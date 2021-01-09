Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Newcastle

The teams are out for the FA Cup clash with Newcastle this evening, where we will begin the defence of our trophy.

Mikel Arteta has a 100% record in the competition thus far, and he will be confident of maintaining that despite ringing the changes for the clash.
The Spaniard has opted to bring in seven changes from his starting line-up against West Brom last weekend.

Does this team have more than enough to be confident of sealing our route into the next round of the competition? Who else would you have liked to have made the line-up?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Newcastle

105 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. McLovin says:
    January 9, 2021 at 4:35 pm

    A point to prove for Pepe, Auba and eh, Willian.

    Runarsson is done with Arsenal I reckon.

    Reply
  2. gotanidea says:
    January 9, 2021 at 4:35 pm

    We need a new LB if Saka is assigned to the right wing permanently, because Tierney would likely get injured at some point. Looking forward to see Willian play as CAM

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      January 9, 2021 at 4:38 pm

      Agree on both point…
      Kolasinac was okay as a back up..
      If don’t want to buy new LB then we have to promote someone from Academy..

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        January 9, 2021 at 4:49 pm

        Yeah I wonder what’s happened to Joel Lopez

        Reply
    2. Topgun86 says:
      January 9, 2021 at 5:32 pm

      How about AMN? Where are we going to play him? If he doesn’t start getting some minutes, he will be gone soon. Not sure we he didn’t get the nod today

      Reply
  3. S.J says:
    January 9, 2021 at 4:37 pm

    Pretty fair line up.

    Aubameyang.

    Martinelli. Willian. Pepe.

    Willock. Elneny.

    Tierney. Mari. Luiz. Cedric.

    Leno.

    4-2-3-1. These players should do a good job.

    Reply
    1. Godswill says:
      January 9, 2021 at 5:07 pm

      On point. Clearer now.

      Reply
  4. Perry ames says:
    January 9, 2021 at 4:38 pm

    Let’s just get behind the team this evening. That team is good enough to beat Newcastle and if not arteta will get slaughtered for starting pepe, aubameyang, Willian and Luiz as they have not played well and they will be the whipping boys if we lose

    Reply
  5. gooner4life says:
    January 9, 2021 at 4:39 pm

    Pity MA did not include Balagon,He says he likes him and wants him to stay but he is not giving the lad any reason to stay. Just like Saliba no opportunity to prove his worth. Poor man management in both cases!!!.

    Reply
    1. Backbat says:
      January 9, 2021 at 4:47 pm

      Balogun played for under 23 yesterday. I think that is the reason he is not in the match day squad.

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        January 9, 2021 at 4:51 pm

        They played yesterday????

        Reply
      2. Lenohappy says:
        January 9, 2021 at 4:57 pm

        Backbat if the coach really likes him like he said, why allow him play for under23 when we have an fa cup match today, I’m not even saying he should start but he should at least be on the bench.

        Reply
        1. ahmad73 says:
          January 9, 2021 at 5:28 pm

          Arteta is pushing the lad out. And guess what his favorite Nketiah on the bench. The apparent my way or the highway approach of Arteta would be justified if he had the pedigree to back it up.

          Reply
      3. Perry ames says:
        January 9, 2021 at 5:28 pm

        Did he? I didn’t think they had a game 🤔

        Reply
    2. Lenohappy says:
      January 9, 2021 at 4:49 pm

      gooner4life Wow it’s like you read my mind, I just hope we won’t regret loosing Balogun later.

      Reply
  6. Jax says:
    January 9, 2021 at 4:40 pm

    I’m glad to see Leno in there and thought that perhaps AMN could have played in place of Tierney who needs a rest

    Reply
  7. Sid says:
    January 9, 2021 at 4:41 pm

    I guess Folarin is being a little difficult and Arsenal has decided to sell him. Or he might have an injury who knows. Good game for some players to regain confidence and play well. COYG!

