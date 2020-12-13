Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Image: Confirmed Arsenal team for Burnley clash

The teams have now been released for the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley this evening.

We were already aware that Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey and Nicolas Pepe were going to miss the matchup at the Emirates, while there was question marks over the possibility of David Luiz playing after his clash of heads with Raul Jimenez two weeks ago.

Mikel Arteta has a number of options to choose from at the back, with Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers proving their fitness of late, and he has opted to go with the below.

Is this the right team to end our woeful form of recent weeks?

Patrick

Posted by

70 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Sue says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    Glad to see ESR on the bench…
    Come on Arsenal, 3 points is all we want… not too much to ask 😄

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      December 13, 2020 at 6:20 pm

      One Of the rarest things you are asking this season
      But today we will get 3 points…

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        December 13, 2020 at 6:23 pm

        Haha I know right!! I also think we’ll be alright tonight… just hope I don’t faint and miss it all 😄

        Reply
    2. Kstix says:
      December 13, 2020 at 6:23 pm

      I’m afraid I’m not as optimistic as you, Arteta has been filling me with a lot of doubt. Why in God’s name do willian and xhaka always somehow make it to the starting line up every game. Winning this will be down to how poor Burnley are tonight but I bet even them will fancy their chances against us. Who doesn’t anymore?

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        December 13, 2020 at 6:32 pm

        For sure, Kstix… Chris Wood will channel his inner Messi 😂😂 You’re right though, every team fancy their chances against us…

        Reply
        1. Kstix says:
          December 13, 2020 at 6:36 pm

          It’s sad that we’ve forgotten who we are. Somebody needs to play the tape of the invincible season to these overpayed players, let them see that this is Arsenal football club, not Stoke City FC. They don’t know the extent of the damage they’re doing to the club and fans. We should not even be around here this time of the season. I’m so frustrated Sue. I hope there’s light at the end of this tunnel.

          Reply
          1. Sue says:
            December 13, 2020 at 7:05 pm

            It is painful right now, Kstix, really painful… but keep your chin up, things will improve, starting tonight!! 😁 Keep your eye for the light 😉

      2. Splendid says:
        December 13, 2020 at 6:34 pm

        You forgot a certain player that can’t do a simple throw-in talk more of defend.
        As long as Holdin, Bellerin and Willian are play at the right side of the field, opponents would continue to have chances against us.

        Reply
        1. Kstix says:
          December 13, 2020 at 6:40 pm

          This will continue I’m afraid, a win tonight will be papering over cracks but I hope it doesn’t, I hope the players wake up from their slumber and start to play for the badge.

          Reply
          1. SueP says:
            December 13, 2020 at 6:51 pm

            Kstix
            They had better put in a good display
            I’m hoping for the best rather than expecting a win

    3. Tom k says:
      December 13, 2020 at 6:56 pm

      It’s going to be 1-1 unless pea finds his scoring boots today because fat lac can’t

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        December 13, 2020 at 7:06 pm

        Oh no, not a draw!! 2-1 to us…

        Reply
    4. Kenya 001 says:
      December 13, 2020 at 6:59 pm

      Laca as a 10 i know we’ll win though. Auba loves scoring against the I hope he bangs a hatrick👌👌

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        December 13, 2020 at 7:07 pm

        We certainly could do with it, Kenya! A win for the good guys 🤩

        Reply
  2. Reggie says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Same old faces, very predictable, i hope the football isnt. Experienced players aren’t being treated the same as the younger ones, they get away with murder week in week out.

    Reply
  3. Kstix says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Willian and Xhaka again. And Laca playing as a 10. Even if we win, it will be down to how ridiculously poor Burnley is than how well we play. Arteta never really learns from his mistakes. I see that now. He’s making it harder to keep backing him like I’ve always done.

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      December 13, 2020 at 6:26 pm

      Did you see the training clips, Kstix? They all had blinders 😱 They may finally transfer it onto the Emirates pitch this evening!! Stranger things have happened…😂

      Reply
      1. Kstix says:
        December 13, 2020 at 6:32 pm

        That’s the thing Sue, somehow they play really well to deceive the manager into selecting them in training, even willian plays like Messi in training but becomes a sanogo on actual match days. Seems Arteta only watches the training clips and not the actual match clips for him to keep starting these guys like he continues to do. One of two things will happen today Sue, more pressure on Arteta to get sacked or papering over cracks till Southampton rip out those tapes on Wednesday.

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          December 13, 2020 at 7:09 pm

          I must admit, Kstix, if for some bizarre reason we don’t win, then it really won’t be looking good for MA….

