Image: Confirmed Arsenal and Man United teams for today’s Premier League battle

Arsenal and Manchester United are set to go head-to-head in today’s Premier League clash at the Emirates, and the two teams are finally out.
The Gunners will be looking to build on their fine form since Christmas, while the Red Devils will be hoping to repel their blushes after a shock 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford to bottom of the table side Sheffield United in midweek.
We were already aware that Arsenal would be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored the winner in the 1-0 win at Old Trafford in their last battle, but we were not expecting to see Bukayo Saka miss the clash.
📋 Today’s team news…
🇬🇭 @ThomasPartey22 in midfield
🏴 @EmileSmithRowe starts
🇧🇷 @g_martinelli01 returns
#️⃣ #ARSMUN
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 30, 2021
𝐈𝐭'𝐬 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬 📣
Ole makes 5️⃣ changes to today's #MUFC starting XI 👇
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2021
What are your predictions following news of both teams?
Patrick
106 CommentsAdd a Comment
Where’s Saka?
Wish we ad a goal score we should be 2 up by now
Bad lineup, The only players with decent link up play are Saka and Smith Rowe. Saka is on form but is on bench. That is Arteta logic for you.
Not on bench.
Saka is not even on bench buddy
He’s not even on the bench?
Saka injured….
Saka not on bench, he’s injured.
Saka is rested not injured. The young man has worked his socks off. He needs a day off.
Lol against Man U that we needs to put out the best we have he then stays at home to watch. That’s a joke from you. He definitely must be injured.
I don’t fancy us tonight with 3 first choice players not even in the squad. I hope I’m wrong but the bench looks very very ordinary with not one striker for Manchester United to fear
Head says 0-2
Heart says 2-1
OK to blame MA for what he has done, Hass, but not what he has not. These unfair digs are wearing me out. Better to question our fitness trainers and physios who can’t keep our players fit.
Swear down bruv!! Pretty stupid and uncalled statement against the coach as usual. Saka us out with an hip Injury, but no!! Since Agendas must come first then Arteta must be blamed.
Saka has a sore hip ☹ COYG
No Saka, Tierney, auba, Mari, and Ryan what is going on Sue 😳
Ryan has a hip problem too, Kev….
Not ideal I know, but we can still do it 🙂
All made of glass Sue you wouldn’t have seen so many injuries years ago 😆
Let’s hope Saka is back for Wolves, Kev 🤞
I hope so Sue, we have some tough games coming up, at least auba will be back soon 👊
All injured apart from Aubamayang who is in quarantine.
Are u concerned about Ryan cause u want him to start or u just want to Criticize Arteta?
No I’m wondering why he’s not on the bench and if I want to criticize Arteta I would do it without cheap shots!
Alright it just seems weird asking for someone who we both now wouldn’t be getting a playing time any time soon
He would if Leno got injured and the young Icelandic keeper doesn’t fill me with confidence.
That’s sad Sue. I hope he gets better. We will miss him. Hope the boys turn up today. COYG
Gutted, Kstix! Bet the Mancs are rubbing their hands together!!
So let’s do what is not expected – win!! 🤞
A win today will do our confidence a world of good Sue. I’m going for 2-1 win with martinelli and Laca to get the goals
2-1 will do nicely, Kstix!! 🙏
No Saka..
No even on bench…
Injured??
Runaarson lol
Let hope nothing happens to Leno🤣🤣🤣🤣
Without Saka and Tierney I would settle for a point.
I think odegaard will come in for martinelli at some point in the game after his goal and pepe will shift to the left while odegaard takes the right.
Me too grandad, with arguably our best two players out, and perhaps the next three (GM, Partey and Gabriel) not exactly match fit.
Call me a pessimist, but offer me a draw now and I’ll take it!
No Saka, no Tierney and Pepe on the right wing would likely make us doomed. I wonder why the Gunners are so injury prone
Now I think even if we get point then it will be good result because as you said Pépé is on right is like team with 10 men
How do you know he is on the left?
*Not on the left?*
Martinelli Will play on left wing and Pépé on right wing
But how do you know?
Yeah hopefully Pepe’s right foot works this time. He’ll never be a great inverted RW if his weaker foot is still lame
Support the team. We did well vs Southampton despite changes.
Come on boys. We need a win.
After seeing line up, I hope we at least get a draw but expect a loss sadly.
Tired of our decades of injury issues.
Guys needs to do some strength work like other teams do
I hope we win the match. Cant watch due to travelling reasons. Get well soon all the missing Gunners!
Best of luck team!
COYG!!
Try on Hotstar
Isn’t it just one change from Southampton game?
But big one… Missing our most in form player…
And this is Man Utd and not Southampton..
Not looking great with no Tierney or Saka. Really need Pepe to have one of those rare good games, and GM to be over his rustiness. Still – I guess at least we can expect to see Odegaard today as I don’t see any other inspiration on the bench.
Fingers crossed guys and gals, lucky heather out etc.
Let’s hope its another happy conversation in 3 hours…
Pepe in left, Martinelli as CF, Laca as CAM, ESR at right. It might bring a bit more balance to the team.
This is complicated….
And Playing ESR on Wing will kill his creativity as number 10
Unfortunately I don’t fancy either Martinelli or Pepe having a good game on right. I am happy to be proved wrong.
