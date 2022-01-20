Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Liverpool in EFL Cup semi-final decider

The teams are out for tonight’s EFL Cup semi-final clash, where Arsenal will hopefully be able to take advantage of our hard-fought 0-0 result at Liverpool last week.

The Gunners came out of last week’s tie full of pride after refusing to be beaten by the Reds at Anfield despite playing for over an hour with only 10-men.

We now have the advantage of playing in front of our home crowd as we look to settle this, and while Mikel Arteta refused to reveal any early team news, we can now see his selection for the fixture.

We got the personnel right in our predicted line-up from this afternoon, which we assume will see us line-up in a 4-3-3 formation.

How do you fancy our chances after seeing the teamsheet?

Patrick

72 Comments

  1. PJ-SA says:
    January 20, 2022 at 6:51 pm

    64th minute – yellow card

    Profit 💵💵💵💵

    Reply
  2. Okiror says:
    January 20, 2022 at 6:52 pm

    Partey on bench or I need glasses?

    Reply
    1. DaJuhi says:
      January 20, 2022 at 6:53 pm

      He is! No Leno on bench?

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        January 20, 2022 at 7:04 pm

        Bad back apparently.. nowt to do with putting a bid in for Matt Turner from the MLS then… ?

        Reply
        1. 03 gooner says:
          January 20, 2022 at 7:29 pm

          Newcastle interested in signing Leno

          Reply
          1. Sue says:
            January 20, 2022 at 7:40 pm

            It’s being reported he’s not happy at being overlooked for this cup, and with bowing out of the FA cup so early when will he play?? The plot thickens…

            Reply
            1. PJ-SA says:
              January 20, 2022 at 7:46 pm

              Fair enough, he’s in his prime years. Would be happy for him to go and be a starter

              Reply
    2. Rux says:
      January 20, 2022 at 6:55 pm

      Hahhh, I am also surprised by Partey on bench

      Reply
  3. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    January 20, 2022 at 6:53 pm

    based on the starting lineup you can clearly see why a postponement could have been in the offing

    Reply
    1. Qutie says:
      January 20, 2022 at 6:59 pm

      The lineup doesn’t guarantee anything yet, just pray the boys turn up tonight.

      Reply
      1. Dan kit says:
        January 20, 2022 at 7:41 pm

        Think your post was lost on qutie
        TRVL

        Reply
        1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
          January 20, 2022 at 7:51 pm

          not surprised whatsoever DK…the bulk of the posters on here are just going through the motions anyways

          Reply
  4. Sean Williams says:
    January 20, 2022 at 6:55 pm

    Great news Tomiyasu playing. Strong line up. Let’s hope we can hold our own in the midfield. Partey is back???????

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      January 20, 2022 at 6:57 pm

      No it’s a spelling mistake it’s a Tory “Party”.

      Reply
      1. Sean Williams says:
        January 20, 2022 at 7:01 pm

        Probably seeing we had a hookey ref, who gave a hookey yellow card and is being ‘investigated’. Very ‘Tory’.

        Reply
    2. Qutie says:
      January 20, 2022 at 6:58 pm

      Yea Yea Yea. Partey is back!!

      Reply
  5. Qutie says:
    January 20, 2022 at 6:57 pm

    I just hope and pray this lineup win us this match. IF NOT, don’t see the need for the unnecessary postponement. A win today will only justify the postponement.
    This is a very strong squad, bar midfield, we have a better team than Liverpool.
    Let’s enjoy football tonight, it has been awhile I watched my beloved team play.

    Reply
  6. SueP says:
    January 20, 2022 at 7:01 pm

    COYG
    Good line up

    Reply
  7. CorporateMan says:
    January 20, 2022 at 7:12 pm

    So so worried about the midfield. Against Liverpool! Feeling very pessimistic, tbh

    Reply
    1. 03 gooner says:
      January 20, 2022 at 7:21 pm

      Agreed not sure who our ball winner in midfield is, hopefully Lokonga steps up but I think our forward line is slightly stronger than Liverpool’s and will make the difference.I predict a 3-2 AET

      Reply
  8. Declan says:
    January 20, 2022 at 7:23 pm

    A sobering thought, we have not beaten Liverpool in the last 17 attempts and have not scored against them in the last 4 games against them.

