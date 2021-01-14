Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Crystal Palace

The team’s are out for Arsenal’s clash with Crystal Palace at the Emirates this evening, as the Gunners look to break back into the top 10 of the table.

Arsenal dropped as low as 15th thanks to a disastrous run of results, but have been on the up since Christmas with four straight wins in all competitions.

A win will not be enough to see them return to the top half of the table however, but a win by three goals, or by at least two goals whilst scoring four would see them move above West Ham.

What are your score predictions after seeing the line-ups?

Patrick

  1. Sue says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:04 pm

    No Mari whatsoever – tight calf. Tierney – muscle tightness, rested… COYG

    1. Highbury Hero says:
      January 14, 2021 at 7:14 pm

      Too bad for Tierney but I do enjoy watching AMN especially as full back.

      1. Sue says:
        January 14, 2021 at 7:19 pm

        A super cool individual – I do too, HH, especially when taking a penalty 👌

  2. Declan says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:05 pm

    At least AMN starts bu5 I’m not sure in what position?

    1. Dan kit says:
      January 14, 2021 at 7:07 pm

      I think it’s a flat back four 4231 maybe 🤔

  3. Dan kit says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:05 pm

    Strong bench if needed ..
    COYG

  4. Olaitan Kayode says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:05 pm

    Balance lines up. Would have prefer Mari/Gabriel to partner David/Holding.

    I hope Tierney isnt injured.

    Go arsenal. Make us proud tonight. My prediction is 3-1 win for us

  5. Highbury Hero says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:06 pm

    Ceballos doesn’t fill me with confidence. Largely because I have grown a personal dislike of him. However I will be happy if we get a decent performance from him.

    1. Sue says:
      January 14, 2021 at 7:08 pm

      Poor Dani 😄

      1. Highbury Hero says:
        January 14, 2021 at 7:18 pm

        Boxing once shame on him boxing twice shame on him times two.

        1. Sue says:
          January 14, 2021 at 7:31 pm

          Fair enough!

  6. gotanidea says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:07 pm

    Tierney is unfit, so I hope Maitland-Niles could surprise Palace by cutting inside and shoot from the left flank

    1. Kay says:
      January 14, 2021 at 7:25 pm

      COYG! 2-0 to the good guys

  7. Lugdush says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:09 pm

    Tierney Is a huge lost…especially for puro attack

  8. Chuxzzy1 says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:12 pm

    Now am scared no tierney no Mari no Gabriel starting..definitely scared

    1. gotanidea says:
      January 14, 2021 at 7:16 pm

      Arteta’s left overload tactic would likely not work well since Xhaka is the only left-footed player in the back

      1. Chuxzzy1 says:
        January 14, 2021 at 7:36 pm

        Yea you definitely have a point there buh let just hope we come out with three point

  9. Declan says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:13 pm

    I was hoping AMN would be employed to stick to Zaha like a leech.

    1. gotanidea says:
      January 14, 2021 at 7:18 pm

      Bellerin and Saka would likely face Zaha and Eze on the right side

  10. Iykmatt says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:13 pm

    Win&i cheer,loose or draw&arteta would have to explain his team selection choices

    1. Sean M says:
      January 14, 2021 at 7:18 pm

      Nah. Strong a line-up as you’d hope for.

    2. Eddie says:
      January 14, 2021 at 7:52 pm

      Arteta owes you no explanation whatsoever regardless the result.
      Tierney’s been rested for having a muscle strain.
      Sue up there says Mari has a tight calf.
      Gabriel just got back.
      I don’t know what it is you expected with those players injured.
      Some of you fans just like picking on the coach no matter what

  11. Sue says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:17 pm

    Remembering Guendouzi’s rugby tackle on Zaha 😂

  12. Lenohappy says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:18 pm

    I really don’t know why Arteta played Tierney against Newcastle when we have other options, I pray we don’t drop point today.

  13. Samuel Akinsola Adebosin says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:19 pm

    I am out of date as I can see 9 subs are now allowed for a PL match.

    1. Declan says:
      January 14, 2021 at 7:23 pm

      Always has but can still only use 3

      1. Khadii says:
        January 14, 2021 at 8:51 pm

        Not always been like that mate..
        It was brought in after the clash of heads between Luiz and Jimenez in d wolves game because of the concussion subs that is yet to take full effect.
        It normally used to be 7 subs

  14. Chuxzzy1 says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:22 pm

    And where’s elneny..too much changes for me

  15. jon fox says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:24 pm

    Not the team I hoped for! No Tierney is a massive loss. No Partey either and why LUIZ BUT NEITHER MARI NOR GABRIEL, GOD ONLY KNOWS! Thankfully no Willian or Pepe though, which is a bonus!

    1. Sid says:
      January 14, 2021 at 7:40 pm

      He’s passing over the top might be the reason. MA might want to try using Luiz’s accurate long balls to the flanks like the Leicester game. Along with Granit, Luiz can help the left overload tactic with accurate balls. Defensively I think both the wingers will help the full backs to deal with palace’s wingers. I think Holding and Luiz would be fine today. 2-1 to Arsenal.

    2. Declan says:
      January 14, 2021 at 7:42 pm

      Mari has a tight calf and Tierney has muscle tightness. Gabriel I assume is still suffering the after effects of Covid.
      Willian is suffering from being absolute crap and Pepé from trying to figure out what his right foot is for.

