[Image] Confirmed Arsenal team to face Benfica in Athens

So, here we go with Arsenal’s biggest game of the season so far, and Artea has made a few changes from the game against Man City.

The boss has kept faith with Captain Aubameyang to lead the line despite his awful performance in Rome, but we do have Luiz and Gabriel back in defence. If we can keep a clean sheet we will definitely go through!

So, we jhave Tierney and Bellerin running down the flanks, and an attacking line-up all in all.

Do you think this should be good enough to beat Benfica?

  1. Pirate Dandy says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:03 pm

    Good enough yes.

    But I prefer Cedric.

    Reply
    1. Hope says:
      February 25, 2021 at 5:06 pm

      agree. Cedric is in a better shape than Bellerin

      Reply
  2. adajim says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:06 pm

    attack formation. should get a will. though benfical will sitback, early goal is needed

    Reply
  3. Tomclem5 says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:08 pm

    Arsenal will win, but Arteta is an arrogant person..

    The selection is not the best looking at the bench..

    Reply
    1. Judith Le'Strange says:
      February 25, 2021 at 5:28 pm

      Personally, I think Arteta was the wrong person to be given the managers job at Arsenal. We need someone who wouldn’t be afraid to tell a player he needs to improve in certain areas of the pitch. But it appears that Arteta seems to be trying to emulate his old boss Pep Guardiola!

      Reply
  4. Hope says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:09 pm

    So I think it is over for Lacazette that’s for sure.
    Let’s hope for Auba to step up
    COYG

    Reply
  5. gotanidea says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:13 pm

    I hope Aubameyang, Odegaard and Smith-Rowe remember what they did wrongly in the first leg. Among them, Smith-Rowe is the best in hold-up play

    Reply
  6. Taiwo says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:14 pm

    So Lacazette is no longer fit to start for Arsenal in an Europa League? Haba, Arteta!!!

    Reply
    1. blue17 says:
      February 25, 2021 at 5:19 pm

      Was wondering what exactly he’s done wrong… His hold up play and layoffs to the wings was missed in our last matches… Cedric is fresher and technically better then Bells…
      Someone might get injured today, I sincerely hope not.

      Reply
    2. blue17 says:
      February 25, 2021 at 5:42 pm

      Was wondering what exactly he's done wrong… His holdup play and layoffs to the wings was missed in our last matches… Cedric is fresher and technically better then Bells…
One of these guys might get injured today, I sincerely hope not.
      One of these guys might get injured today, I sincerely hope not.

      Reply
    3. Stunnar says:
      February 25, 2021 at 6:13 pm

      Live stream???

      Reply
      1. Defund The Media says:
        February 25, 2021 at 6:31 pm

        Hesgoal.com

        Reply
        1. Dan kit says:
          February 25, 2021 at 6:33 pm

          I found a new one
          VIP league ,really good stream ,after you get through the 15 ads

          Reply
          1. Defund The Media says:
            February 25, 2021 at 6:35 pm

            Cheers dan will give it a go here 👊

  7. Jax says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:14 pm

    Who’s this Hein I keep seeing on the bench?

    Reply
    1. Jax says:
      February 25, 2021 at 5:19 pm

      OK, Got it! Karl Hein goalkeeper. We need three per match I’m sure.

      Reply
      1. Ed says:
        February 25, 2021 at 5:38 pm

        Is Runarsson injured or no longer third choice?

        Reply
        1. VAR says:
          February 25, 2021 at 6:00 pm

          Not injured, just crap. From second to fourth choice in the blink of an eye.

          Reply
  8. Dan kit says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:17 pm

    COYG

    Reply
  9. durand says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:18 pm

    Good lineup based on selection choices; Partey not being 100%. I just hope we attack and don’t sit back and counter punch.

    We should go at them often and early, not play negative football. Hope Willian never separates his bum from the bench, and Martinelli and his intensity gets some minutes to rest Saka.

