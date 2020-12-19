Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Everton without two key men

Arsenal have released their line-up for the clash with Everton at Goodison Park, and you will notice two key absentees.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was absent from training yesterday, and you would expect that he must be injured as he misses out on the squad completely.

Gabriel Magalhaes is also absent, and has been replaced by David Luiz, who makes his first appearances since his horrific clash of heads with Wolves Raul Jimenez.

Gabriel Martinelli makes the squad for the first time since March, while Nicolas Pepe makes his return to action after a three-match ban for his red card against Leeds United.

It is unclear whether the boss has rung the changes with a view to resting players ahead of the Caribao Cup clash with Manchester City in midweek, or whether he is chopping the changes after a run of defeats, with Alexandre Lacazette and Hector Bellerin both benched.

  1. Declan says:
    December 19, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    PEA has a calf strain.

  2. Defund The Media says:
    December 19, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    Good to see martinelli on the bench, weird didn’t see anything about auba being injured

  3. Sue says:
    December 19, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    Auba has a tight calf ☹
    Gabs on the bench 🙂 COYG

  4. ArsenalWhy says:
    December 19, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    Some called for the benching of Aubameyang, well we shall see how that works out tonight.

    1. Defund The Media says:
      December 19, 2020 at 4:46 pm

      Hes not even on the bench bud

  5. Sid says:
    December 19, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    Good to see Gabi back! Sad to see PEA miss out due to injury!
    I hope we have a good game….
    COYG!!

    1. Highbury Hero says:
      December 19, 2020 at 5:10 pm

      I hope so too. May today be the turnaround we are all craving for. All the best to Arsenal, all the best to Mikel. All the best to Martinelli. May he bring what we are severely missing at the moment. All the best to Leno, may he be blessed with a clean sheet today. All the best to Saka, a spark of light in what have been one the darkest periods of our club history.

      1. Sid says:
        December 19, 2020 at 5:26 pm

        Agree with every word, my good sir!

  6. Francis says:
    December 19, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    Back 3 I believe

  7. gotanidea says:
    December 19, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    3-4-3 or 4-2-3-1 with Willian as the CAM. Good choice, apart from Pepe

    Bellerin and Nelson should’ve started, but maybe Nelson is injured

    1. Sue says:
      December 19, 2020 at 4:50 pm

      He’d been training… they’re obviously being careful after that clash of heads. Maybe we’ll see him on Tuesday?

      1. gotanidea says:
        December 19, 2020 at 4:53 pm

        I hope so Sue

    2. Adajim says:
      December 19, 2020 at 4:51 pm

      Excuse me, who should have replaced Pepe, ? Even willian is starting

      1. gotanidea says:
        December 19, 2020 at 4:54 pm

        Saka could’ve started as RW and Willian as LW, if Nelson is injured

    3. Declan says:
      December 19, 2020 at 4:52 pm

      Willian is on the left with Pepé on the right

    4. Armoury says:
      December 19, 2020 at 4:52 pm

      Willian is considered a good choice? Really? I’ve lost hope in Willian

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        December 19, 2020 at 4:55 pm

        Willian rarely loses the ball and his tactical awareness is excellent, so he could thrive as a CAM

  8. Adajim says:
    December 19, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    that the best we currently have, and Luiz is better for back 3 than 4, so hopefully thre isn’t redcard , and the attack come to party

  9. Lord Denning says:
    December 19, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    Come on you gooners! If william will not perform well today then in January he should be removed from the squad or go on loan and Ozil be reinstated in the squad.Having said that arsenal needs a top manager in January

    1. Gily says:
      December 19, 2020 at 5:19 pm

      Arteta stays.
      We are not a hire and fire club. Let’s support the manager and club.

  10. Danny says:
    December 19, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    Shocking line up Everton will destroy this pathetic weak team could be the end for Arteta after this!!

    1. OxInTheBox says:
      December 19, 2020 at 5:08 pm

      What else can he do? Are there better players he can use?

      1. Gurrosco says:
        December 19, 2020 at 5:30 pm

        The players are definitely better than most than the teams above us. Too bad that MA can’t get best out of them.

  11. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    December 19, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    4 defenders on bench 2 right backs wtf..

  12. Vinod says:
    December 19, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    This team seems good enough to end the game with 11 players.

    1. Sue says:
      December 19, 2020 at 4:58 pm

      😄 Let’s hope!!

  13. ToluCOYG says:
    December 19, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    As weak as the team might look, we’re gonna win today.

    1. Trudeau says:
      December 19, 2020 at 5:01 pm

      Excited to see Martinelli on the bench. Even if he doesn’t get in today he is clearly very close. COYGs!

  14. Weeble says:
    December 19, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    I think a back 4. 4-2-3-1 Could even be 4-3-3.

    1. Phenom says:
      December 19, 2020 at 4:58 pm

      It’s a 3-4-3

  15. Reggie says:
    December 19, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    Big pressure on nketiah, i would have 100% had lacca in to replace Auba. Big call and he must produce.

  16. Jah son says:
    December 19, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    Only a miracle will do for Arteta today. TROUBLE!
    Aubameyang taking a break with one of those ozil style injuries

  17. Sue says:
    December 19, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    Surely ESR will get minutes later on 🙂

  18. HASS says:
    December 19, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    What a bad lineup, mainly due to the front 3. If the good Everton turn up we lose.

  19. Quantic Dream says:
    December 19, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    Iwobinho will score 🤣

    1. Sue says:
      December 19, 2020 at 5:03 pm

      😂🙈

      1. Highbury Hero says:
        December 19, 2020 at 5:12 pm

        Don’t jinx it please QD! 🙏🙏🙏

        😂

  20. Lord Denning says:
    December 19, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    If we don’t win this Arteta has to go,next game mancity then chelsea.I dispise Arteta he’s eloquent though just to give credit where it’s due but as a manager he’s one of the worst in this league, bottom five just like our position in the league.

    1. Highbury Hero says:
      December 19, 2020 at 5:13 pm

      All the best to Mikel, may he gradually win back the trust of the fans.

    2. Vinod says:
      December 19, 2020 at 5:23 pm

      This is not the game, Brighton game will be the decider.

  21. SueP says:
    December 19, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    It is sink or swim time.
    Please play your hearts out

  22. Femi says:
    December 19, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    Everton 3 vs Arsenal 0

    1. Sue says:
      December 19, 2020 at 5:09 pm

      Gulp!

    2. Gily says:
      December 19, 2020 at 5:23 pm

      Vice versa I think.

      1. Kedar says:
        December 19, 2020 at 5:25 pm

        Hope you gonna right after final whistle

    3. Vinod says:
      December 19, 2020 at 5:28 pm

      Richarlison, DCL, Iwobi, its possible. Thank god that Allan and Rodriguez are not available. First half performance would be crucial because I don’t see anyone coming off the bench for Everton who can change the game.

  23. Rux says:
    December 19, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    Mark my word, we are going to win 4:3.

    1. Highbury Hero says:
      December 19, 2020 at 5:14 pm

      Marked!

  24. Nifty says:
    December 19, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    How low have the mighty fallen. Our team is very poor no matter who is starting

  25. Ayo says:
    December 19, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Lord, can my heart take another one?

    1. Highbury Hero says:
      December 19, 2020 at 5:20 pm

      Still don’t have immunity?

  26. Winston says:
    December 19, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    Ending the game with 11 men would be an improvement. COYG!

  27. Gily says:
    December 19, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    Our problem will be the officials who have suddenly remembered that all the rules must be applies when Arsenal apparently commits a foul.
    That’s what is called double standard.

