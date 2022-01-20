Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Liverpool in EFL Cup semi-final decider

The teams are out for tonight’s EFL Cup semi-final clash, where Arsenal will hopefully be able to take advantage of our hard-fought 0-0 result at Liverpool last week.
The Gunners came out of last week’s tie full of pride after refusing to be beaten by the Reds at Anfield despite playing for over an hour with only 10-men.
We now have the advantage of playing in front of our home crowd as we look to settle this, and while Mikel Arteta refused to reveal any early team news, we can now see his selection for the fixture.
TEAM NEWS!
🇯🇵 Tomiyasu at the back
🇳🇴 Odegaard in midfield
🏴 Smith Rowe returns
We got the personnel right in our predicted line-up from this afternoon, which we assume will see us line-up in a 4-3-3 formation.
How do you fancy our chances after seeing the teamsheet?
Patrick
Partey on bench or I need glasses?
He is! No Leno on bench?
Bad back apparently.. nowt to do with putting a bid in for Matt Turner from the MLS then… ?
Newcastle interested in signing Leno
It’s being reported he’s not happy at being overlooked for this cup, and with bowing out of the FA cup so early when will he play?? The plot thickens…
Fair enough, he’s in his prime years. Would be happy for him to go and be a starter
Hahhh, I am also surprised by Partey on bench
based on the starting lineup you can clearly see why a postponement could have been in the offing
The lineup doesn’t guarantee anything yet, just pray the boys turn up tonight.
Great news Tomiyasu playing. Strong line up. Let’s hope we can hold our own in the midfield. Partey is back???????
No it’s a spelling mistake it’s a Tory “Party”.
Probably seeing we had a hookey ref, who gave a hookey yellow card and is being ‘investigated’. Very ‘Tory’.
Yea Yea Yea. Partey is back!!
I just hope and pray this lineup win us this match. IF NOT, don’t see the need for the unnecessary postponement. A win today will only justify the postponement.
This is a very strong squad, bar midfield, we have a better team than Liverpool.
Let’s enjoy football tonight, it has been awhile I watched my beloved team play.
COYG
Good line up
So so worried about the midfield. Against Liverpool! Feeling very pessimistic, tbh
Agreed not sure who our ball winner in midfield is, hopefully Lokonga steps up but I think our forward line is slightly stronger than Liverpool’s and will make the difference.I predict a 3-2 AET
A sobering thought, we have not beaten Liverpool in the last 17 attempts and have not scored against them in the last 4 games against them.
Kudos to Arteta for taking a high risk, by playing one CDM with two mezzalas
I like his attacking intention. But hopefully he won’t assign Odegaard on the left, because he’s never played well on that side
Our midfield is lightweight in comparison to Liverpool’s , who will dominate them physically but hopefully our trio can keep more possession.
I doubt we’ll win the ball possession, because Liverpool’s passes are more accurate and more creative. But maybe our supporters can help
It’s pretty much a team that picked itself based on availability, not much to do with tactics.
He could’ve assign White, Azeez or Chambers to accompany Lokonga and play Holding as the right CB
Let’s be realistic shall we, he’s never done that so no, this team picked itself.
He could’ve put Tavares striker as well, but also not happening.
Okay well enough creatively on the pitch to get a goal or create…
Partey on bench, he must want to get stuck back into it while he is feeling good and playing fit, hats off to him!
SmithRowe & Øde back is nice to see.
Draw 2-2 Penalties decides this one
Our strongest side we are totally refreshed and are at-home. So logically we should win. Liverpool without their best two strikers. Not saying it’s a failure if we lose but we start favourite. Having said that it’s a one off and Liverpool will be sore about not beating ten man Arsenal last time out. Could go either way. COYG
Arsenal midfield too light,with Liverpool midfielders experience they will surely win the match
Our mid field is a big worry. I hope Lokonga doesn’t play for Liverpool and help them with and assist.
That was close!
Whose Jota going to fall over for a penalty tonight, or am I being unfair on the guy.
