Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Liverpool tonight

The teams are out for tonight’s Premier League fixture with the below Arsenal side set to take on Liverpool.

We come into tonight’s match on the back of five straight wins, and playing some of our most impressive football of recent years. We also go into the match with a near-full squad of options available, with only Takehiro Tomiyasu believed to be anything less than 100% at present.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🇧🇷 Martinelli starts

🇨🇭 Xhaka in midfield

🇧🇷 Gabriel in defence 🙌 LET'S GO GOONERS#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/nFCan4OPFE — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 16, 2022

Would you have made any changes to the named line-up to take on Liverpool this evening? What score are you predicting after seeing the XI?

