Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Everton without two key men

Arsenal have released their line-up for the clash with Everton at Goodison Park, and you will notice two key absentees.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was absent from training yesterday, and you would expect that he must be injured as he misses out on the squad completely.
Gabriel Magalhaes is also absent, and has been replaced by David Luiz, who makes his first appearances since his horrific clash of heads with Wolves Raul Jimenez.
Gabriel Martinelli makes the squad for the first time since March, while Nicolas Pepe makes his return to action after a three-match ban for his red card against Leeds United.
It is unclear whether the boss has rung the changes with a view to resting players ahead of the Caribao Cup clash with Manchester City in midweek, or whether he is chopping the changes after a run of defeats, with Alexandre Lacazette and Hector Bellerin both benched.
Patrick
PEA has a calf strain.
Good to see martinelli on the bench, weird didn’t see anything about auba being injured
Auba has a tight calf ☹
Gabs on the bench 🙂 COYG
Some called for the benching of Aubameyang, well we shall see how that works out tonight.
Hes not even on the bench bud
Good to see Gabi back! Sad to see PEA miss out due to injury!
I hope we have a good game….
COYG!!
I hope so too. May today be the turnaround we are all craving for. All the best to Arsenal, all the best to Mikel. All the best to Martinelli. May he bring what we are severely missing at the moment. All the best to Leno, may he be blessed with a clean sheet today. All the best to Saka, a spark of light in what have been one the darkest periods of our club history.
Agree with every word, my good sir!
Back 3 I believe
3-4-3 or 4-2-3-1 with Willian as the CAM. Good choice, apart from Pepe
Bellerin and Nelson should’ve started, but maybe Nelson is injured
He’d been training… they’re obviously being careful after that clash of heads. Maybe we’ll see him on Tuesday?
I hope so Sue
Excuse me, who should have replaced Pepe, ? Even willian is starting
Saka could’ve started as RW and Willian as LW, if Nelson is injured
Willian is on the left with Pepé on the right
Willian is considered a good choice? Really? I’ve lost hope in Willian
Willian rarely loses the ball and his tactical awareness is excellent, so he could thrive as a CAM
that the best we currently have, and Luiz is better for back 3 than 4, so hopefully thre isn’t redcard , and the attack come to party
Come on you gooners! If william will not perform well today then in January he should be removed from the squad or go on loan and Ozil be reinstated in the squad.Having said that arsenal needs a top manager in January
Arteta stays.
We are not a hire and fire club. Let’s support the manager and club.
Shocking line up Everton will destroy this pathetic weak team could be the end for Arteta after this!!
What else can he do? Are there better players he can use?
The players are definitely better than most than the teams above us. Too bad that MA can’t get best out of them.
4 defenders on bench 2 right backs wtf..
This team seems good enough to end the game with 11 players.
😄 Let’s hope!!
As weak as the team might look, we’re gonna win today.
Excited to see Martinelli on the bench. Even if he doesn’t get in today he is clearly very close. COYGs!
I think a back 4. 4-2-3-1 Could even be 4-3-3.
It’s a 3-4-3
Big pressure on nketiah, i would have 100% had lacca in to replace Auba. Big call and he must produce.
Only a miracle will do for Arteta today. TROUBLE!
Aubameyang taking a break with one of those ozil style injuries
Surely ESR will get minutes later on 🙂
What a bad lineup, mainly due to the front 3. If the good Everton turn up we lose.
Iwobinho will score 🤣
😂🙈
Don’t jinx it please QD! 🙏🙏🙏
😂
If we don’t win this Arteta has to go,next game mancity then chelsea.I dispise Arteta he’s eloquent though just to give credit where it’s due but as a manager he’s one of the worst in this league, bottom five just like our position in the league.
All the best to Mikel, may he gradually win back the trust of the fans.
This is not the game, Brighton game will be the decider.
It is sink or swim time.
Please play your hearts out
Everton 3 vs Arsenal 0
Gulp!
Vice versa I think.
Hope you gonna right after final whistle
Richarlison, DCL, Iwobi, its possible. Thank god that Allan and Rodriguez are not available. First half performance would be crucial because I don’t see anyone coming off the bench for Everton who can change the game.
Mark my word, we are going to win 4:3.
Marked!
How low have the mighty fallen. Our team is very poor no matter who is starting
Lord, can my heart take another one?
Still don’t have immunity?
Ending the game with 11 men would be an improvement. COYG!
Our problem will be the officials who have suddenly remembered that all the rules must be applies when Arsenal apparently commits a foul.
That’s what is called double standard.