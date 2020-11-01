Image: Confirmed Arsenal Team to take on Man United

Arsenal have named their team for the trip to Manchester United this afternoon, with Holding making his return to action.
The defender has been out for the last fortnight, after picking up an injury in the warm-up against Manchester City, and will be a welcome addition after a number of injury setbacks of late.
Mo Elneny’s inclusion was the only other surprise, while those who may have hoped that we would continue with a back-four may be disappointed.
🚨 Three changes from last Sunday…
➡️ Holding, Elneny, Willian
⬅️ David Luiz, Xhaka, Ceballos#MUNARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 1, 2020
🥁 Introducing the United XI to take on Arsenal…#MUFC #MUNARS
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 1, 2020
Looking at the United side, they appear to have set up in a 4-3-1-2 formation, and I’m confident that our team should have the better of the initial proceedings.
Which team would you prefer to be backing today? Predictions?
Patrick
32 CommentsAdd a Comment
Draw or loss..Just being REALISTIC
Man u have played 3 hone games… lost 2 and drawn one so I really dont see your “realism” here.
@Defund The Media Can you please provide our last 10 results at Old Trafford? W L D
Think Rory is trying to say there is nothing to be scared about and I agree .
But we all know the threat of mr Dean so ……
And Bruno seems to have a plethora of penalties to his name so that seems like a match made in heaven with them 2
Exactly dan no fear! Only effects us if we let it.
Do it yourself lol, plus that’s not ARTETA’S previous results so irrelevant. And most of our players havent been here more than 3 years so Who the hell cares if we won at old Trafford 8 years ago.
PJ-SA, Past results are completely irrelevant, esp as even the most recent was a year ago and all the others longer still. How can any of that be relevant to today? Of course it cannot, as all sensible fans realise!
Looks like a back four to me.. though I wonder if Saka plays as a CM or LWB. Let’s break the hoodoo!
COYG!
No way…
Complicated 3-4-3
With ball 4-3-3 or 4-4-2
And without ball 3-4-3
Frustrating
More like the other way round. 4-3-3 without the ball and 3-4-3 (Xhaka playing out like a LCB) with the ball
COYG
Hmmm … at least xhaka is not there … no idea what elneny will be doing though … and so far this front 3 has failed to threaten top teams … if he plays willian behind laca and aube and let’s them roam up front it might work … looking foreword to seeing how partey does against this lot … can’t say I’m optimistic but can always hope
Ladies and gentlemen brace yourselves for our 2nd statement of intent. Our title triumph starts today. Today is when Mikel find his formula! Today is when everything clicks! I forecast a goals galore with the scale heavily on our side.
It makes it sweet that it comes at the expense of Man utd. I feel sorry for poor Solskjaer for what we are doing to them today. Hope they have mental strength to deal with the psychological effect after we are done with them.
Good one. I like your optimism
I love your optimism. And I also hope you stick to this optimism even if we don’t get a positive result today.
Winston and Auba today is the turning point everyone was waiting for. A loss of less than 3 goals will be a good game for Man utd.
Cheers to that, Highbury Hero!
This is directed at Jon Fox, Sean Williams and JJ Pawn.
I’ll try to keep this simple and brief. Sometimes back I came on here and narrated the suffering we Nigerians were going through. The Lekki Toll Gate Massacre of 20-10-2020. I linked the Nigerian government lacking moral values with Arsenal also lacking moral values in the way they treat certain players. As such I decided to quite Arsenal because they were going against my principles.
Jon Fox you were the first to comment on that and sympathise with me, also asking me not to leave. Sean Williams also weighed in and of course JJ Pawn also asked that I stay and not leave. Firstly I want to tell you guys a Big Thank You. Y’all don’t know how much I needed that at that point in time. It really lifted my spirits up. Though I didn’t reply, I saw your comments. I didn’t reply because I needed sometime out of all these chaos going on in the world.
Jon Fox thank you, Sean Williams thank you, JJ Pawn thank you. Though it was only the three of you amongst the multitude on this site that showed love and concern, I really appreciate. Well the good news is y’all just did enough to convince me to come back. So yippee I’m back. I still won’t buy jerseys but I’ll start by commenting on here and watching Arsenal play. I came to the realization that the classless acts have not been committed by Arsenal but by the people running the club, so I blame the individuals not the institution itself.
This is to us having future banters on here with y’all. 👍.
NB: The Nigerian Army are going from house to house killing people at Oyigbo Rivers State. The government had declared a 24hr curfew for the past two weeks there. 24HOURS CURFEW FOR THE PAST TWO WEEKS. Its been total lock down at Oyigbo. People are dying of starvation, no access to basic amenities. The massacre at Oyigbo is the worst of all killings that has happened in recent years. We Nigerians need the support of the whole world at this point in time.
Back to Arsenal, I’m about leaving to watch the Man Utd match. Please no negative football and hopefully we win this one. COYG
Chapo I also commented on that infact I made 3 post on it, but for some reasons best known to the admin, he deleted my post. I’m glad you are okay bro.
Typical of your Admin as usual. Since that’s the case my gratitude goes to you too. Thank you so much, really great to see this from fellow Arsenal fans. This is the Arsenal Family bond that made me fall in love with Arsenal at first. Thank you LenoHappy.
I didn’t read your post then but I am reading it now. My prayers are with you and your family.
Whatever is happening in Nigeria is inhumane and I can’t imagine the atrocities you and your fellow countrymen are going through right now.
I am not in any capacity to prevent or change it. All I have to offer you is my sympathy and prayers. Hoping it all ends soon.
As for Arsenal, I think you have put it really well. It is not the institution but the people running it which by now the majority of fans agree are driven by greed and apathy.
I really hope we win today, less for the fact that I support Arsenal, more for the fact that it lightens your day.
Take care, my friend!
I reserve my comments till after half time.
Can’t tell if it’s a back 4 or back 3. Now it’s time to pray for a win. COYG!
Don’t jubilate yet. No creativity in arsenal squad if they take chances well in their favour but for me it either lose or draw
Willian instead of Pepe is a better choice imo. Pepe loses too many balls which can be costly against a big team. His trickery is useful against small teams who don’t hurt much with the loose ball. Against a big team, its a huge risk. So credits to Arteta for this decision.
As for Willian, I am keen to see him play as a no 10. But not sure if Arteta is ever planning to do that.
There is not much we can improve in the lineup. Lets hope we come with a positive result. COYG.
I didn’t know that Holding was fully fit
Who is the creator in the line up? Why no ceballos.
WELCOME BACK CHAPO and though it is small consolation in these bleak times for your country, better times do lie ahead, even in our darkest moments. Enjoy the game and lets hope we win, for you most of all!
KEEP IN MIND THAT YOU PERSONALLY ARE ONE OF LIFES GOOD GUYS AND THAT GOODNESS CAN NEVER BE STOLEN FROM YOU, EVEN BY THE WORLDS WORST TYRANTS. Goodness is permanent and you are well blessed by having it.
The fact that Xhaka and Ceballos have been left out is to me an example of strong Management .I hope Arteta is rewarded for his decision making, and I think he will be.The front three need to put themselves about this afternoon, that’s for sure.
Me thinks 14 years will become 15 tonight.
Aaaagghhh all this worry about the bloody formation is doing my head in. Does it really matter?
Aubameyang, Lacazette, Willian,
Saka,
Elneny, Partey,
Tierney, Gabriel, Holding, Bellerin,
Leno.
Flexible 4-3-3