          Reply
    2. Weeble says:
      December 13, 2020 at 6:54 pm

      Two Thoughts.

      If we are thought to be able to control possession in this one, maybe Xhaka and Ceballos will be useful, maybe.

      Perhaps we are planning to play a 4-4-1-1 ???

      Reply
    3. Kay says:
      December 13, 2020 at 7:16 pm

      Honestly, i thought I’m the only one that feels like this each time I see Xhaka that specializes in sideways passes and Willian that slows down attacks. I’m sorry but I’m beginning to give up on Arteta.

      Reply
  4. Declan says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    The team selection😱what the actual ****

    Reply
  5. Vinod says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Again all the “seniors” start (as expected). Hope the crowd bring some positive impact on the game.

    Reply
  6. S.J says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    If we can’t beat Burnley then we are doomed.
    Not a bad selection though I will swap Xhaka for M-Niles.

    Let’s see how things unfold in a few hours time.

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      December 13, 2020 at 6:27 pm

      Yeah I was hoping to see AMN, SJ…

      Reply
  7. Dboy says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    COYG!

    Reply
  8. Sid says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Hoping for a win to lift the spirits. COYG!
    Please don’t ruin my Monday now lol.

    Reply
  9. gotanidea says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Aubameyang and Lacazette have played together so many times, so I expect them to be as good as Kane-Son duo in this match

    Reply
  10. SueP says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    Slightly disappointed that it is the same old same old. Had hoped for a change

    Reply
  11. Gworm says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    Awful

    Reply
  12. Marty says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Willian and Xhaka again, Balogun not even on the bench. If we don’t win or score tonight you really have to question Artetas thinking.

    Reply
  13. Ayo says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    It seems Arteta is too strict with youngsters and others. Yet keep pampering the likes of Willian, no matter how worse they perform

    Reply
  14. S says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    Fulham Vs Liverpool is a draw
    We have been warned.

    Reply
  15. Vinod says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    That awkward moment when you realise that Arsenal has made exactly the same points as Liverpool on the road.

    Reply
  16. Babari says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    Arteta should tell Holding to not run back when an attacker is coming with the ball. That’s inviting as he did with Son last week.

    Reply
    1. Bob says:
      December 13, 2020 at 6:33 pm

      You would have blamed him if he went in and missed, which would have 100% happened with Son running fast at him.

      Reply
      1. Ayo says:
        December 13, 2020 at 6:47 pm

        You mean you prefer the way our defenders keeps running back all the time? Whatever happens to been in the face of opposition and disrupting attacks.

        Reply
        1. Joe Allysons says:
          December 13, 2020 at 7:12 pm

          You are assuming two things .
          1. That Holding actually had the safe option of trying to directly approach Son
          2.That Son would have continued in the same direction regardless of holding’s actions.

          This is why you are wrong. If Holding had gone straight to Son, he’d have left the right side of the box exposed to Son . Gabriel never would have had a fighting chance, Bellerin never would have made it back into position so it would have been a one on one.

          Son never really made a run into any person’s space. He was halfway between Holding,Bellerin and Partey. I didn’t expect the strike and I doubt any of the defenders did . It was just an amazing goal.

          Finally , on a more general footing, Football is a team sport. Everytime a player steps out to press on his own, he’s likely to collapse the entire formation. As a defender, it’s advisable to jockey ,(what you call running back) untill all your teammates are back in position,

          Reply
  17. Aaron says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    Mikel being closed minded is going to get himself canned!

    Reply
  18. jon fox says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    I SUPPORT MA in all he does. But I will suggest that in once again starting Xhaka, Bellerin and Willian, if it goes worng tonight he is inviting enormous pressure . When you keep playing players who let you down while not playing hungry youngsters, then you put yourself under pressure.

    I DO NOT AGREE WITH HIS SELECTION BUT WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT HIM.

    Reply
    1. Bob says:
      December 13, 2020 at 6:34 pm

      Same.

      Reply
      1. Weeble says:
        December 13, 2020 at 6:57 pm

        To quote that famous American Gabby Johnson, “Reverend”

        It’s from Blazing Saddles…

        Reply
    2. SueP says:
      December 13, 2020 at 6:43 pm

      I still support him Jon but like you , a similar lacklustre performance tonight from the same faces will undoubtedly put enormous pressure on Arteta.

      He needs to show a bit of bravery

      Reply
    3. Stewart Macintosh says:
      December 13, 2020 at 6:56 pm

      me too Jon but it is getting rather tiring.

