Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Crystal Palace

The team’s are out for Arsenal’s clash with Crystal Palace at the Emirates this evening, as the Gunners look to break back into the top 10 of the table.
Arsenal dropped as low as 15th thanks to a disastrous run of results, but have been on the up since Christmas with four straight wins in all competitions.
A win will not be enough to see them return to the top half of the table however, but a win by three goals, or by at least two goals whilst scoring four would see them move above West Ham.
📋 Tonight's team news…
🇧🇷 @DavidLuiz_4 starts alongside @RobHolding95
🏴 @MaitlandNiles lines up at left back
🇪🇸 @DaniCeballos46 partners Granit Xhaka
#️⃣ #ARSCRY
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 14, 2021
What are your score predictions after seeing the line-ups?
Patrick
62 CommentsAdd a Comment
No Mari whatsoever – tight calf. Tierney – muscle tightness, rested… COYG
Too bad for Tierney but I do enjoy watching AMN especially as full back.
A super cool individual – I do too, HH, especially when taking a penalty 👌
At least AMN starts bu5 I’m not sure in what position?
I think it’s a flat back four 4231 maybe 🤔
Strong bench if needed ..
COYG
Balance lines up. Would have prefer Mari/Gabriel to partner David/Holding.
I hope Tierney isnt injured.
Go arsenal. Make us proud tonight. My prediction is 3-1 win for us
Ceballos doesn’t fill me with confidence. Largely because I have grown a personal dislike of him. However I will be happy if we get a decent performance from him.
Poor Dani 😄
Boxing once shame on him boxing twice shame on him times two.
Fair enough!
Tierney is unfit, so I hope Maitland-Niles could surprise Palace by cutting inside and shoot from the left flank
COYG! 2-0 to the good guys
Tierney Is a huge lost…especially for puro attack
Now am scared no tierney no Mari no Gabriel starting..definitely scared
Arteta’s left overload tactic would likely not work well since Xhaka is the only left-footed player in the back
Yea you definitely have a point there buh let just hope we come out with three point
I was hoping AMN would be employed to stick to Zaha like a leech.
Bellerin and Saka would likely face Zaha and Eze on the right side
Win&i cheer,loose or draw&arteta would have to explain his team selection choices
Nah. Strong a line-up as you’d hope for.
Arteta owes you no explanation whatsoever regardless the result.
Tierney’s been rested for having a muscle strain.
Sue up there says Mari has a tight calf.
Gabriel just got back.
I don’t know what it is you expected with those players injured.
Some of you fans just like picking on the coach no matter what
Remembering Guendouzi’s rugby tackle on Zaha 😂
I really don’t know why Arteta played Tierney against Newcastle when we have other options, I pray we don’t drop point today.
I am out of date as I can see 9 subs are now allowed for a PL match.
Always has but can still only use 3
Not always been like that mate..
It was brought in after the clash of heads between Luiz and Jimenez in d wolves game because of the concussion subs that is yet to take full effect.
It normally used to be 7 subs
And where’s elneny..too much changes for me
Not the team I hoped for! No Tierney is a massive loss. No Partey either and why LUIZ BUT NEITHER MARI NOR GABRIEL, GOD ONLY KNOWS! Thankfully no Willian or Pepe though, which is a bonus!
He’s passing over the top might be the reason. MA might want to try using Luiz’s accurate long balls to the flanks like the Leicester game. Along with Granit, Luiz can help the left overload tactic with accurate balls. Defensively I think both the wingers will help the full backs to deal with palace’s wingers. I think Holding and Luiz would be fine today. 2-1 to Arsenal.
Mari has a tight calf and Tierney has muscle tightness. Gabriel I assume is still suffering the after effects of Covid.
Willian is suffering from being absolute crap and Pepé from trying to figure out what his right foot is for.
Will definitely blame arteta If we loss this cos i don’t understand why holding and Luiz are being paired together when we Gabriel who’s fully fit
This is suicide mission selection. Am so scared now
In my town, they said over skill dey kill monkey, I hope over confident will not hurt arsenal tonight
Gutted!! It’s better i stay tuned to my radio rather than watching
Tierney needs a rest, should’ve been rested against Newcastle and AMN fill in but water under the bridge now….
Also Spurs dropping down the table like normal also makes me happy…
If we win here by 1 goal difference we still stay where we are and everybody above us will still have at least 1 game in hand….that makes this game extremely important! If we lose this then we are points and games behind
Some very strange selections, for me some should not have played Newcastle and played today but it seems to be the other way round. Win and i will forgive, lose and big questions will be asked.
Offensively in confident, defensively not so much…
Teirney needed a rest anyway, Mari has played well but Luiz & Holding should be fine it’s the wing backs I worry about today along with Cabellos is there!!
I think we will have a proper post-match explanation on why Tierney and Mari are not in the team.
My confidence has dropped a little as these 2 players are not in the line-up. The balance has been tampered with.
Hopefully, we outscore Palace and win the match.
Good lineup. Maybe Luiz is the one who helps Granit with the left overload tactic? He has good passing and I see him today spraying the ball to the full backs and wingers like the Leicester game. Hope we win.
COYG!
Tierney played 120 minutes against Newcastle on Saturday. Thats why he’s rested.
Zaha diving all over like usual. Can’t believe so many people would like to see this serial cheat at our club.
Brilliant from Xhaka ,top notch for a change
AMN.. wtf is wrong with him tonight? Shocking.
Barely plays, lacks match sharpness. Cant really blame the guy, and he’s playing on the left.
Blame me
Naughty from pennywise…
AMN is too non chalant today
That sums up his career so far.
Those balls from Ceballos reminds me of Cazorla
Zaha: Glad we didn’t sign this clown. He is showboating and complaining . Keep it bud.
Xhaka has been exceptional today. Ceballos as well
If Ozil and Pepe had put in the type of performance we are seeing here from ESR snd Saka they would be getting slaughtered in these comments. Palace looking a far more accomplished side than we do. Leno yet again keeping us in the game
It’s not as bad as Ozil.
And they don’t do it every other game like that guy. So there’s no need to cry
Things can o ly get better in the 2nd half as that was awful. Again too many passes going backwards, it needs some of the so called senior players to come to the party for once
Another 45 of awful uncreative football … how many times is this going to happen … anyone who thinks smith Rowe is the next big thing needs psychiatric treatment … another average academy product
Are you having a laugh? Two teams going he’ll for leather at each other, what’s not to like?
Well that was underwhelming
Wakey wakey Arsenal….
Fantastic frenetic first half of football played at 100 mph. So much to enjoy and we even saw Xhaka make about six tackles.
Hard to call who will win but looking forward to second half.
Palace outplaying us.
It was bound to happen.
14th place here we come!
Three wins in a row & we stayed right where we were before it
Arteta focused on the right side since we lost Tierney and Mari, but the Gunners aren’t familiar with the new flow yet. Hodgson’s long ball tactic is lame, but Benteke is really dangerous with his aerial dominance and strength
The team really need Tierney and Mari. Because both of them aren’t even on the bench, I think Arteta would move Saka to the LB position later and bring Pepe in for the RW position