Image: Confirmed Arsenal and Man United teams for today’s Premier League battle

Arsenal and Manchester United are set to go head-to-head in today’s Premier League clash at the Emirates, and the two teams are finally out.

The Gunners will be looking to build on their fine form since Christmas, while the Red Devils will be hoping to repel their blushes after a shock 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford to bottom of the table side Sheffield United in midweek.

We were already aware that Arsenal would be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored the winner in the 1-0 win at Old Trafford in their last battle, but we were not expecting to see Bukayo Saka miss the clash.

Ole makes 5️⃣ changes to today's #MUFC starting XI

#ARSMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2021

