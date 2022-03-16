Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Liverpool tonight

The teams are out for tonight’s Premier League fixture with the below Arsenal side set to take on Liverpool.
We come into tonight’s match on the back of five straight wins, and playing some of our most impressive football of recent years. We also go into the match with a near-full squad of options available, with only Takehiro Tomiyasu believed to be anything less than 100% at present.
Would you have made any changes to the named line-up to take on Liverpool this evening? What score are you predicting after seeing the XI?
Patrick
Unchanged again but I would have had Xhaka on the bench as he will be targeted by their master of the dark arts……
Then who starts ahead of him?
Elneny or change the formation to suit.
You surely realise what’s going to happen with Xhaka playing with a target on his back!
We dont really have options for midfield.. and we’ve won 5 straight with line up I think so even as a non-fan of Xhaka, I definitely wouldn’t change our line up.
Please boys, fight for thr badge!
I am a fan of his but you know the worry with him getting wound up.
So Tomiyasu is still unfit
Liverpool’s forwards are very cunning, so our defenders would most likely have a torrid time tonight
Hopefully Lacazette, Saka and Martinelli can give Liverpool a taste of their own medicine. Odegaard might be too “straight” for those tricks, but Lacazette is the expert of that scheme
we have to device a means to limitnand defend against diagonal/long crosses from Alexandra Arnold and Robertson. The Liverpool Full backs are so good at that.
Our forwards have to be clinical as well.
I hope we pull a surprise and win this game.
The team would probably have to work harder today, we risk injuries, I would probably bring in Tavares and Smith-Rowe for Martinelli and Saka, set my team for counter attack,
This way Tierney, Xhaka and Tavares can cover the left with Cedric, Parteyand Smith-Rowe on the right, giving Ødegaard opportunity for through balls,
Just my thoughts.
It’s good to have the same team, they’ve got used to each other. As long as Xhaka doesn’t decide to be stupid, we have got a good chance of upsetting the applecart.
Diaz is a tricky one…
Jota is very dangerous
We all know what Mane can do… they got salah and Firmino on the bench too. Our defense must be alert at all times… then we need to take our chances. We can win this. Draw is fair. Defeat isn’t the end of the world.. just put in a fight… COYG
not surprised whatsoever that the starting 11 is unchanged…let’s hope that the tactics will match the personnel, in that if you start this group with the sole hopes of sitting deep and hoping to counter effectively, it might be a long evening…now if this is an indication of us wanting to play on the front foot and impose our will on a team with far more irons on the fire presently, then I will be pleasantly surprised, even if it doesn’t achieve the desired results…this is the type of fixture where the “eye test” is so relevant…we need to think far less about eking out a 1-0 result and focus on how we can win a 3-2 affair
No red card please
Today is the final decision time for the eye test. I hope we do well against pool, win, lose or draw.
Come on Arsenal big performance needed
Liverpool are in for a rude shock kev82 they won’t know what hit them💪
I hope your right Kenya 💪 first time in a while I’m really nervous 😐
If you don’t believe you can win, you will not win. Believe lads…dominate!
That’s exactly what they need to believe.
We are winning this COYG 2-0 score and we are 👌 .laca to score