. ACE says:
      January 30, 2021 at 5:22 pm

      Has he featured @ all in the EPL this season?

      Why would you expect him to play meaningful
      minutes in one of the biggest fixtures of the
      seasons?

      SMH

    3. GunnerSince2004 says:
      January 30, 2021 at 6:08 pm

      He must sign the contract. We can’t keep playing him in the first team if he’s got no future with us. We’d rather develop Eddie and at least sell home for a fee. It’s just business.

  29. Declan says:
    January 30, 2021 at 5:15 pm

    Love the warm up shirts!

    1. Sue says:
      January 30, 2021 at 5:19 pm

      They’re wild!!!

  30. adajim says:
    January 30, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    i guess you guys who want us play our best players every game are happy now with the injury-hit squad we have

    1. Declan says:
      January 30, 2021 at 5:19 pm

      But we didn’t 🤔

    2. Perry ames says:
      January 30, 2021 at 5:25 pm

      I want us to play our best players every game but we shouldn’t be in the position where we dont have 16 players who can all come in and do a decent job. You seem to be looking for a arguement with someone where as we should be uniting as a club as we all want what’s best

    3. damy says:
      January 30, 2021 at 5:26 pm

      So did we play them…. Did they still not get injured…. So whose right after all…

  31. Sean says:
    January 30, 2021 at 5:31 pm

    Il take a draw but Martinelli can cause problems like Saka & Soares may be ok at LB this evening. Not all doom & gloom but not too optimistic about the 3points.

    Come on boys!!

  32. PJ-SA says:
    January 30, 2021 at 5:38 pm

    Xhaka….poor in high pressure games!

  33. Defund The Media says:
    January 30, 2021 at 5:47 pm

    Not even a yellow for that Fernandes studs tackle 😐

    1. Kedar says:
      January 30, 2021 at 5:51 pm

      That should have been a red actually…
      He was studs up.

      1. Defund The Media says:
        January 30, 2021 at 5:54 pm

        Definitely mate, zero intention of getting the ball, and not even a booking 🤯

        1. Kedar says:
          January 30, 2021 at 5:55 pm

          And it was from behind also…

      2. Zamind says:
        January 30, 2021 at 6:22 pm

        Chaka should have rolled on the floor to entice the ref

    2. Sue says:
      January 30, 2021 at 6:17 pm

      Unbelievable, Rory, that dirty sod!!

      1. Defund The Media says:
        January 30, 2021 at 6:20 pm

        I know sue!! And the fact they VAR checked it too 🤷‍♂️

        1. Sue says:
          January 30, 2021 at 6:23 pm

          SMH!!! It is United though…

  34. Kedar says:
    January 30, 2021 at 5:52 pm

    It will be interesting to see Odegaard and Smith- Rowe paying together

  35. Dan kit says:
    January 30, 2021 at 6:01 pm

    Martinelli 👏👏

    1. Kedar says:
      January 30, 2021 at 6:02 pm

      He saved us

  36. Perry ames says:
    January 30, 2021 at 6:12 pm

    The ref seems a bit anti us at the moment imo

    1. Kedar says:
      January 30, 2021 at 6:15 pm

      Don’t know but certainly game is not going our way at the moment..

    2. Perry ames says:
      January 30, 2021 at 6:17 pm

      Good half considering.
      And the ref is biased against us

  37. Dan kit says:
    January 30, 2021 at 6:17 pm

    How that was a foul on Bruno is beyond me ,This is why Man Utd get so many penalties .

    1. Defund The Media says:
      January 30, 2021 at 6:19 pm

      Bruno has scored 28 goals since he joined, FIFTEEN of those are pens, total joke man!

  38. FootballisTrivial says:
    January 30, 2021 at 6:20 pm

    I can never like man’s chest hair United.
    They’re getting away with shitty play. Punish them Arsenal

  39. gotanidea says:
    January 30, 2021 at 6:21 pm

    Pepe’s ball control is surprisingly good today and he worked hard to defend/ press as well. Partey’s box-to-box dribbling skill is excellent, but his passes are inaccurate sometimes

    Man United players have the height advantage and I’m worried they’d score from set-pieces, since we don’t have many tall players like them. I’d be happy if we could get a draw

  40. David says:
    January 30, 2021 at 6:21 pm

    Good game of football but arsenal attack not really clicking. Laca not his looking his energetic self and Martinali is to isolated, should play narrower

  41. Quantic Dream says:
    January 30, 2021 at 6:21 pm

    Not a bad half!

  42. Declan says:
    January 30, 2021 at 6:22 pm

    @kedar, you are correct, I was watching in the mirror 😊

  43. Durand says:
    January 30, 2021 at 6:23 pm

    I would take a point in this match the way things are going.

  44. Dboy says:
    January 30, 2021 at 6:23 pm

    We’ll be better in the second half. COYG!!!!

  45. RSH says:
    January 30, 2021 at 6:23 pm

    Tough half. Good intensity from the boys. Having trouble getting the ball out for some of our counters, and midfielders need some better passing options. But that’s also why we are recovering well when we do lose the ball. Martinelli basically a 2nd fullback at times.