    Reply
  9. gotanidea says:
    January 20, 2022 at 7:26 pm

    Kudos to Arteta for taking a high risk, by playing one CDM with two mezzalas

    I like his attacking intention. But hopefully he won’t assign Odegaard on the left, because he’s never played well on that side

    Reply
    1. 03 gooner says:
      January 20, 2022 at 7:32 pm

      Our midfield is lightweight in comparison to Liverpool’s , who will dominate them physically but hopefully our trio can keep more possession.

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        January 20, 2022 at 7:40 pm

        I doubt we’ll win the ball possession, because Liverpool’s passes are more accurate and more creative. But maybe our supporters can help

        Reply
    2. PJ-SA says:
      January 20, 2022 at 7:37 pm

      It’s pretty much a team that picked itself based on availability, not much to do with tactics.

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        January 20, 2022 at 7:41 pm

        He could’ve assign White, Azeez or Chambers to accompany Lokonga and play Holding as the right CB

        Reply
        1. PJ-SA says:
          January 20, 2022 at 7:48 pm

          Let’s be realistic shall we, he’s never done that so no, this team picked itself.

          He could’ve put Tavares striker as well, but also not happening.

          Reply
  10. Sean says:
    January 20, 2022 at 7:27 pm

    Okay well enough creatively on the pitch to get a goal or create…

    Partey on bench, he must want to get stuck back into it while he is feeling good and playing fit, hats off to him!

    SmithRowe & Øde back is nice to see.

    Draw 2-2 Penalties decides this one

    Reply
  11. fairfan says:
    January 20, 2022 at 7:31 pm

    Our strongest side we are totally refreshed and are at-home. So logically we should win. Liverpool without their best two strikers. Not saying it’s a failure if we lose but we start favourite. Having said that it’s a one off and Liverpool will be sore about not beating ten man Arsenal last time out. Could go either way. COYG

    Reply
  12. Dunchirado says:
    January 20, 2022 at 7:49 pm

    Arsenal midfield too light,with Liverpool midfielders experience they will surely win the match

    Reply
  13. Mrcool says:
    January 20, 2022 at 7:50 pm

    Our mid field is a big worry. I hope Lokonga doesn’t play for Liverpool and help them with and assist.

    Reply
  14. SueP says:
    January 20, 2022 at 7:51 pm

    That was close!

    Reply
  15. Bryan says:
    January 20, 2022 at 7:59 pm

    Whose Jota going to fall over for a penalty tonight, or am I being unfair on the guy.

    Reply
  16. Siamois says:
    January 20, 2022 at 7:59 pm

    Offside!

    Reply
  17. Bryan says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:01 pm

    Be good to win and get to the final. Might provide an added incentive to Vlahovic to sign for us.

    Reply
    1. PJ-SA says:
      January 20, 2022 at 8:04 pm

      I don’t think he cares if we make the final of the Caraboa Cup in all fairness, he probably doesn’t even know what it is.

      Reply
  18. PJ-SA says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:02 pm

    Ben White has been caught with the ball by a striker as last man in almost every game he’s played for us.

    Generally goes unnoticed as the rest of his game is decent but he’s been very fortunate so far that none of them have been costly.

    Reply
  19. Bryan says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:05 pm

    How the hell did that shot go through 3 players.

    Reply
  20. GunneRay says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:06 pm

    Here we go..

    Reply
  21. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:06 pm

    let me count the ways in which that was defensively pathetic

    Reply
  22. Siamois says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:07 pm

    poor goal to concede.

    Reply
  23. PJ-SA says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:07 pm

    Are we pressing high or not when out of possession?? Seems to be somewhere inbetween that can get you into a lot of trouble….as it just has.

    Terrible! Either high press, 3 quarter press or half press….we are doing none.

    Reply
    1. PJ-SA says:
      January 20, 2022 at 8:15 pm

      5 times now we’ve had our pressers turned and guess what happens? They have half a field to run at us without an Arsenal player in sight. Exactly what happens with only half the team pressing.

      It looks like a 7 years old has set up our press!

      Reply
  24. Bryan says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:09 pm

    I just hope the crowd don’t go quiet no. The atmosphere before the goal was very positive.

    Reply
  25. Awhy says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:10 pm

    Jota just can’t stop scoring against us.

    Reply
  26. Walex says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:11 pm

    Pls lokonga should go out on loan he’s not ready yet

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      January 20, 2022 at 8:34 pm

      Lol

      Reply
  27. GunneRay says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:11 pm

    Liverpool looking like the home side now. FFS!