    Reply
    1. Lenohappy says:
      January 9, 2021 at 4:51 pm

      Sid was he also injured in our last Europa league match that arteta couldn’t start him over Nketiah? As much as I love arteta I don’t entirely agree with some of his decision, God I will be so angry if Balogun end up at Liverpool for free.

      Reply
      1. Sid says:
        January 9, 2021 at 4:53 pm

        I don’t know for sure. But I agree with you that he should be kept at all costs. He is a great talent and he along with Moller could be great 9s for us with Martinelli and Saka on the wings and ESR feeding them.

        Reply
  8. Sue says:
    January 9, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    Let’s go for No.15!! 🏆 Strong line up COYG

    Kolasinac’s first start – 4-0 win, ending a winless run of 30 games!!!

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      January 9, 2021 at 4:49 pm

      It seems a tank was all the royal blues needed. I hope they pay for him well. After all, we are Arsenal, the arms dealer😂😂

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        January 9, 2021 at 4:53 pm

        They missed him, Sid 😄 Yes big bucks will do!!

        Reply
  9. RW1 says:
    January 9, 2021 at 4:47 pm

    happy to see aube and martinelli … could prove our answer to kane and son … sadly the lack of creativity is palpable though … low quality midfield with willian as AM i guess offers zero inspiration … defence should be solid but with mari and luiz very vulnerable toocounter attacks .. should have rested tiernay for this one

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      January 9, 2021 at 4:51 pm

      Agreed. They need a little more time together and games like these are best for building understanding. I think if Auba can get one good game the goals will flow. He is an established striker who always scores and is going through a rough patch.

      Reply
  10. Ayan says:
    January 9, 2021 at 4:47 pm

    Hope Pepe comes good in this Match! Gooners let’s go!

    Reply
  11. Backbat says:
    January 9, 2021 at 4:48 pm

    He played for under 23 yesterday.

    Reply
  12. Grandad says:
    January 9, 2021 at 4:53 pm

    The absence of AMN amazes me .Apart from Leno, Tierney has played more than any player and ought to have been rested.I should imagine AMN will be looking for pastures new at the end of the season, if not before.

    Reply
    1. Lenohappy says:
      January 9, 2021 at 5:01 pm

      Grandad I know you rate AMN alot, even though I don’t really rate him but I think he should have started this match.

      Reply
    2. PJ-SA says:
      January 9, 2021 at 5:15 pm

      Agree completely regarding Tierney

      Im sure he’s extremely fit and willing but Arteta is looking to burn him out or get him injured at this rate

      Reply
  13. david says:
    January 9, 2021 at 4:54 pm

    That midfield doesn’t inspire confidence…not one of them. Hopefully the attack clicks and wins us the match.

    Reply
  14. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    January 9, 2021 at 5:00 pm

    No u23s yesterday, pepe will i a am willock,no balugon on bench even Carroll will cause havoc holders mite b going out COYG

    Reply
  15. Dhoni says:
    January 9, 2021 at 5:08 pm

    We will win SIMPLE! and that’s all that matters most. It will be a hard fought win I reckon since the opponent put out a defensive set up. COYG.

    Reply
  16. Eddie says:
    January 9, 2021 at 5:10 pm

    Before the game I already decided I won’t care if Balogun plays or not.
    If he cares and thinks he’s good enough to be a starter then he should sign the damn thing!
    The kid is not even Mbappe and him alongside his agent be trying to hold the club to ransom.
    I watched Nketiah played and scored more insane goals than Flo when he was playing the U23 too.

