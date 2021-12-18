Image: Confirmed Arsenal Team for our visit to Leeds

The teams are out for today’s clash with Leeds United in Yorkshire, with Arsenal continuing in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners boss Mikel Arteta had already confirmed that Auba would not be in the squad to take on the Whites this evening, but our form has been impressive in his absence, with Alexandre Lacazette holding onto the captain’s armband thus far.

I had thought that the manager would look to rotate things this weekend as we head into a possibly hectic festive season, but I was clearly wrong as he names an unchanged line-up.

Arteta could well be thinking that some of our future fixtures will get called off, minimising the need for rotation, but I would have at least liked to have seen Emile Smith Rowe come into the side to freshen things up.

What are your predictions after seeing the team?

Patrick