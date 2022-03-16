Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Liverpool tonight

The teams are out for tonight’s Premier League fixture with the below Arsenal side set to take on Liverpool.

We come into tonight’s match on the back of five straight wins, and playing some of our most impressive football of recent years. We also go into the match with a near-full squad of options available, with only Takehiro Tomiyasu believed to be anything less than 100% at present.

Would you have made any changes to the named line-up to take on Liverpool this evening? What score are you predicting after seeing the XI?

Patrick

  1. Declan says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:22 pm

    Unchanged again but I would have had Xhaka on the bench as he will be targeted by their master of the dark arts……

    Reply
    1. Uzi Ozil says:
      March 16, 2022 at 7:25 pm

      Then who starts ahead of him?

      Reply
      1. Declan says:
        March 16, 2022 at 7:42 pm

        Elneny or change the formation to suit.
        You surely realise what’s going to happen with Xhaka playing with a target on his back!

        Reply
        1. Danny mcdonnell says:
          March 16, 2022 at 7:57 pm

          Anyone know where to watch the match……hesgoal.com has stopped streaming Premier league games

          Reply
          1. Dan kit says:
            March 16, 2022 at 8:15 pm

            VIP league .el

            Reply
            1. Dan kit says:
              March 16, 2022 at 8:22 pm

              Link in coming if Pat allows it

              Reply
    2. DaJuhi says:
      March 16, 2022 at 7:36 pm

      We dont really have options for midfield.. and we’ve won 5 straight with line up I think so even as a non-fan of Xhaka, I definitely wouldn’t change our line up.

      Please boys, fight for thr badge!

      Reply
      1. Declan says:
        March 16, 2022 at 7:44 pm

        I am a fan of his but you know the worry with him getting wound up.

        Reply
  2. gotanidea says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:25 pm

    So Tomiyasu is still unfit

    Liverpool’s forwards are very cunning, so our defenders would most likely have a torrid time tonight

    Hopefully Lacazette, Saka and Martinelli can give Liverpool a taste of their own medicine. Odegaard might be too “straight” for those tricks, but Lacazette is the expert of that scheme

    Reply
  3. Skills1000 says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:25 pm

    we have to device a means to limitnand defend against diagonal/long crosses from Alexandra Arnold and Robertson. The Liverpool Full backs are so good at that.
    Our forwards have to be clinical as well.

    COYGs

    Reply
  4. Mrcool says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:27 pm

    I hope we pull a surprise and win this game.

    coyg!

    Reply
  5. Longbenark says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:31 pm

    The team would probably have to work harder today, we risk injuries, I would probably bring in Tavares and Smith-Rowe for Martinelli and Saka, set my team for counter attack,

    This way Tierney, Xhaka and Tavares can cover the left with Cedric, Parteyand Smith-Rowe on the right, giving Ødegaard opportunity for through balls,

    Just my thoughts.

    Reply
  6. Sean Williams says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:34 pm

    It’s good to have the same team, they’ve got used to each other. As long as Xhaka doesn’t decide to be stupid, we have got a good chance of upsetting the applecart.

    Reply
  7. Uzi Ozil says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:35 pm

    Diaz is a tricky one…

    Jota is very dangerous

    We all know what Mane can do… they got salah and Firmino on the bench too. Our defense must be alert at all times… then we need to take our chances. We can win this. Draw is fair. Defeat isn’t the end of the world.. just put in a fight… COYG

    Reply
  8. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:35 pm

    not surprised whatsoever that the starting 11 is unchanged…let’s hope that the tactics will match the personnel, in that if you start this group with the sole hopes of sitting deep and hoping to counter effectively, it might be a long evening…now if this is an indication of us wanting to play on the front foot and impose our will on a team with far more irons on the fire presently, then I will be pleasantly surprised, even if it doesn’t achieve the desired results…this is the type of fixture where the “eye test” is so relevant…we need to think far less about eking out a 1-0 result and focus on how we can win a 3-2 affair

    Reply
  9. Adajim says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:35 pm

    No red card please

    Reply
  10. Prince says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:36 pm

    ..any streaming sites, now that hesgoal has started acting like hesgoal..
    ..Arsenal has to surprise us!..aye!

    Reply
  11. Alex says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:38 pm

    Please any site to watch the match for free.

    Reply
    1. Uzi Ozil says:
      March 16, 2022 at 7:41 pm

      Totalsportek.com
      Vipleague.lc
      Hesgoal.com

      Anyone will do…

      Reply
  12. Kstyx says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:38 pm

    Today is the final decision time for the eye test. I hope we do well against pool, win, lose or draw.

    Reply
  13. Kev82 says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:43 pm

    Come on Arsenal big performance needed

    Reply
    1. Kenya 001 says:
      March 16, 2022 at 8:11 pm

      Liverpool are in for a rude shock kev82 they won’t know what hit them💪

      Reply
      1. Kev82 says:
        March 16, 2022 at 8:14 pm

        I hope your right Kenya 💪 first time in a while I’m really nervous 😐

        Reply
  14. Sean Williams says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:50 pm

    If you don’t believe you can win, you will not win. Believe lads…dominate!

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      March 16, 2022 at 7:55 pm

      That’s exactly what they need to believe.

      Reply
  15. Kenya 001 says:
    March 16, 2022 at 8:09 pm

    We are winning this COYG 2-0 score and we are 👌 .laca to score

    Reply