    Saka and Martinelli saw mad competitions in place yet they chose to put pen to paper months ago.
    I’m not sold on Nketiah, never been sold on him even while he was scoring for the U23 and I’m still not sold on him, but I ain’t sold on Flo either.
    For me it has always been Saka from the U18, and for the past 8 months it’s been Omari Hutchinson next for me from the academy.
    I’ve never been the type to be hyping these kids.
    Flo is young, he’ll get his time.
    Lacazette will probably be sold this summer, common sense says he’ll get the chance to displace Nketiah.
    I’m okay with the likes of Auba, Leno and Saka them holding the club to ransom when it comes to contracts but not one kid who scored against an Irish club.
    Even Nketiah scored a brace in his first appearance against Norwich.
    Perfect game for Auba to find his scoring boots, good line up.
    Goodluck to the boys

    Reply
  17. Dan kit says:
    January 9, 2021 at 5:14 pm

    Great looking team
    COYG

    Reply
  18. Havyn says:
    January 9, 2021 at 5:19 pm

    That Flo guy can go if he wants. Arsenal is bigger than him.

    Shocked. So the great Ozil has been shunned by all Epl clubs. Fit only for Fernabache, good riddance and never come back after undermining the club for years.

    Reply
  19. Sue says:
    January 9, 2021 at 5:21 pm

    Martinelli injured in the warm up… receiving treatment.. let’s hope he can carry on…

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      January 9, 2021 at 5:23 pm

      Nelson in for him then… as a precaution

      Reply
      1. PJ-SA says:
        January 9, 2021 at 5:31 pm

        I hope im wrong but I’m starting to see a pattern of MA rushing back players from injuries and over playing semi fit players….

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          January 9, 2021 at 6:19 pm

          Worrying isn’t it?! Although how unlucky has Gabs been?

          Reply
  20. PJ-SA says:
    January 9, 2021 at 5:22 pm

    Common sense is knowing, after watching both of them play, that Flo is a much better prospect

    Reply
    1. Eddie says:
      January 9, 2021 at 5:37 pm

      Common sense is knowing that Flo is yet to face half the opponents Nketiah has faced, so you can’t say he’s the better prospect.
      Everything Flo is doing right now, Nketiah did double when he started out too.
      That’s if you ever watched Nketiah play before he went on loan.
      Our problem is alwy hyping these kids, always hyping them

      Reply
  21. Perry ames says:
    January 9, 2021 at 5:25 pm

    Ffs another injury and in the warm up 😡😡😡

    Reply
  22. siamois says:
    January 9, 2021 at 5:28 pm

    Andy Carroll to score anyone?

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      January 9, 2021 at 5:29 pm

      Argh!!! Not another hat trick!!

      Reply
      1. siamois says:
        January 9, 2021 at 5:32 pm

        I wouldn’t be surprised!

        Reply
  23. Kedar says:
    January 9, 2021 at 5:29 pm

    Ohh No…
    Martinelli again injured… I would worry a little that he shouldn’t become another Wilshere..

    Reply
  24. siamois says:
    January 9, 2021 at 5:36 pm

    Didn’t tune in on time any details on Martinelli’s injury?

    Reply
  25. PJ-SA says:
    January 9, 2021 at 5:46 pm

    Cedric and AMN should be starting as LB/RB IMO….Tierney could do with a rest before he gets injured or burnt out, it’s a long season

    Reply
  26. Eddie says:
    January 9, 2021 at 5:48 pm

    Martinelli turned the ankle inwards (inversion ankle sprain); looks relatively mild so not that big of a deal.

    That was what a doctor wrote on Twitter.
    I saw the video, Gabi needs to always take things easy FFS it was just a warm up video.
    Take things easy man

    Reply
    1. siamois says:
      January 9, 2021 at 5:53 pm

      Thanks

      Reply
  27. Sid says:
    January 9, 2021 at 5:53 pm

    I think the lack of game time is showing for some players especially Willock and Pepe. They are doing decently but we should at least show some more penetration. otherwise, it would be just the case for all other players not being able to replace the impactful players.

    Reply
  28. SA Gunner says:
    January 9, 2021 at 5:54 pm

    Very poor so far….