    Reply
  28. Perry ames says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:21 pm

    We have too many players slipping over for some reason ????
    We are far too slow and we cant afford to concede again

    Reply
  29. RW1 says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:23 pm

    Playing some decent football but Physically inferior and lack a real striking threat

    Reply
    1. PJ-SA says:
      January 20, 2022 at 8:26 pm

      Zero midfield runners is the issue, Laca drops deep like usual but needs guys running past him. ESR or Ode need to start making runs.

      Reply
      1. RW1 says:
        January 20, 2022 at 8:32 pm

        Midfield doing ok so far but they press much tighter close down spaces quicker and offer better options …

        Reply
  30. Walex says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:30 pm

    Can someone call arteta to pls remove lokonga as he’s to weak and slow

    Reply
  31. PJ-SA says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:37 pm

    ESR or Ode need to play higher….Laca is completely isolated up front.

    Reply
  32. Chuxzzy1 says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:38 pm

    We definitely need partey in the second half

    Reply
  33. gotanidea says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:39 pm

    Ramsdale’s reflex was awful and Tomiyasu was beaten several times. Firmino and Jota showed our attackers how to play false nine properly

    Lacazette wasn’t quick enough to do the high press. He will only get slower and less energetic as he ages, so we’d better let him go at the end of this season and find his replacement ASAP

    We can’t beat Liverpool’s passing variations, so we might need to replace our tired attackers with Nketiah and maybe Tavares in the second half

    Reply
    1. PJ-SA says:
      January 20, 2022 at 8:46 pm

      Not Ramsdale’s fault at all, miss-hits are pretty much the most difficult shots to save.

      Tomi should’ve showed him down the line and then Ben White should’ve pushed into the hole when he saw Tomi in trouble.

      Laca is pressing alone, there’s a very clear misalignment in the pressing tactics from MA…some press, while other’s don’t at all. The coach needs to sort it out, not Lacas fault at all. Aren’t you seeing the poor tactics?

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        January 20, 2022 at 8:50 pm

        Jota’s shot was slow enough to be saved by Ramsdale

        Lacazette was obviously too slow for the high press. Nketiah did it better

        Reply
        1. PJ-SA says:
          January 20, 2022 at 8:53 pm

          So why is Laca pressing then? It’s the instruction aka tactics from the coach!

          A keeper sets themselves for a shot based on the movement and angle of a striker lining up a shot. You might not understand it but it’s really difficult for a keeper when a balls completely miss hit.

          Reply
  34. Quantic Dream says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:39 pm

    Lokonga below par.

    Reply
    1. Perry ames says:
      January 20, 2022 at 8:47 pm

      It’s no shame to lose to liverpool but it does show just how far behind the top 3 we are as far as our squad is concerned.
      We need to rebuild asap

      Reply
      1. Kstyx says:
        January 20, 2022 at 8:48 pm

        It’s shame to lose to a depleted Liverpool. What would be the case if they had salah and mane. We have almost all our starting 11 at the stadium including Partey.

        Reply
    2. Kstyx says:
      January 20, 2022 at 8:47 pm

      Lókonga is not having half a bad game as much as Tomiyasu is. Maybe Tomi is a little match rusty. We need to move the ball quicker. Saka has been slow. Not his usual self

      Reply
  35. Kstyx says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:46 pm

    Tomiyasu and saka are having a poor game as well. Martinelli, lókonga, Tierney and odegaard have been our best players so far.

    Reply
  36. Dan kit says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:48 pm

    This is minus partey our best team against a sub par Liverpool team .
    We have a good set of players but one disadvantage which is our manager .

    Reply
    1. Kstyx says:
      January 20, 2022 at 8:50 pm

      My point exactly. I’m thankful the NLD was postponed. Seeing the way spurs play and the way we do. It was a definite L for us. No bias

      Reply
      1. Dan kit says:
        January 20, 2022 at 8:58 pm

        Trust the process mate 🤔

        Reply
        1. Kstyx says:
          January 20, 2022 at 9:00 pm

          😂😂

          Reply
  37. Kstyx says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:53 pm

    Seem to be moving the ball quicker this second half. But lacazette, what was that?

    Reply
  38. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:53 pm

    that’s why Laca can’t be re-upped

    Reply
  39. PJ-SA says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:55 pm

    People keep attacking me everytime I say this…..but Ben White is not a good defender 1v1!

    Can’t wait for Saliba to get here!

    Reply
    1. Kstyx says:
      January 20, 2022 at 8:58 pm

      If Arteta plays him

      Reply

