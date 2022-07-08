Arsenal are set to take on Nurnberg in the next hour in Germany, in what will be streamed through the official Arsenal app.

The Gunners did enjoy a 5-1 win over Ipswich in a behind-closed-doors friendly recently, with Eddie Nketiah celebrating his new number 14 shirt with a hat-trick, but today will be our first official outing in front of the fans as we step out on the Max-Morlon Stadion.

Music on ✅

Stadium ready ✅ Who fancies a bit of football, then? 🤔 📍 Max-Morlock-Stadion pic.twitter.com/Zq2SXpSuEK — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 8, 2022

🚨 Pre-season team news! 🧤 Matt Turner starts in goal

🇪🇸 Hector Bellerin at the back

🚀 Eddie Nketiah leads the line COYG 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 8, 2022

It will be interesting to see which youngsters will be involved today, with some earmarked for a route into the first-team in the near future, with much of the rumours circulating about Charlie Patino’s huge potential, and all eyes will certainly be on him if he features at some point.

For now though, it will be a first look at new signing Matt Turner in goal, while 17 year-old Reuell Walters also makes up a makeshift back-four, while Maitland-Niles gets another chance to try and showcase his talents to Mikel Arteta.

Which of those on the bench are you most excited to see today?

Patrick

