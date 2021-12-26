Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Norwich

The teams are out for today’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Norwich at Carrow Road.

The Gunners are aiming for a fifth straight win in all competitions, while the home side are hoping to break a run of five without a win.

We had a few players ruled out by Coronavirus when the team news was announced on Christmas Eve, while Sead Kolasinac is also ruled out with injury, and the manager has been able to return to almost the same starting line-up that took on Leeds in our last PL outing. Holding comes into the team to replace Tomiyasu, which we failed to expect in our predicted line-up earlier on today.

🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🇧🇷 Martinelli starts

🇳🇴 Odegaard in midfield

🇫🇷 Lacazette up front Let’s do this, Gunners 🙌#NORARS pic.twitter.com/UCdhUzcpKw — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2021

What are your predictions after seeing the confirmed line-up?

Patrick