  16. Chuxzzy1 says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:27 pm

    Will definitely blame arteta If we loss this cos i don’t understand why holding and Luiz are being paired together when we Gabriel who’s fully fit

  17. Adega Olatunji says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:28 pm

    This is suicide mission selection. Am so scared now

  18. Adega Olatunji says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:31 pm

    In my town, they said over skill dey kill monkey, I hope over confident will not hurt arsenal tonight

  19. Chuxzzy1 says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:32 pm

    Gutted!! It’s better i stay tuned to my radio rather than watching

  20. PJ-SA says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:36 pm

    Tierney needs a rest, should’ve been rested against Newcastle and AMN fill in but water under the bridge now….

    Also Spurs dropping down the table like normal also makes me happy…

    If we win here by 1 goal difference we still stay where we are and everybody above us will still have at least 1 game in hand….that makes this game extremely important! If we lose this then we are points and games behind

  21. Reggie says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:36 pm

    Some very strange selections, for me some should not have played Newcastle and played today but it seems to be the other way round. Win and i will forgive, lose and big questions will be asked.

  22. Sean says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:37 pm

    Offensively in confident, defensively not so much…

    Teirney needed a rest anyway, Mari has played well but Luiz & Holding should be fine it’s the wing backs I worry about today along with Cabellos is there!!

  23. S.J says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:40 pm

    I think we will have a proper post-match explanation on why Tierney and Mari are not in the team.

    My confidence has dropped a little as these 2 players are not in the line-up. The balance has been tampered with.
    Hopefully, we outscore Palace and win the match.

  24. Sid says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:42 pm

    Good lineup. Maybe Luiz is the one who helps Granit with the left overload tactic? He has good passing and I see him today spraying the ball to the full backs and wingers like the Leicester game. Hope we win.
    COYG!

  25. McLovin says:
    January 14, 2021 at 7:52 pm

    Tierney played 120 minutes against Newcastle on Saturday. Thats why he’s rested.

  26. PJ-SA says:
    January 14, 2021 at 8:19 pm

    Zaha diving all over like usual. Can’t believe so many people would like to see this serial cheat at our club.

  27. Dan kit says:
    January 14, 2021 at 8:24 pm

    Brilliant from Xhaka ,top notch for a change

  28. No2No2 says:
    January 14, 2021 at 8:27 pm

    AMN.. wtf is wrong with him tonight? Shocking.

    1. PJ-SA says:
      January 14, 2021 at 8:30 pm

      Barely plays, lacks match sharpness. Cant really blame the guy, and he’s playing on the left.

      1. Nifty says:
        January 14, 2021 at 8:36 pm

        Blame me

  29. Sid says:
    January 14, 2021 at 8:28 pm

    Naughty from pennywise…

  30. FootballIsTrivial says:
    January 14, 2021 at 8:30 pm

    AMN is too non chalant today

    1. Nifty says:
      January 14, 2021 at 8:33 pm

      That sums up his career so far.

  31. FootballIsTrivial says:
    January 14, 2021 at 8:34 pm

    Those balls from Ceballos reminds me of Cazorla

  32. lcw says:
    January 14, 2021 at 8:38 pm

    Zaha: Glad we didn’t sign this clown. He is showboating and complaining . Keep it bud.

  33. FootballIsTrivial says:
    January 14, 2021 at 8:40 pm

    Xhaka has been exceptional today. Ceballos as well

  34. Phil says:
    January 14, 2021 at 8:45 pm

    If Ozil and Pepe had put in the type of performance we are seeing here from ESR snd Saka they would be getting slaughtered in these comments. Palace looking a far more accomplished side than we do. Leno yet again keeping us in the game

    1. FootballIsTrivial says:
      January 14, 2021 at 8:47 pm

      It’s not as bad as Ozil.
      And they don’t do it every other game like that guy. So there’s no need to cry

    2. Perry ames says:
      January 14, 2021 at 8:49 pm

      Things can o ly get better in the 2nd half as that was awful. Again too many passes going backwards, it needs some of the so called senior players to come to the party for once

  35. RW1 says:
    January 14, 2021 at 8:47 pm

    Another 45 of awful uncreative football … how many times is this going to happen … anyone who thinks smith Rowe is the next big thing needs psychiatric treatment … another average academy product

    1. Declan says:
      January 14, 2021 at 8:52 pm

      Are you having a laugh? Two teams going he’ll for leather at each other, what’s not to like?

  36. Reddb10 says:
    January 14, 2021 at 8:48 pm

    Well that was underwhelming

  37. Sue says:
    January 14, 2021 at 8:50 pm

    Wakey wakey Arsenal….

  38. Declan says:
    January 14, 2021 at 8:50 pm

    Fantastic frenetic first half of football played at 100 mph. So much to enjoy and we even saw Xhaka make about six tackles.
    Hard to call who will win but looking forward to second half.

  39. S says:
    January 14, 2021 at 8:51 pm

    Palace outplaying us.
    It was bound to happen.
    14th place here we come!
    Three wins in a row & we stayed right where we were before it

  40. gotanidea says:
    January 14, 2021 at 8:54 pm

    Arteta focused on the right side since we lost Tierney and Mari, but the Gunners aren’t familiar with the new flow yet. Hodgson’s long ball tactic is lame, but Benteke is really dangerous with his aerial dominance and strength

    The team really need Tierney and Mari. Because both of them aren’t even on the bench, I think Arteta would move Saka to the LB position later and bring Pepe in for the RW position