Offside!
Be good to win and get to the final. Might provide an added incentive to Vlahovic to sign for us.
I don’t think he cares if we make the final of the Caraboa Cup in all fairness, he probably doesn’t even know what it is.
Ben White has been caught with the ball by a striker as last man in almost every game he’s played for us.
Generally goes unnoticed as the rest of his game is decent but he’s been very fortunate so far that none of them have been costly.
How the hell did that shot go through 3 players.
Here we go..
let me count the ways in which that was defensively pathetic
poor goal to concede.
Are we pressing high or not when out of possession?? Seems to be somewhere inbetween that can get you into a lot of trouble….as it just has.
Terrible! Either high press, 3 quarter press or half press….we are doing none.
5 times now we’ve had our pressers turned and guess what happens? They have half a field to run at us without an Arsenal player in sight. Exactly what happens with only half the team pressing.
It looks like a 7 years old has set up our press!
I just hope the crowd don’t go quiet no. The atmosphere before the goal was very positive.
Jota just can’t stop scoring against us.
Pls lokonga should go out on loan he’s not ready yet
Liverpool looking like the home side now. FFS!
We have too many players slipping over for some reason ????
We are far too slow and we cant afford to concede again
Playing some decent football but Physically inferior and lack a real striking threat
Zero midfield runners is the issue, Laca drops deep like usual but needs guys running past him. ESR or Ode need to start making runs.
Midfield doing ok so far but they press much tighter close down spaces quicker and offer better options …
Can someone call arteta to pls remove lokonga as he’s to weak and slow
ESR or Ode need to play higher….Laca is completely isolated up front.
We definitely need partey in the second half
Ramsdale’s reflex was awful and Tomiyasu was beaten several times. Firmino and Jota showed our attackers how to play false nine properly
Lacazette wasn’t quick enough to do the high press. He will only get slower and less energetic as he ages, so we’d better let him go at the end of this season and find his replacement ASAP
We can’t beat Liverpool’s passing variations, so we might need to replace our tired attackers with Nketiah and maybe Tavares in the second half
Not Ramsdale’s fault at all, miss-hits are pretty much the most difficult shots to save.
Tomi should’ve showed him down the line and then Ben White should’ve pushed into the hole when he saw Tomi in trouble.
Laca is pressing alone, there’s a very clear misalignment in the pressing tactics from MA…some press, while other’s don’t at all. The coach needs to sort it out, not Lacas fault at all. Aren’t you seeing the poor tactics?
Jota’s shot was slow enough to be saved by Ramsdale
Lacazette was obviously too slow for the high press. Nketiah did it better
So why is Laca pressing then? It’s the instruction aka tactics from the coach!
A keeper sets themselves for a shot based on the movement and angle of a striker lining up a shot. You might not understand it but it’s really difficult for a keeper when a balls completely miss hit.
Lokonga below par.
It’s no shame to lose to liverpool but it does show just how far behind the top 3 we are as far as our squad is concerned.
We need to rebuild asap
It’s shame to lose to a depleted Liverpool. What would be the case if they had salah and mane. We have almost all our starting 11 at the stadium including Partey.
Lókonga is not having half a bad game as much as Tomiyasu is. Maybe Tomi is a little match rusty. We need to move the ball quicker. Saka has been slow. Not his usual self
Tomiyasu and saka are having a poor game as well. Martinelli, lókonga, Tierney and odegaard have been our best players so far.
This is minus partey our best team against a sub par Liverpool team .
We have a good set of players but one disadvantage which is our manager .
My point exactly. I’m thankful the NLD was postponed. Seeing the way spurs play and the way we do. It was a definite L for us. No bias
Trust the process mate 🤔
Seem to be moving the ball quicker this second half. But lacazette, what was that?
that’s why Laca can’t be re-upped
People keep attacking me everytime I say this…..but Ben White is not a good defender 1v1!
Can’t wait for Saliba to get here!
If Arteta plays him