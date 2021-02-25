[Image] Confirmed Arsenal team to face Benfica in Athens

So, here we go with Arsenal’s biggest game of the season so far, and Artea has made a few changes from the game against Man City.
The boss has kept faith with Captain Aubameyang to lead the line despite his awful performance in Rome, but we do have Luiz and Gabriel back in defence. If we can keep a clean sheet we will definitely go through!
So, we jhave Tierney and Bellerin running down the flanks, and an attacking line-up all in all.
Do you think this should be good enough to beat Benfica?
📋 Tonight's team news is in!
🏴 @KieranTierney1 starts
🇧🇷 @DavidLuiz_4 partners @Biel_M04
🇬🇦 @Aubameyang7 leads the line
#️⃣ #UEL
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 25, 2021
Good enough yes.
But I prefer Cedric.
agree. Cedric is in a better shape than Bellerin
attack formation. should get a will. though benfical will sitback, early goal is needed
Arsenal will win, but Arteta is an arrogant person..
The selection is not the best looking at the bench..
Personally, I think Arteta was the wrong person to be given the managers job at Arsenal. We need someone who wouldn’t be afraid to tell a player he needs to improve in certain areas of the pitch. But it appears that Arteta seems to be trying to emulate his old boss Pep Guardiola!
So I think it is over for Lacazette that’s for sure.
Let’s hope for Auba to step up
COYG
I hope Aubameyang, Odegaard and Smith-Rowe remember what they did wrongly in the first leg. Among them, Smith-Rowe is the best in hold-up play
So Lacazette is no longer fit to start for Arsenal in an Europa League? Haba, Arteta!!!
Was wondering what exactly he’s done wrong… His hold up play and layoffs to the wings was missed in our last matches… Cedric is fresher and technically better then Bells…
Someone might get injured today, I sincerely hope not.
Live stream???
Hesgoal.com
I found a new one
VIP league ,really good stream ,after you get through the 15 ads
Cheers dan will give it a go here 👊
Who’s this Hein I keep seeing on the bench?
OK, Got it! Karl Hein goalkeeper. We need three per match I’m sure.
Is Runarsson injured or no longer third choice?
Not injured, just crap. From second to fourth choice in the blink of an eye.
COYG
Good lineup based on selection choices; Partey not being 100%. I just hope we attack and don’t sit back and counter punch.
We should go at them often and early, not play negative football. Hope Willian never separates his bum from the bench, and Martinelli and his intensity gets some minutes to rest Saka.
Strong looking line up but would have prefered to let Saka get a breather but no can fill his shoes in his absence which i find is ironic cause the lad is only 19 yrs old
Yeah,but Lacca should have started in place of Saka.Saka needs a rest,isee us turning him into Jack Wilshire soon.Also What massage is Arteta sending to Lacca and Martinelli?What wrong did they do?
I dnt know what happend between lacca and arteta but i would be cautious with Martinelli considering the way he plays
No offense, but Saka deserves to rest. Martinelli should have started ahead if him. Saka with the way he is playing can get injured. The guy has played too many games for goodness sake. Playing Martinelli makes a lot of sense in that he can play in the forward role and Aubameyang plays on the left. Arteta should utilize his squad effectively. Saka played the first leg last thursday, played against man city in the weekend, he is playing tonight and will also start this weekend. Is it until he gets a long term injury before Arteta realises that the guy deserve a rest?
What will at JA if MA drops Saka and we lose?
Hein is an 18 years old goalkeeper.
Fair line up. Aubameyang and others should be ruthless in burying chances created.
Lacazette, Martinelli, Pepe and Partey has to come in second half from the 65th minute.
Let’s hope for a 2 – 1 win to us.
Do we actually need 3 goalkeepers in our match today. Weird arteta decision
I will only watch Arsenal play under a respectable manager not a rookie, Let’s see how next season will look like under a top experienced manager.The remaining games/competition is just an academic exercise .. pointless league position but no you and no trophy this season any fool can see that.Enjoy watching the paint dry today I Don’t have time for that.
Fair weather fan
Whats up with the negativity your highness
This is not negativity, it’s so sad the way the whole arsenal system are punishing their fans emotionally year in year out. A serious team like Chelsea sacked their rookie coach who was even doing better than Arteta and hired a more experienced coach and what did they get? they beat Atletico at their home. Arsenal cannot even beat Burnley and Aston villa anymore because of bad decisions and biased selections not because we don’t have some good players anyway, but our almighty coach will stick to his underperforming favourites players. Can’t you see that arsenal has now become a permanent mid table team. And the annoying thing is that some fans have literally accepted it by making excuses for Arteta.
Lord Denning, if your not watching, why bother to comment?
Hope you enjoy watching The News and Emerdale then.
Couldnt have said it better, declan
🤣🤣
Then you are not a real Arsenal fan
Lets see what happens at the end of the game but i think we’ll crash out tonight&in addition smith-rowe is not a winger,he performs better as a 10
As soon as the rumours started to swirl regarding the ridiculous projected transfer fee for Ode, he should be placed firmly on the bench, then Auba should have been out wide, with Laca starting up top and ESR back in the middle of the park…not only are we not playing our best 11, but we’re likewise devaluing one of our only sellable assets come the summer(Laca)…furthermore, we’re giving a guy, who will likely never play for us after his loan deal expires, significant minutes in his preferred position instead of letting our only real revelation for this season, ESR, play to his strengths…hopefully with Tierney starting it will push ESR inside a bit more so that he can maybe provide Auba with some much-needed service…this whole Ode/ESR gig reminds me too much of the old school Wengerian shoehorning selection decisions that oftentimes fell flat on gameday
Spot On ! Agreed
Well put.
I am OK with Defense & midfield. Not OK with the forward lineup.
Would have preferred ESR in the middle. Pepe out wide left and Laca in the middle with Auba on the bench. We are more of a dynamic team this.
Just hope our season does not finish today.
We don’t know ESR will be out wide until the game starts do we?
Reiss Nelson made it into the match training photos but not the matchday squad. There was space on the bench but not on the plane!
Good looking line up.
Everyone deserves their place.
This team should win well.
The bench is exceedingly strong. Arteta has this team ready.
Am excited about our prospects.
Gooners 4 Benfica 1
I personally think playing Martinelli wont be best for the long run considering the way he pushes himself and remember he is coming back from a knee injury ad let him play the final 15 min
Let hope of a 2_1 wine today,arteta is not the right man from arsenal job.
Good Enough. I think most of us would like to see Cedric,but Tierney is king off Injury prone. If Cedric gets injured and Tierney gets injured. We got a problem. So I think Bellerin is the safer option right now.
kind of…
LET THE GAME BEGIN!
Ive always like saying that
Choping changing CBS, 2 sub goalies no balugon on bench but lightweight eddie I give up.. COYG
Any link fir the game pls.
Hesgoal.com 👍
Pushing ESR wide left taking away his ability of finding pocket of spaces between opposition midfield and back 4
not enough movements by front 3
So far very lame and toothless going forward…
Not creating anything..
Boom!
Captain Fantastic!
1 More then we are through
Auba comes through
ESR is wasted in the wings, especially with Odegard not offering much through the middle. I’m glad we are winning but we should be shredding this ordinary Beffica side.
Great goal but silly free kick to give away. 1 penalty and 1 free kick
That was gem
Can’t believe it just before halftime again.