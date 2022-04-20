Image: Confirmed Arsenal Team for today’s Chelsea challenge

The teams are out for tonight’s Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge, with this Arsenal XI set to take on Chelsea.
🚨 TEAM NEWS
🏴 Nketiah leads the line
🇪🇬 Elneny joins the midfield
🏴 Holding comes into the back-line
🙌 COME ON ARSENAL#CHEARS pic.twitter.com/IOfpc8Cx1q
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2022
We predicted the switch to a back five in today’s predicted Line-up, but we are pleasantly surprised by the return of Elneny to the starting XI.
He will bring some needed defensive stability, but will this team have the goals to get the win today?
Patrick
Holding at RB?……hmmmm
No at CB, Looks like White at RB.
Seems it’s going to be
Ramsdale
White Holding Gabriel
Saka Elneny Xhaka Tavares
Ordegaard (c) Smith Rowe
Nketiah
On past performance, I would not bet any money on getting a victory here, but you never know 🤔 strong bench for our small squad (attacking wise) ….
Seeing Nketiah starting makes me sad. It shows how far we have fallen. We have the thinnest squad we have ever had at the moment. Barring a few youngsters we are not a particularly good side. Maybe Pepe will turn up tonight. Hope is all that is left from Pandora’s Box.
Absolutely true … maybe he will but wouldn’t bet on it
It’s not a bad line up. It may help to atleast get a point from the game. 3central defenders can probably keep Chelsea at bay. If we lose we will definately find someone to point the blame on, but I give arteta kudos for trying to change the tide of us losing 4 in a row in the league. By the way that does not make me pro arteta, still think the job is too big for him
Martinelli and Pepe should be starting, not Nketiah and Oedegaard.
Fans keep saying Lacazette offers nothing,
Please what does Nketiah offer? No holdup, no poaching, nothing.
👍👍👍
If Azeez gets 1 minute I’ll be surprised and happy
No MARTINELLI to start? Crazy and very wrong decision!
Agreed. Why on earth he would start Nketiah Is anyones guess..
With Xhaka/Elneny we are trying to stop them playing rather than offer any creativity ourselves.
Not hopeful
Thinking of the next match is my guess ,which shouldn’t be anyones mind set
Nketia leading our attack!!!!!! Why not martinelli who is more composed infront of a goal. Nketia is a not ideal for me
That attack with Nketiah doesn’t fill me with confidence. What’s Martinelli doing on the bench?
White at RB is understandable and Elneny is too, but the attack fills me with no confidence
Why can’t Martinelli start up top?
Nketiah has zero goals this season and it doesn’t put fear in the opponent’s defense.
Let’s do this…COYG
With this line-up,we wouldn’t have lost 3 in a row but our so called manager keeps toying with the team by selecting amateurish players like lokonga&nketia&playing xhaka as a left back.i see no way back for us in the race for top 4 as chelsea will add to our misery tonight,let’s just hope for better decisions by the owners&the board next season.
Martinelli who as been our best player this last month on the bench ,strange one ,unless he’s being saved for Utd .
Looks like we are going defensive tonight with Elneny also bought in .
COYG
Please let the coach work, he knows what he’s doing. Remember we beat them on their ground last season, we I told you guys that Tuchel won’t expect what Arteta is cooking, we used Holding at Rb and Nketiah to lead the line, martinelli will be on the bench studying the match until the 68th minutes, he will come on and score the winning goal, what a strategy from the most tactical coach in the league. COYG
Lmao if that actually comes to fruition
Remember Martinelli’s great goal against Chelsea a while ago. How can Nketiah play in front of Martinelli or Pepe for that matter. 2 years on and Arteta makes some bizarre selections. I cannot believe this team is representing Arsenal.
It seems 3-4-2-1 to me, with Saka and Tavares as attacking wingbacks
Arsenal does not lack players, it can perform but only with a good chemistry. We have enough defenders that we can experiment as Holding can be central with white and Gabriel partnering him.Terney and cedric if fit could play on wings in mid,xhaka,elneny,partly in mid and pepe , lack and nketia can be on our forward mission and we beat Chelsea.