ESR would be fine from the right – he’s not a winger but he would cause problems. It’s more the Laca at AM that would concern me
Chance for other attackers to step up!
The cheaters won’t get away with it.
With this side we have far less chance than with our strongest team. I would grab your hand off for a point right now but expect a two goal defeat with this injury ravaged team.
It’s only two (albeit key) players out Jon, so not really injury ravaged. Having said that I don’t like the look of the centre of the defence with the likes of Rashford & Cavani running at us.
UTA
We just might pull off a win despite the injuries. Watch this space.
Well, the Saka injury was inevitable. Playing him in the fa cup v Southampton for 30 mins was stupid. But, we have Partey, we have ESR, Holding rock, Laca on form…let’s do some damage boys!
Martinelli is just as good as Saka. He’s just been dogged with injuries so as a like for like replacement he’s good.
Pepe played well against S’ton in the league but on the left wing which I’m realizing might be his best position. Unfortunately Martinelli will most probably play on the left wing unless Arteta switches things up.
Cedric played well as a LB against S’ton too and if he can support either Martinelli or Pepe in attack we should be good. AMN can come in later in 2nd half to shut down that wing if we’re leading.
Luiz or Holding should shut down Cavani. That’s one player I’m afraid of in that Man Utd. The guy is world class and if we give him any small chance in the box he will trouble us.
Oedegaard is our ace up a sleeve. Unknown tactically or how he’ll be used. He could be thrown in to get Ole scratching his head and confuse that Man U midfield.
Overall, given the options we have that’s a decent first XI but our bench sucks.
If we can a smash and grab then smash hard and grab tight.
If this team gets a draw I will be surprised and delighted … no tiernay saka ceballos … link up an issue … so their midfield of pogba Fred Fernandez clearly superior to partey xhaka smith Rowe … lot will depend on Pepe and martinelli stepping up to plate … big ask but it’s a strange season
Gosh🤦🏾arsenal and injuries…our bench is too light we just have to rely on our 11 to do the job
Goodluck to the boys.win or draw is acceptable to keep the momentun going
Not feeling confident, missing Aubameyang, Saka and Tierney …. let’s hope people step up …
Pepé on left and Martinelli on right.
Pepé on left and Martinelli on right.
Given the injury circumstances I think it’s a good team.. All the best to the young men..
No Saka and the bench looks weak (aside from the unknown of Odegaard). So if things aren’t going well there’s not much Mikel can do about it with personnel. Not as confident as many seem to be
Why no Balogun? Surely better than Willian or Eddie ……?
Is aubameyang injured
Quarantine because of traveling to be with his sick
mom
Thank you
Has he featured @ all in the EPL this season?
Why would you expect him to play meaningful
minutes in one of the biggest fixtures of the
seasons?
SMH
He must sign the contract. We can’t keep playing him in the first team if he’s got no future with us. We’d rather develop Eddie and at least sell home for a fee. It’s just business.
Love the warm up shirts!
They’re wild!!!
i guess you guys who want us play our best players every game are happy now with the injury-hit squad we have
But we didn’t 🤔
I want us to play our best players every game but we shouldn’t be in the position where we dont have 16 players who can all come in and do a decent job. You seem to be looking for a arguement with someone where as we should be uniting as a club as we all want what’s best
So did we play them…. Did they still not get injured…. So whose right after all…
Il take a draw but Martinelli can cause problems like Saka & Soares may be ok at LB this evening. Not all doom & gloom but not too optimistic about the 3points.
Come on boys!!
Xhaka….poor in high pressure games!
Not even a yellow for that Fernandes studs tackle 😐
That should have been a red actually…
He was studs up.
Definitely mate, zero intention of getting the ball, and not even a booking 🤯
And it was from behind also…
Chaka should have rolled on the floor to entice the ref
Unbelievable, Rory, that dirty sod!!
I know sue!! And the fact they VAR checked it too 🤷♂️
SMH!!! It is United though…
It will be interesting to see Odegaard and Smith- Rowe paying together
Martinelli 👏👏
He saved us
The ref seems a bit anti us at the moment imo
Don’t know but certainly game is not going our way at the moment..
Good half considering.
And the ref is biased against us
How that was a foul on Bruno is beyond me ,This is why Man Utd get so many penalties .
Bruno has scored 28 goals since he joined, FIFTEEN of those are pens, total joke man!
I can never like man’s chest hair United.
They’re getting away with shitty play. Punish them Arsenal
Pepe’s ball control is surprisingly good today and he worked hard to defend/ press as well. Partey’s box-to-box dribbling skill is excellent, but his passes are inaccurate sometimes
Man United players have the height advantage and I’m worried they’d score from set-pieces, since we don’t have many tall players like them. I’d be happy if we could get a draw
Good game of football but arsenal attack not really clicking. Laca not his looking his energetic self and Martinali is to isolated, should play narrower
Not a bad half!
@kedar, you are correct, I was watching in the mirror 😊
I would take a point in this match the way things are going.
We’ll be better in the second half. COYG!!!!
Tough half. Good intensity from the boys. Having trouble getting the ball out for some of our counters, and midfielders need some better passing options. But that’s also why we are recovering well when we do lose the ball. Martinelli basically a 2nd fullback at times.