Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Everton without two key men

Arsenal have released their line-up for the clash with Everton at Goodison Park, and you will notice two key absentees.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was absent from training yesterday, and you would expect that he must be injured as he misses out on the squad completely.

Gabriel Magalhaes is also absent, and has been replaced by David Luiz, who makes his first appearances since his horrific clash of heads with Wolves Raul Jimenez.

Gabriel Martinelli makes the squad for the first time since March, while Nicolas Pepe makes his return to action after a three-match ban for his red card against Leeds United.

📋 Our team news for tonight's game… 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @BukayoSaka87 keeps his place

🇧🇷 @DavidLuiz_4 returns

🇨🇮 Nicolas Pepe also starts #️⃣ #EVEARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 19, 2020

It is unclear whether the boss has rung the changes with a view to resting players ahead of the Caribao Cup clash with Manchester City in midweek, or whether he is chopping the changes after a run of defeats, with Alexandre Lacazette and Hector Bellerin both benched.

