Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Crystal Palace

The team’s are out for Arsenal’s clash with Crystal Palace at the Emirates this evening, as the Gunners look to break back into the top 10 of the table.

Arsenal dropped as low as 15th thanks to a disastrous run of results, but have been on the up since Christmas with four straight wins in all competitions.

A win will not be enough to see them return to the top half of the table however, but a win by three goals, or by at least two goals whilst scoring four would see them move above West Ham.

What are your score predictions after seeing the line-ups?

Patrick