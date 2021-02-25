[Image] Confirmed Arsenal team to face Benfica in Athens

So, here we go with Arsenal’s biggest game of the season so far, and Artea has made a few changes from the game against Man City.

The boss has kept faith with Captain Aubameyang to lead the line despite his awful performance in Rome, but we do have Luiz and Gabriel back in defence. If we can keep a clean sheet we will definitely go through!

So, we jhave Tierney and Bellerin running down the flanks, and an attacking line-up all in all.

Do you think this should be good enough to beat Benfica?