      I almost get the sense that Arteta thinks before every game “this will be the game it all comes together with Willian, etc”. But it doesn’t. Groundhog Day over and over…

      I know we are desperate for points but this would have been a good day to try something a bit different. C’est la vie…

      Regardless = come on Gunners and Willian score three!

      Reply
    4. Francis says:
      December 13, 2020 at 7:12 pm

      I think there might be some clause in Willian’s contract that he starts every week end unless injured or Suspended

      Reply
    5. Lord Denning says:
      December 13, 2020 at 7:20 pm

      How long will this continue sir,I want him to succeed too but,he it seems he is not learning a thing

      Reply
  19. Gunner23 says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Here we go again with the usual suspects. Gabriel Tierney and Elneny really deserve to start, the rest I’m not really sure.

    Reply
  20. umarmalamzaji says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    This is stupidity, how can u be repeating the same thing and expect a different result.

    Reply
    1. Jah son says:
      December 13, 2020 at 6:39 pm

      Actually that’s insanity

      Reply
  21. JOEL says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    Willian,Xhaka and Bellerin straight back in to the Premier League starting line-up.Still no place for AMN.Sticking with a back-four with three up front when without Partey there is no one to link play.Balogan looks a far better player to make any form of impact from the bench yet Neketiah continues to be the main attacking option in that respect…
    Arteta doesn’t seem to have any more tactical vision than either Llungberg or Emery before him…and look what happened to them!!

    Reply
  22. Jax says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    There’s three in the starting eleven that should consider themselves lucky to be there, but maybe their immediate replacements on the bench might inspire them into actually performing like Arsenal players.

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      December 13, 2020 at 6:53 pm

      Good point Jax

      Reply
  23. Alex Maj says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    Its the same old failures…Was at least expecting some real change. At least get AMN ahead of Xhaka! Whats Willian still doing in there?

    Reply
  24. Grandad says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Our most important game of the season, and nothing other than a win will do.

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      December 13, 2020 at 6:54 pm

      It is Grandad because this will define Arteta so far this season.

      Reply
    2. Sue says:
      December 13, 2020 at 7:10 pm

      Spot on, Grandad

      Reply
  25. Joe Allysons says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    I have a question. Except for the foul throws, how does one justify the notion that Bellerin is lucky to start but Tierney is justified? The former has actually been more outstanding this season. Note, this is not to say that Tierney is poor, but I simply don’t understand the criticism.

    I can understand for example Willian’s criticism . He’s been very underwhelming compared to all his compatriots . But Bellerin has been our most productive fullback this season. Why do people have issues with him?

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      December 13, 2020 at 7:05 pm

      Fans are biased. They forgot Bellerin’s dribble was one of the main reasons we won FA Cup last season and he’s not doing too bad in this season

      Reply
      1. Joe Allysons says:
        December 13, 2020 at 7:15 pm

        You are thinking too far back. Even this season, he’s been creating a goal scoring chance or two per game . I find it odd when anyone says Tierney has better deliveries. Tierney will hit a mean looking cross that will miss everyone in the box and everyone will praise him. Bellerin will create a clear cut chance and no one wants to remember it.

        Reply
    2. Mark says:
      December 13, 2020 at 7:07 pm

      The Bellerin hate has nothing to do with football and his performance..or so I have suspected..

      Reply
    3. Sid says:
      December 13, 2020 at 7:27 pm

      Think most people take issues with his defensive nous. While he was at fault for some goals we conceded, he doesnt get enough protection from the winger or the midfielder on his side, and gets blocked or dispossesed and the opponents go for counter.

      Reply
  26. obi pizato says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    arsenal 3-0 burnley up gunners

    Reply
  27. Vinod says:
    December 13, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    Wrighty also resonates the same feelings as us fans have towards giving chances to youngsters.

    Reply
  28. PabloX says:
    December 13, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    Arsenal is winning today by 2 goals to 1.. This is a 3 points in the bag.

    Reply
  29. RW1 says:
    December 13, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    Yawn … same same … if they all turn up … except xhaka as he is irrelevant to team performance .. should be enough for a two goal victory … if not it could be another frustrating evening

    Reply
  30. Highbury Hero says:
    December 13, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Chapter 12

    In which Mikel gets a breather, Aubameyang find his scoring boots again and things start to look up.

    Reply
  31. Vinod says:
    December 13, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    Laca. . .

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      December 13, 2020 at 7:29 pm

      I hoped he would have blindly swung, and not aimed at that….

      Reply
  32. Bur says:
    December 13, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    What a fn corner.

    Reply
  33. Kedar says:
    December 13, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    Lucky we are not to concede

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs