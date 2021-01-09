Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Newcastle

The teams are out for the FA Cup clash with Newcastle this evening, where we will begin the defence of our trophy.
Mikel Arteta has a 100% record in the competition thus far, and he will be confident of maintaining that despite ringing the changes for the clash.
The Spaniard has opted to bring in seven changes from his starting line-up against West Brom last weekend.
🚨 Seven changes from West Brom…
⛔️ Cedric and David Luiz start
🤝 Elneny partners Willock
⚡️ Nico, Willian, Gabi, Auba in attack#EmiratesFACup
Does this team have more than enough to be confident of sealing our route into the next round of the competition? Who else would you have liked to have made the line-up?
Patrick
A point to prove for Pepe, Auba and eh, Willian.
Runarsson is done with Arsenal I reckon.
We need a new LB if Saka is assigned to the right wing permanently, because Tierney would likely get injured at some point. Looking forward to see Willian play as CAM
Agree on both point…
Kolasinac was okay as a back up..
If don’t want to buy new LB then we have to promote someone from Academy..
Yeah I wonder what’s happened to Joel Lopez
How about AMN? Where are we going to play him? If he doesn’t start getting some minutes, he will be gone soon. Not sure we he didn’t get the nod today
Pretty fair line up.
Aubameyang.
Martinelli. Willian. Pepe.
Willock. Elneny.
Tierney. Mari. Luiz. Cedric.
Leno.
4-2-3-1. These players should do a good job.
On point. Clearer now.
Let’s just get behind the team this evening. That team is good enough to beat Newcastle and if not arteta will get slaughtered for starting pepe, aubameyang, Willian and Luiz as they have not played well and they will be the whipping boys if we lose
Pity MA did not include Balagon,He says he likes him and wants him to stay but he is not giving the lad any reason to stay. Just like Saliba no opportunity to prove his worth. Poor man management in both cases!!!.
Balogun played for under 23 yesterday. I think that is the reason he is not in the match day squad.
They played yesterday????
Backbat if the coach really likes him like he said, why allow him play for under23 when we have an fa cup match today, I’m not even saying he should start but he should at least be on the bench.
Arteta is pushing the lad out. And guess what his favorite Nketiah on the bench. The apparent my way or the highway approach of Arteta would be justified if he had the pedigree to back it up.
Did he? I didn’t think they had a game 🤔
gooner4life Wow it’s like you read my mind, I just hope we won’t regret loosing Balogun later.
I’m glad to see Leno in there and thought that perhaps AMN could have played in place of Tierney who needs a rest
I guess Folarin is being a little difficult and Arsenal has decided to sell him. Or he might have an injury who knows. Good game for some players to regain confidence and play well. COYG!
Sid was he also injured in our last Europa league match that arteta couldn’t start him over Nketiah? As much as I love arteta I don’t entirely agree with some of his decision, God I will be so angry if Balogun end up at Liverpool for free.
I don’t know for sure. But I agree with you that he should be kept at all costs. He is a great talent and he along with Moller could be great 9s for us with Martinelli and Saka on the wings and ESR feeding them.
Let’s go for No.15!! 🏆 Strong line up COYG
Kolasinac’s first start – 4-0 win, ending a winless run of 30 games!!!
It seems a tank was all the royal blues needed. I hope they pay for him well. After all, we are Arsenal, the arms dealer😂😂
They missed him, Sid 😄 Yes big bucks will do!!
happy to see aube and martinelli … could prove our answer to kane and son … sadly the lack of creativity is palpable though … low quality midfield with willian as AM i guess offers zero inspiration … defence should be solid but with mari and luiz very vulnerable toocounter attacks .. should have rested tiernay for this one
Agreed. They need a little more time together and games like these are best for building understanding. I think if Auba can get one good game the goals will flow. He is an established striker who always scores and is going through a rough patch.
Hope Pepe comes good in this Match! Gooners let’s go!
He played for under 23 yesterday.
The absence of AMN amazes me .Apart from Leno, Tierney has played more than any player and ought to have been rested.I should imagine AMN will be looking for pastures new at the end of the season, if not before.
