Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Newcastle

The teams are out for the FA Cup clash with Newcastle this evening, where we will begin the defence of our trophy.

Mikel Arteta has a 100% record in the competition thus far, and he will be confident of maintaining that despite ringing the changes for the clash.

The Spaniard has opted to bring in seven changes from his starting line-up against West Brom last weekend.

🚨 Seven changes from West Brom… ⛔️ Cedric and David Luiz start

🤝 Elneny partners Willock

⚡️ Nico, Willian, Gabi, Auba in attack#EmiratesFACup — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 9, 2021

Does this team have more than enough to be confident of sealing our route into the next round of the competition? Who else would you have liked to have made the line-up?

