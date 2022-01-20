Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Liverpool in EFL Cup semi-final decider

The teams are out for tonight’s EFL Cup semi-final clash, where Arsenal will hopefully be able to take advantage of our hard-fought 0-0 result at Liverpool last week.

The Gunners came out of last week’s tie full of pride after refusing to be beaten by the Reds at Anfield despite playing for over an hour with only 10-men.

We now have the advantage of playing in front of our home crowd as we look to settle this, and while Mikel Arteta refused to reveal any early team news, we can now see his selection for the fixture.

🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🇯🇵 Tomiyasu at the back

🇳🇴 Odegaard in midfield

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Smith Rowe returns Let’s do this 🙌#CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/qagLvSTJ9n — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 20, 2022

We got the personnel right in our predicted line-up from this afternoon, which we assume will see us line-up in a 4-3-3 formation.

How do you fancy our chances after seeing the teamsheet?

Patrick