Grandad I know you rate AMN alot, even though I don’t really rate him but I think he should have started this match.
Agree completely regarding Tierney
Im sure he’s extremely fit and willing but Arteta is looking to burn him out or get him injured at this rate
That midfield doesn’t inspire confidence…not one of them. Hopefully the attack clicks and wins us the match.
No u23s yesterday, pepe will i a am willock,no balugon on bench even Carroll will cause havoc holders mite b going out COYG
We will win SIMPLE! and that’s all that matters most. It will be a hard fought win I reckon since the opponent put out a defensive set up. COYG.
Before the game I already decided I won’t care if Balogun plays or not.
If he cares and thinks he’s good enough to be a starter then he should sign the damn thing!
The kid is not even Mbappe and him alongside his agent be trying to hold the club to ransom.
I watched Nketiah played and scored more insane goals than Flo when he was playing the U23 too.
Saka and Martinelli saw mad competitions in place yet they chose to put pen to paper months ago.
I’m not sold on Nketiah, never been sold on him even while he was scoring for the U23 and I’m still not sold on him, but I ain’t sold on Flo either.
For me it has always been Saka from the U18, and for the past 8 months it’s been Omari Hutchinson next for me from the academy.
I’ve never been the type to be hyping these kids.
Flo is young, he’ll get his time.
Lacazette will probably be sold this summer, common sense says he’ll get the chance to displace Nketiah.
I’m okay with the likes of Auba, Leno and Saka them holding the club to ransom when it comes to contracts but not one kid who scored against an Irish club.
Even Nketiah scored a brace in his first appearance against Norwich.
Perfect game for Auba to find his scoring boots, good line up.
Goodluck to the boys
Great looking team
COYG
That Flo guy can go if he wants. Arsenal is bigger than him.
Shocked. So the great Ozil has been shunned by all Epl clubs. Fit only for Fernabache, good riddance and never come back after undermining the club for years.
Martinelli injured in the warm up… receiving treatment.. let’s hope he can carry on…
Nelson in for him then… as a precaution
I hope im wrong but I’m starting to see a pattern of MA rushing back players from injuries and over playing semi fit players….
Worrying isn’t it?! Although how unlucky has Gabs been?
Common sense is knowing, after watching both of them play, that Flo is a much better prospect
Common sense is knowing that Flo is yet to face half the opponents Nketiah has faced, so you can’t say he’s the better prospect.
Everything Flo is doing right now, Nketiah did double when he started out too.
That’s if you ever watched Nketiah play before he went on loan.
Our problem is alwy hyping these kids, always hyping them
Ffs another injury and in the warm up 😡😡😡
Andy Carroll to score anyone?
Argh!!! Not another hat trick!!
I wouldn’t be surprised!
Ohh No…
Martinelli again injured… I would worry a little that he shouldn’t become another Wilshere..
Didn’t tune in on time any details on Martinelli’s injury?
Cedric and AMN should be starting as LB/RB IMO….Tierney could do with a rest before he gets injured or burnt out, it’s a long season
Martinelli turned the ankle inwards (inversion ankle sprain); looks relatively mild so not that big of a deal.
That was what a doctor wrote on Twitter.
I saw the video, Gabi needs to always take things easy FFS it was just a warm up video.
Take things easy man
Thanks
I think the lack of game time is showing for some players especially Willock and Pepe. They are doing decently but we should at least show some more penetration. otherwise, it would be just the case for all other players not being able to replace the impactful players.
Very poor so far….
Wow willian shot looked more like a clearance lll
Willian is really down in the dumps…
Why Nelson took touch??
Such a poor
Gutted martinelli isnt playing and got to say it Willian is so sh1t atm!!
He took a knock in a tackle and you could see he wanted to.go off and carried on when he saw no one was intersted.
We need some of the likes of.neilson wilock pepe auba and Willian to score and raise their confidence
Why didnt neilson hit that 1st time?
“wE aRE NoT cReATinG cHaNCes’ – Fanboys
Nelson a joke
C’mon boys. Put your scoring boots on 👏🏾
Rumour were trying to offer Nelson or.wilock to Norwich in part of a deal forBuendia, hope Norwich arent watching!