    Reply
  10. Wes says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:20 pm

    Strong looking line up but would have prefered to let Saka get a breather but no can fill his shoes in his absence which i find is ironic cause the lad is only 19 yrs old

    Reply
    1. Cliff says:
      February 25, 2021 at 5:33 pm

      Yeah,but Lacca should have started in place of Saka.Saka needs a rest,isee us turning him into Jack Wilshire soon.Also What massage is Arteta sending to Lacca and Martinelli?What wrong did they do?

      Reply
      1. Wes says:
        February 25, 2021 at 5:38 pm

        I dnt know what happend between lacca and arteta but i would be cautious with Martinelli considering the way he plays

        Reply
    2. Skills1000 says:
      February 25, 2021 at 5:38 pm

      No offense, but Saka deserves to rest. Martinelli should have started ahead if him. Saka with the way he is playing can get injured. The guy has played too many games for goodness sake. Playing Martinelli makes a lot of sense in that he can play in the forward role and Aubameyang plays on the left. Arteta should utilize his squad effectively. Saka played the first leg last thursday, played against man city in the weekend, he is playing tonight and will also start this weekend. Is it until he gets a long term injury before Arteta realises that the guy deserve a rest?

      Reply
      1. Phenom says:
        February 25, 2021 at 5:41 pm

        What will at JA if MA drops Saka and we lose?

        Reply
  11. S.J says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:22 pm

    Hein is an 18 years old goalkeeper.

    Fair line up. Aubameyang and others should be ruthless in burying chances created.

    Lacazette, Martinelli, Pepe and Partey has to come in second half from the 65th minute.

    Let’s hope for a 2 – 1 win to us.

    Reply
    1. Wes says:
      February 25, 2021 at 5:26 pm

      Do we actually need 3 goalkeepers in our match today. Weird arteta decision

      Reply
  12. Lord Denning says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:26 pm

    I will only watch Arsenal play under a respectable manager not a rookie, Let’s see how next season will look like under a top experienced manager.The remaining games/competition is just an academic exercise .. pointless league position but no you and no trophy this season any fool can see that.Enjoy watching the paint dry today I Don’t have time for that.

    Reply
    1. Sean M says:
      February 25, 2021 at 5:28 pm

      Fair weather fan

      Reply
    2. Wes says:
      February 25, 2021 at 5:30 pm

      Whats up with the negativity your highness

      Reply
      1. Adega Olatunji says:
        February 25, 2021 at 5:58 pm

        This is not negativity, it’s so sad the way the whole arsenal system are punishing their fans emotionally year in year out. A serious team like Chelsea sacked their rookie coach who was even doing better than Arteta and hired a more experienced coach and what did they get? they beat Atletico at their home. Arsenal cannot even beat Burnley and Aston villa anymore because of bad decisions and biased selections not because we don’t have some good players anyway, but our almighty coach will stick to his underperforming favourites players. Can’t you see that arsenal has now become a permanent mid table team. And the annoying thing is that some fans have literally accepted it by making excuses for Arteta.

        Reply
    3. Declan says:
      February 25, 2021 at 5:39 pm

      Lord Denning, if your not watching, why bother to comment?
      Hope you enjoy watching The News and Emerdale then.

      Reply
      1. Wes says:
        February 25, 2021 at 5:42 pm

        Couldnt have said it better, declan

        Reply
      2. Dboy says:
        February 25, 2021 at 5:56 pm

        🤣🤣

        Reply
    4. Innit says:
      February 25, 2021 at 5:40 pm

      Then you are not a real Arsenal fan

      Reply
  13. Iykmatt says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:26 pm

    Lets see what happens at the end of the game but i think we’ll crash out tonight&in addition smith-rowe is not a winger,he performs better as a 10

    Reply
  14. The Real Vieira Lynn says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:30 pm

