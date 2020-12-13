Image: Confirmed Arsenal team for Burnley clash

The teams have now been released for the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley this evening.
We were already aware that Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey and Nicolas Pepe were going to miss the matchup at the Emirates, while there was question marks over the possibility of David Luiz playing after his clash of heads with Raul Jimenez two weeks ago.
Mikel Arteta has a number of options to choose from at the back, with Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers proving their fitness of late, and he has opted to go with the below.
📋 Tonight's team news is in!
🧤 @Bernd_Leno in goal
💪 @Biel_m04 x @RobHolding95 at the back
🇬🇦 @Aubameyang7 leads the line#ARSBUR
Is this the right team to end our woeful form of recent weeks?
Patrick
Glad to see ESR on the bench…
Come on Arsenal, 3 points is all we want… not too much to ask 😄
One Of the rarest things you are asking this season
But today we will get 3 points…
Haha I know right!! I also think we’ll be alright tonight… just hope I don’t faint and miss it all 😄
I’m afraid I’m not as optimistic as you, Arteta has been filling me with a lot of doubt. Why in God’s name do willian and xhaka always somehow make it to the starting line up every game. Winning this will be down to how poor Burnley are tonight but I bet even them will fancy their chances against us. Who doesn’t anymore?
For sure, Kstix… Chris Wood will channel his inner Messi 😂😂 You’re right though, every team fancy their chances against us…
It’s sad that we’ve forgotten who we are. Somebody needs to play the tape of the invincible season to these overpayed players, let them see that this is Arsenal football club, not Stoke City FC. They don’t know the extent of the damage they’re doing to the club and fans. We should not even be around here this time of the season. I’m so frustrated Sue. I hope there’s light at the end of this tunnel.
It is painful right now, Kstix, really painful… but keep your chin up, things will improve, starting tonight!! 😁 Keep your eye for the light 😉
You forgot a certain player that can’t do a simple throw-in talk more of defend.
As long as Holdin, Bellerin and Willian are play at the right side of the field, opponents would continue to have chances against us.
This will continue I’m afraid, a win tonight will be papering over cracks but I hope it doesn’t, I hope the players wake up from their slumber and start to play for the badge.
Kstix
They had better put in a good display
I’m hoping for the best rather than expecting a win
It’s going to be 1-1 unless pea finds his scoring boots today because fat lac can’t
Oh no, not a draw!! 2-1 to us…
Laca as a 10 i know we’ll win though. Auba loves scoring against the I hope he bangs a hatrick👌👌
We certainly could do with it, Kenya! A win for the good guys 🤩
Same old faces, very predictable, i hope the football isnt. Experienced players aren’t being treated the same as the younger ones, they get away with murder week in week out.
Willian and Xhaka again. And Laca playing as a 10. Even if we win, it will be down to how ridiculously poor Burnley is than how well we play. Arteta never really learns from his mistakes. I see that now. He’s making it harder to keep backing him like I’ve always done.
Did you see the training clips, Kstix? They all had blinders 😱 They may finally transfer it onto the Emirates pitch this evening!! Stranger things have happened…😂
That’s the thing Sue, somehow they play really well to deceive the manager into selecting them in training, even willian plays like Messi in training but becomes a sanogo on actual match days. Seems Arteta only watches the training clips and not the actual match clips for him to keep starting these guys like he continues to do. One of two things will happen today Sue, more pressure on Arteta to get sacked or papering over cracks till Southampton rip out those tapes on Wednesday.
I must admit, Kstix, if for some bizarre reason we don’t win, then it really won’t be looking good for MA….
Two Thoughts.
If we are thought to be able to control possession in this one, maybe Xhaka and Ceballos will be useful, maybe.
Perhaps we are planning to play a 4-4-1-1 ???
Honestly, i thought I’m the only one that feels like this each time I see Xhaka that specializes in sideways passes and Willian that slows down attacks. I’m sorry but I’m beginning to give up on Arteta.
The team selection😱what the actual ****
Again all the “seniors” start (as expected). Hope the crowd bring some positive impact on the game.
If we can’t beat Burnley then we are doomed.
Not a bad selection though I will swap Xhaka for M-Niles.
Let’s see how things unfold in a few hours time.
Yeah I was hoping to see AMN, SJ…
COYG!
Hoping for a win to lift the spirits. COYG!
Please don’t ruin my Monday now lol.
Aubameyang and Lacazette have played together so many times, so I expect them to be as good as Kane-Son duo in this match
Slightly disappointed that it is the same old same old. Had hoped for a change
Awful
Willian and Xhaka again, Balogun not even on the bench. If we don’t win or score tonight you really have to question Artetas thinking.
It seems Arteta is too strict with youngsters and others. Yet keep pampering the likes of Willian, no matter how worse they perform
Fulham Vs Liverpool is a draw
We have been warned.
