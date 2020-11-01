Image: Confirmed Arsenal Team to take on Man United

Arsenal have named their team for the trip to Manchester United this afternoon, with Holding making his return to action.

The defender has been out for the last fortnight, after picking up an injury in the warm-up against Manchester City, and will be a welcome addition after a number of injury setbacks of late.

Mo Elneny’s inclusion was the only other surprise, while those who may have hoped that we would continue with a back-four may be disappointed.

🚨 Three changes from last Sunday… ➡️ Holding, Elneny, Willian

⬅️ David Luiz, Xhaka, Ceballos#MUNARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 1, 2020

🥁 Introducing the United XI to take on Arsenal…#MUFC #MUNARS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 1, 2020

Looking at the United side, they appear to have set up in a 4-3-1-2 formation, and I’m confident that our team should have the better of the initial proceedings.

Which team would you prefer to be backing today? Predictions?

Patrick