Image: Confirmed Arsenal Team for today’s Chelsea challenge

The teams are out for tonight’s Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge, with this Arsenal XI set to take on Chelsea.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Nketiah leads the line

🇪🇬 Elneny joins the midfield

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Holding comes into the back-line 🙌 COME ON ARSENAL#CHEARS pic.twitter.com/IOfpc8Cx1q — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2022

We predicted the switch to a back five in today’s predicted Line-up, but we are pleasantly surprised by the return of Elneny to the starting XI.

He will bring some needed defensive stability, but will this team have the goals to get the win today?

Patrick