    As soon as the rumours started to swirl regarding the ridiculous projected transfer fee for Ode, he should be placed firmly on the bench, then Auba should have been out wide, with Laca starting up top and ESR back in the middle of the park…not only are we not playing our best 11, but we’re likewise devaluing one of our only sellable assets come the summer(Laca)…furthermore, we’re giving a guy, who will likely never play for us after his loan deal expires, significant minutes in his preferred position instead of letting our only real revelation for this season, ESR, play to his strengths…hopefully with Tierney starting it will push ESR inside a bit more so that he can maybe provide Auba with some much-needed service…this whole Ode/ESR gig reminds me too much of the old school Wengerian shoehorning selection decisions that oftentimes fell flat on gameday

    Reply
    1. Paul says:
      February 25, 2021 at 5:35 pm

      Spot On ! Agreed

      Reply
    2. Cliff says:
      February 25, 2021 at 5:39 pm

      Well put.

      Reply
  15. Indian Gunner London says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:35 pm

    I am OK with Defense & midfield. Not OK with the forward lineup.
    Would have preferred ESR in the middle. Pepe out wide left and Laca in the middle with Auba on the bench. We are more of a dynamic team this.

    Just hope our season does not finish today.

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      February 25, 2021 at 5:42 pm

      We don’t know ESR will be out wide until the game starts do we?

      Reply
  16. Ed says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:44 pm

    Reiss Nelson made it into the match training photos but not the matchday squad. There was space on the bench but not on the plane!

    Reply
  17. Wyoming says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:48 pm

    Good looking line up.
    Everyone deserves their place.
    This team should win well.
    The bench is exceedingly strong. Arteta has this team ready.
    Am excited about our prospects.
    Gooners 4 Benfica 1

    Reply
  18. Wes says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:48 pm

    I personally think playing Martinelli wont be best for the long run considering the way he pushes himself and remember he is coming back from a knee injury ad let him play the final 15 min

    Reply
  19. Peter says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:49 pm

    Let hope of a 2_1 wine today,arteta is not the right man from arsenal job.

    Reply
  20. Dboy says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:50 pm

    Good Enough. I think most of us would like to see Cedric,but Tierney is king off Injury prone. If Cedric gets injured and Tierney gets injured. We got a problem. So I think Bellerin is the safer option right now.

    Reply
  21. Dboy says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:51 pm

    kind of…

    Reply
  22. Wes says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:54 pm

    LET THE GAME BEGIN!
    Ive always like saying that

    Reply
  23. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:57 pm

    Choping changing CBS, 2 sub goalies no balugon on bench but lightweight eddie I give up.. COYG

    Reply
  24. Dhoni says:
    February 25, 2021 at 6:03 pm

    Any link fir the game pls.

    Reply
    1. Defund The Media says:
      February 25, 2021 at 6:17 pm

      Hesgoal.com 👍

      Reply
  25. Kedar says:
    February 25, 2021 at 6:06 pm

    Pushing ESR wide left taking away his ability of finding pocket of spaces between opposition midfield and back 4

    Reply
  26. Adajim says:
    February 25, 2021 at 6:11 pm

    not enough movements by front 3

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      February 25, 2021 at 6:12 pm

      So far very lame and toothless going forward…
      Not creating anything..

      Reply
  27. siamois says:
    February 25, 2021 at 6:15 pm

    Boom!

    Reply
  28. Sue says:
    February 25, 2021 at 6:16 pm

    Captain Fantastic!

    Reply
  29. Kedar says:
    February 25, 2021 at 6:17 pm

    1 More then we are through

    Reply
  30. Wes says:
    February 25, 2021 at 6:22 pm

    Auba comes through

    Reply
  31. David says:
    February 25, 2021 at 6:30 pm

    ESR is wasted in the wings, especially with Odegard not offering much through the middle. I’m glad we are winning but we should be shredding this ordinary Beffica side.

    Reply
  32. Perry ames says:
    February 25, 2021 at 6:38 pm

    Great goal but silly free kick to give away. 1 penalty and 1 free kick

    Reply
  33. Kedar says:
    February 25, 2021 at 6:39 pm

    That was gem

    Reply
  34. siamois says:
    February 25, 2021 at 6:39 pm

    Can’t believe it just before halftime again.

    Reply