Why is Willian playing? Saliba was shipped off for underperforming. Is there something in his contract that he has to play?
Pepe is playing surprisingly well, Willock and Nelson a waste of time
if that crap is your standard of ‘playing well’, bro, we could have judt got a ball boy to do same
Are you sure you are watching the match?
Its embarrassing that Tierney looks so much better than most attacking players and is the only creator.
I think well see ESR laca and Saka 2nd half.
Yes it’s embarrassing when your LB looks most creative player in the team
Nelson, Willock and Willian need to be moved on ASAP….don’t like to badmouth players but its very clear
Well that was absolutely crap. How embarrassing for aubameyang and Willian to be so bad in a crap game
ESR, Saka and Laca won’t have to worry I swear.
They can all go to bed and miss trainings and they’ll have their spots locked down.
These guys are playing like this, you still think it’s the manager’s instructions that’s the problem?
These senior guys are just awful footballers
exactly, no suspense, Today was supposed to be another platform for Gabriel , frustrating
Gabriel was taken off for precaution sake after twisting his ankle.
He should be fine.
I’m just glad we ain’t gon be watching these set of players on Thursday
Good chances squandered, sideways-backward-crosses has returned, but we are defensively good. need some effective penetration from someone.
Nelson and Pépé both had good chance each but both were dreadful…
Yeah, but I think Pepe has been decent. Nelson has been a little unsuccessful but might come good in the second half. Auba had the clearest chance, in my opinion, should have scored that one…
Frustrated…
useless players . No coach will succeed with this bunch of clowns. The same formation and tactics as our last game, these so call senior players making a mockery of the club. senior player my foot
I hope that Arteta playing Willian means that he will not play in the premier league, he has been dreadful ever since the Fulham match at the start of the season.
Me too. Earlier he at least put decent performances once a month, but since the UTD game, even that has gone..
2nd half can only get better but why dont teams play their best team then bring on the 2nd string later when the game is getting stretched or when the game is won
Tierney should rest. He has been great today, but we need him more in the league. MA might introduce some changes in the second half.
Some of our passes were awkward, maybe because of the weather? It was difficult to open Newcastle’s defense, since Carroll and Joelinton became defenders as well
Our wings looked dead with Nelson and Pepe, but I predict they’d increase their intensity in the second half
I think it was maybe because of the rustiness of some players. I hope they improve in the second half too.
Yeah. It’s been a long time since Nelson play against an EPL team, but I expect more from Pepe
its wasn’t difficult to open Newcastle defence infact KT has created at least 2 big chances already, we should have scored at least 2. Thats bad from our players
These so called seniors who are used of sideways passing are doing their job
Most of us like to slag off Xhaka but for all his deficiencies, he’s the best CM we’ve got after Partey. Our normarly active left side is dead today because we miss his passes. Laca, Saka and ESR are also missed
👏👏👏
Who still thinks Nelson got a future at Arsenal? The trio of Nelson, Willock and Nketie should be cleared out for more promising players to emerg from the Academy.
Have to agree with you on this, I’m not seeing what Willock brings besides losing possession and bad passes.
Come on ESR
Yes he is taking number 10 and Willian moved on left side
i think Willock is only interested in becoming Aron bad version, i See another Ramsey
Ramsey was much better going forward and attacking passing and much better finishing….
I’d have hooked Willian
David Luiz
Zero pressure
Headers with his back
Lucky not to be 1 – 0 down
This is getting ugly now. MA needs to sort it out right about now
I could sum up Willian in one short word!
Whoever negotiated Wilian’s transfer to Arsenal deserve to be hanged!!!!!!!
ESR looks very sharp..
Ok, I think Willie will not work in this game. Time for AMN or we might be out of the cup…
Even if Willian scores a hattrick now I would still say he is a fraud.
And these other attackers need to finish these amazing chances that are being created.
There must be a reason why arteta plays willian. I just dont see it
Willian become liability! 😤
How many chances does this team need for a goal. LMAO
Willian should never where our shirt again but only my opinion