That awkward moment when you realise that Arsenal has made exactly the same points as Liverpool on the road.
Arteta should tell Holding to not run back when an attacker is coming with the ball. That’s inviting as he did with Son last week.
You would have blamed him if he went in and missed, which would have 100% happened with Son running fast at him.
You mean you prefer the way our defenders keeps running back all the time? Whatever happens to been in the face of opposition and disrupting attacks.
You are assuming two things .
1. That Holding actually had the safe option of trying to directly approach Son
2.That Son would have continued in the same direction regardless of holding’s actions.
This is why you are wrong. If Holding had gone straight to Son, he’d have left the right side of the box exposed to Son . Gabriel never would have had a fighting chance, Bellerin never would have made it back into position so it would have been a one on one.
Son never really made a run into any person’s space. He was halfway between Holding,Bellerin and Partey. I didn’t expect the strike and I doubt any of the defenders did . It was just an amazing goal.
Finally , on a more general footing, Football is a team sport. Everytime a player steps out to press on his own, he’s likely to collapse the entire formation. As a defender, it’s advisable to jockey ,(what you call running back) untill all your teammates are back in position,
Mikel being closed minded is going to get himself canned!
I SUPPORT MA in all he does. But I will suggest that in once again starting Xhaka, Bellerin and Willian, if it goes worng tonight he is inviting enormous pressure . When you keep playing players who let you down while not playing hungry youngsters, then you put yourself under pressure.
I DO NOT AGREE WITH HIS SELECTION BUT WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT HIM.
Same.
To quote that famous American Gabby Johnson, “Reverend”
It’s from Blazing Saddles…
I still support him Jon but like you , a similar lacklustre performance tonight from the same faces will undoubtedly put enormous pressure on Arteta.
He needs to show a bit of bravery
me too Jon but it is getting rather tiring.
I almost get the sense that Arteta thinks before every game “this will be the game it all comes together with Willian, etc”. But it doesn’t. Groundhog Day over and over…
I know we are desperate for points but this would have been a good day to try something a bit different. C’est la vie…
Regardless = come on Gunners and Willian score three!
I think there might be some clause in Willian’s contract that he starts every week end unless injured or Suspended
How long will this continue sir,I want him to succeed too but,he it seems he is not learning a thing
Here we go again with the usual suspects. Gabriel Tierney and Elneny really deserve to start, the rest I’m not really sure.
This is stupidity, how can u be repeating the same thing and expect a different result.
Actually that’s insanity
Willian,Xhaka and Bellerin straight back in to the Premier League starting line-up.Still no place for AMN.Sticking with a back-four with three up front when without Partey there is no one to link play.Balogan looks a far better player to make any form of impact from the bench yet Neketiah continues to be the main attacking option in that respect…
Arteta doesn’t seem to have any more tactical vision than either Llungberg or Emery before him…and look what happened to them!!
There’s three in the starting eleven that should consider themselves lucky to be there, but maybe their immediate replacements on the bench might inspire them into actually performing like Arsenal players.
Good point Jax
Its the same old failures…Was at least expecting some real change. At least get AMN ahead of Xhaka! Whats Willian still doing in there?
Our most important game of the season, and nothing other than a win will do.
It is Grandad because this will define Arteta so far this season.
Spot on, Grandad
I have a question. Except for the foul throws, how does one justify the notion that Bellerin is lucky to start but Tierney is justified? The former has actually been more outstanding this season. Note, this is not to say that Tierney is poor, but I simply don’t understand the criticism.
I can understand for example Willian’s criticism . He’s been very underwhelming compared to all his compatriots . But Bellerin has been our most productive fullback this season. Why do people have issues with him?
Fans are biased. They forgot Bellerin’s dribble was one of the main reasons we won FA Cup last season and he’s not doing too bad in this season
You are thinking too far back. Even this season, he’s been creating a goal scoring chance or two per game . I find it odd when anyone says Tierney has better deliveries. Tierney will hit a mean looking cross that will miss everyone in the box and everyone will praise him. Bellerin will create a clear cut chance and no one wants to remember it.
The Bellerin hate has nothing to do with football and his performance..or so I have suspected..
Think most people take issues with his defensive nous. While he was at fault for some goals we conceded, he doesnt get enough protection from the winger or the midfielder on his side, and gets blocked or dispossesed and the opponents go for counter.
arsenal 3-0 burnley up gunners
Wrighty also resonates the same feelings as us fans have towards giving chances to youngsters.
Arsenal is winning today by 2 goals to 1.. This is a 3 points in the bag.
Yawn … same same … if they all turn up … except xhaka as he is irrelevant to team performance .. should be enough for a two goal victory … if not it could be another frustrating evening
Chapter 12
In which Mikel gets a breather, Aubameyang find his scoring boots again and things start to look up.
Laca. . .
I hoped he would have blindly swung, and not aimed at that….
What a fn corner.
Lucky we are not to concede