    Reply
  29. GunnerDev says:
    January 9, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    Wow willian shot looked more like a clearance lll

    Reply
  30. Sid says:
    January 9, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    Willian is really down in the dumps…

    Reply
  31. Kedar says:
    January 9, 2021 at 5:58 pm

    Why Nelson took touch??
    Such a poor

    Reply
  32. Kieron Blandford says:
    January 9, 2021 at 5:58 pm

    Gutted martinelli isnt playing and got to say it Willian is so sh1t atm!!
    He took a knock in a tackle and you could see he wanted to.go off and carried on when he saw no one was intersted.
    We need some of the likes of.neilson wilock pepe auba and Willian to score and raise their confidence
    Why didnt neilson hit that 1st time?

    Reply
  33. FootballIsTrivial says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:01 pm

    “wE aRE NoT cReATinG cHaNCes’ – Fanboys

    Reply
  34. Mambo says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:02 pm

    Nelson a joke

    Reply
  35. RSH says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:06 pm

    C’mon boys. Put your scoring boots on 👏🏾

    Reply
  36. Kieron Blandford says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:07 pm

    Rumour were trying to offer Nelson or.wilock to Norwich in part of a deal forBuendia, hope Norwich arent watching!

    Reply
  37. Gmv8 says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:08 pm

    Why is Willian playing? Saliba was shipped off for underperforming. Is there something in his contract that he has to play?

    Reply
  38. Thebush says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:08 pm

    Pepe is playing surprisingly well, Willock and Nelson a waste of time

    Reply
    1. adajim says:
      January 9, 2021 at 6:25 pm

      if that crap is your standard of ‘playing well’, bro, we could have judt got a ball boy to do same

      Reply
    2. Sims says:
      January 9, 2021 at 6:35 pm

      Are you sure you are watching the match?

      Reply
  39. Kieron Blandford says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:09 pm

    Its embarrassing that Tierney looks so much better than most attacking players and is the only creator.
    I think well see ESR laca and Saka 2nd half.

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      January 9, 2021 at 6:11 pm

      Yes it’s embarrassing when your LB looks most creative player in the team

      Reply
  40. PJ-SA says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:11 pm

    Nelson, Willock and Willian need to be moved on ASAP….don’t like to badmouth players but its very clear

    Reply
    1. Perry ames says:
      January 9, 2021 at 6:18 pm

      Well that was absolutely crap. How embarrassing for aubameyang and Willian to be so bad in a crap game

      Reply
  41. Eddie says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:14 pm

    ESR, Saka and Laca won’t have to worry I swear.
    They can all go to bed and miss trainings and they’ll have their spots locked down.
    These guys are playing like this, you still think it’s the manager’s instructions that’s the problem?
    These senior guys are just awful footballers

    Reply
    1. adajim says:
      January 9, 2021 at 6:23 pm

      exactly, no suspense, Today was supposed to be another platform for Gabriel , frustrating

      Reply
      1. Eddie says:
        January 9, 2021 at 6:31 pm

        Gabriel was taken off for precaution sake after twisting his ankle.
        He should be fine.
        I’m just glad we ain’t gon be watching these set of players on Thursday

        Reply
  42. Sid says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:18 pm

    Good chances squandered, sideways-backward-crosses has returned, but we are defensively good. need some effective penetration from someone.

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      January 9, 2021 at 6:19 pm

      Nelson and Pépé both had good chance each but both were dreadful…

      Reply
      1. Sid says:
        January 9, 2021 at 6:20 pm

        Yeah, but I think Pepe has been decent. Nelson has been a little unsuccessful but might come good in the second half. Auba had the clearest chance, in my opinion, should have scored that one…

        Reply
  43. Sue says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:18 pm

    Frustrated…

    Reply
  44. adajim says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:19 pm

    useless players . No coach will succeed with this bunch of clowns. The same formation and tactics as our last game, these so call senior players making a mockery of the club. senior player my foot

    Reply
  45. KentIam says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:21 pm

    I hope that Arteta playing Willian means that he will not play in the premier league, he has been dreadful ever since the Fulham match at the start of the season.

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      January 9, 2021 at 6:24 pm

      Me too. Earlier he at least put decent performances once a month, but since the UTD game, even that has gone..

      Reply
    2. Perry ames says:
      January 9, 2021 at 6:30 pm

      2nd half can only get better but why dont teams play their best team then bring on the 2nd string later when the game is getting stretched or when the game is won

      Reply
  46. Sid says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:22 pm

    Tierney should rest. He has been great today, but we need him more in the league. MA might introduce some changes in the second half.

    Reply
  47. gotanidea says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:22 pm

    Some of our passes were awkward, maybe because of the weather? It was difficult to open Newcastle’s defense, since Carroll and Joelinton became defenders as well

    Our wings looked dead with Nelson and Pepe, but I predict they’d increase their intensity in the second half

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      January 9, 2021 at 6:25 pm

      I think it was maybe because of the rustiness of some players. I hope they improve in the second half too.

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        January 9, 2021 at 6:29 pm

        Yeah. It’s been a long time since Nelson play against an EPL team, but I expect more from Pepe

        Reply
    2. adajim says:
      January 9, 2021 at 6:30 pm

      its wasn’t difficult to open Newcastle defence infact KT has created at least 2 big chances already, we should have scored at least 2. Thats bad from our players

      Reply
  48. Crowther says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:27 pm

    These so called seniors who are used of sideways passing are doing their job

    Reply
  49. Onyango says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:28 pm

    Most of us like to slag off Xhaka but for all his deficiencies, he’s the best CM we’ve got after Partey. Our normarly active left side is dead today because we miss his passes. Laca, Saka and ESR are also missed

    Reply
    1. Crowther says:
      January 9, 2021 at 6:32 pm

      👏👏👏

      Reply
  50. Splendid says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:32 pm

    Who still thinks Nelson got a future at Arsenal? The trio of Nelson, Willock and Nketie should be cleared out for more promising players to emerg from the Academy.

    Reply
    1. KentIam says:
      January 9, 2021 at 6:49 pm

      Have to agree with you on this, I’m not seeing what Willock brings besides losing possession and bad passes.

      Reply
  51. Sue says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:41 pm

    Come on ESR

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      January 9, 2021 at 6:44 pm

      Yes he is taking number 10 and Willian moved on left side

      Reply
  52. adajim says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:44 pm

    i think Willock is only interested in becoming Aron bad version, i See another Ramsey

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      January 9, 2021 at 6:46 pm

      Ramsey was much better going forward and attacking passing and much better finishing….

      Reply
  53. Roachie says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:44 pm

    I’d have hooked Willian

    Reply
  54. PJ-SA says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:46 pm

    David Luiz
    Zero pressure
    Headers with his back

    Lucky not to be 1 – 0 down

    Reply
  55. Thebush says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:47 pm

    This is getting ugly now. MA needs to sort it out right about now

    Reply
  56. GunneRay says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:47 pm

    I could sum up Willian in one short word!

    Reply
  57. Sims says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:48 pm

    Whoever negotiated Wilian’s transfer to Arsenal deserve to be hanged!!!!!!!

    Reply
  58. Kedar says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:49 pm

    ESR looks very sharp..

    Reply
  59. Sid says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:49 pm

    Ok, I think Willie will not work in this game. Time for AMN or we might be out of the cup…

    Reply
  60. FootballIsTrivial says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:50 pm

    Even if Willian scores a hattrick now I would still say he is a fraud.
    And these other attackers need to finish these amazing chances that are being created.

    Reply
  61. Perry ames says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:51 pm

    There must be a reason why arteta plays willian. I just dont see it

    Reply
  62. kingandroidx says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:53 pm

    Willian become liability! 😤

    Reply
  63. FootballIsTrivial says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:53 pm

    How many chances does this team need for a goal. LMAO

    Reply
  64. Perry ames says:
    January 9, 2021 at 6:53 pm

    Willian should never where our shirt again but only my opinion

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs