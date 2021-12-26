Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Norwich

The teams are out for today’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Norwich at Carrow Road.

The Gunners are aiming for a fifth straight win in all competitions, while the home side are hoping to break a run of five without a win.

We had a few players ruled out by Coronavirus when the team news was announced on Christmas Eve, while Sead Kolasinac is also ruled out with injury, and the manager has been able to return to almost the same starting line-up that took on Leeds in our last PL outing. Holding comes into the team to replace Tomiyasu, which we failed to expect in our predicted line-up earlier on today.

What are your predictions after seeing the confirmed line-up?

Patrick

  1. Kstyx says:
    December 26, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    Nothing short of a win. Coyg

  2. Kedar says:
    December 26, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    White is playing RB today
    Decent selection…
    Should be enough to beat Norwich..

    1. gotanidea says:
      December 26, 2021 at 2:09 pm

      I didn’t notice that. Too bad Tomiyasu is unfit, but I’m excited to watch White play RB

      1. Kedar says:
        December 26, 2021 at 2:12 pm

        But aren’t you worried about Holding??
        We can’t which Holding will turn up today..

        1. gotanidea says:
          December 26, 2021 at 2:19 pm

          Holding is a good CB

          He was inconsistent, because our attackers’ bad high press last season made our defense suffer. I think the attackers are more commited to do it this season, after Aubameyang got suspended

      2. DaJuhi says:
        December 26, 2021 at 2:17 pm

        Arsenal FC messaged Tomi, AMN and Cedric miss out due to COVID!

        So Tomi isnt injured after all, good news..

        1. gotanidea says:
          December 26, 2021 at 2:21 pm

          Yeah, but does it mean they have to be isolated for two weeks?? If that’s the case, they will miss two important matches after today’s match

          Reply
          1. Sue says:
            December 26, 2021 at 2:26 pm

            Tomi’s absence will be felt, for sure ☹

            1. gotanidea says:
              December 26, 2021 at 2:42 pm

              Yup, but I think White will play well in the RB position

              1. Sue says:
                December 26, 2021 at 2:49 pm

                Hope so, gai, seeing as Wolves and City are up next 😬

          2. GoalDan says:
            December 26, 2021 at 2:59 pm

            I don’t think you have to isolate for two weeks now, 7 days I think with negative test on the 6th and 7th day. I think 🤔

            1. gotanidea says:
              December 26, 2021 at 3:51 pm

              Good if it’s just one week

  3. gotanidea says:
    December 26, 2021 at 2:07 pm

    As expected, our A team will play

  4. Sue says:
    December 26, 2021 at 2:07 pm

    White @RB?

    1. DaJuhi says:
      December 26, 2021 at 2:09 pm

      Yes. He’s played RB for Leeds before I think.

      1. I says:
        December 26, 2021 at 2:13 pm

        Giving Holding game time is needful.
        This will help should Gab or White sustain injury or suspension.

        I like the rotation up front as well.

      2. Sue says:
        December 26, 2021 at 2:16 pm

        Cheers, DaJuhi

  5. Dan kit says:
    December 26, 2021 at 2:10 pm

    Would have preferred ESR and Tavares in but should be an easy 3 points
    COYG

    1. DaJuhi says:
      December 26, 2021 at 2:18 pm

      @Dan,

      ESR was injured while ago and in the past he has missed several months due to niggling groin injury so I think MA is extra-cautious with him. Rightly so IMO.

      1. Ozziegunner says:
        December 26, 2021 at 5:50 pm

        👍

  6. Sean Williams says:
    December 26, 2021 at 2:14 pm

    A good team. Shame Tomiyasu is not available.

  7. SueP says:
    December 26, 2021 at 2:14 pm

    Arteta means business with this line up

    1. Lenohappy says:
      December 26, 2021 at 2:20 pm

      SueP, any Arsenal line up Should be able to win against Norwich easily. Anything short of 3points today is a disgrace.

      1. SueP says:
        December 26, 2021 at 2:27 pm

        Exactly right Lenohappy

        1. SueP says:
          December 26, 2021 at 2:31 pm

          Our turn now with COVID!!
          I wonder when they tested positive and doesn’t isolation time depend on vaccination status?

  8. Sue says:
    December 26, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    Tomi, Cedric and AMN all have covid

    1. PJ-SA says:
      December 26, 2021 at 2:35 pm

      The RB cone at Colney was a hotspot obviously 🤣

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        December 26, 2021 at 2:47 pm

        As well as Chambers, you’re not kidding!! 😄

  9. Benny says:
    December 26, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    Where is the best streaming site to watch this with no pop ups? Thanks and easy win 3-0 👅

  10. Samson says:
    December 26, 2021 at 2:33 pm

    Nice but I miss tomiyasu

  11. Stephanie says:
    December 26, 2021 at 3:00 pm

    Hope you guys had a lovely Christmas (if you celebrate it)🎄❤

    Nice lineup

    COYG

    1. Sue says:
      December 26, 2021 at 3:17 pm

      Season’s greetings to you, Stephanie!

  12. Sue says:
    December 26, 2021 at 3:07 pm

    Saka!!

  13. PJ-SA says:
    December 26, 2021 at 3:07 pm

    Well done KT, started it! Great team goal

  14. PJ-SA says:
    December 26, 2021 at 3:37 pm

    Martinelli having a cracker, winning the ball back often

    Other than that games dipped quite a bit, need that 2nd goal.

  15. Sean Williams says:
    December 26, 2021 at 3:42 pm

    What the $&$& did Xhaka do wrong?

    1. Dan kit says:
      December 26, 2021 at 3:43 pm

      Stuck his head in

    2. Adajim says:
      December 26, 2021 at 3:53 pm

      Didn’t see anything at all myself. I think our players looking at referee despite Norwich rough tackles and Xhaka protests is nothing much

  16. Dan kit says:
    December 26, 2021 at 3:42 pm

    Xhaka doing his best once again to ruin our run

  17. Sue says:
    December 26, 2021 at 3:44 pm

    Great goal, KT

  18. Sue says:
    December 26, 2021 at 3:46 pm

    Odegaard with both assists 👌

    1. ACE says:
      December 26, 2021 at 3:56 pm

      Careful Sue, it appears you didn’t you get the
      memo from the board experts that MO was a
      terrible summer signing and will NEVER impact
      games from the middle of the pitch.

      LMAO

      1. Sue says:
        December 26, 2021 at 4:47 pm

        😂👍 (Just for the record, I really like him)

  19. FootballisTrivial says:
    December 26, 2021 at 3:47 pm

    Tierney is one of the best crossers in the League methinks.

  20. Adajim says:
    December 26, 2021 at 3:50 pm

    ODE having good form in arsenal shirt. His tally this time is more than what he produce all through last 1/2 season on loan.
    Laccazet showing us again why we need prolific striker.

  21. gotanidea says:
    December 26, 2021 at 3:50 pm

    Our players were more organized, more skilled and more confident than Norwich’s, so the opponents had to resort to rough challenges and provocations

    As I said many times before, Odegaard’s diagonal passes and runs are essential for Arteta’s system. Hopefully Xhaka can cool his head down, otherwise he needs to be replaced before getting his second yellow card

    1. Josefilory says:
      December 26, 2021 at 4:02 pm

      Beautiful piece…. giving credit where due……2nd half still to come…..

      1. gotanidea says:
        December 26, 2021 at 4:03 pm

        Can’t wait to watch more goals. But the players need to relax a little, to avoid injuries

  22. Kstyx says:
    December 26, 2021 at 3:51 pm

    He seems to be in full form right now. Long may it continue. I’m loving the shape of a fully fit arsenal team Sue. Reason I still don’t want Arteta is because of how we play against big teams. If he can show up in big games, his in game tactics and substitutions and his man management skills. If he can work on those, he probably has my vote of confidence. But those things still seem far fetched for him

    1. Kstyx says:
      December 26, 2021 at 3:52 pm

      Reply to Sue on Odegaard’s assist

    2. Sue says:
      December 26, 2021 at 4:41 pm

      Yes, he’s playing very well. Not long until City come to town, Kstyx, see what MA comes up with… one thing I’m certain of – there’ll be goals 😄

      1. Kstyx says:
        December 26, 2021 at 4:59 pm

        Sure thing Sue. Seeing the scoreline between city and Leicester now shows that City is not invincible. They can be scored against easily. It just depends on how well we defend against them.

  23. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    December 26, 2021 at 3:52 pm

    if arteta dosnt take XHAKA OF AT HT hes stupendously bonkers,xhaka is a mental hospital case

  24. Quantic Dream says:
    December 26, 2021 at 3:53 pm

    Seems like a very easy game. Norwich are really allowing us a lot of time on the ball.

    1. Josefilory says:
      December 26, 2021 at 3:59 pm

      No game is easy….. Arsenal have played the first half better….that’s what happened……making it look easy……2nd half still to come.

      Don’t take anything away from the team.

      1. Quantic Dream says:
        December 26, 2021 at 4:04 pm

        I agree the boys have done well but not once has our goal really come under serious threat. This is a very poor Norwich side.

  25. DaJuhi says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:00 pm

    Only way to lose this game is if Xhaka does something stupid..

  26. Dan kit says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:12 pm

    Saka is a lucky boy

  27. PJ-SA says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:12 pm

    How was that not a penalty? Shot on target and hand in an unnatural position.

    Not on purpose but that a 100% goal if it didn’t hit Aarons hand.

    1. FootballisTrivial says:
      December 26, 2021 at 4:15 pm

      Joker referees of England

  28. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:24 pm

    red card on the way 4 xhaka madness

    1. Nifty says:
      December 26, 2021 at 4:28 pm

      Don’t you get tired

  29. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:25 pm

    nice goal saka

  30. Sue says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:25 pm

    Brilliant goal Saka!!

  31. PJ-SA says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:26 pm

    Xhaka trying to kick Saka in the celebration even 🤣 he’s getting bored

  32. SueP says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:26 pm

    Great goal!

  33. PJ-SA says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:27 pm

    Subs subs subs….come on MA, another game in 2 days!

  34. Ackshay says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:28 pm

    City vs leicester is complete madness, players must be still drunk

    1. Sue says:
      December 26, 2021 at 4:29 pm

      😂👍

      1. Ackshay says:
        December 26, 2021 at 4:45 pm

        Imagine a similar carnage for our match vs city with a new year hangover

        1. Sue says:
          December 26, 2021 at 4:52 pm

          I’d rather not 🤣🤣

    2. PJ-SA says:
      December 26, 2021 at 4:42 pm

      Definitely watching the rerun later

  35. PJ-SA says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:30 pm

    Only dpwn side today is that Spurs are getting better and better under Conte

    Seriously though why not take off Saka/Martinelli for our next game.

  36. Siamois says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:41 pm

    He is our Frenchman and number 9…….👊💪

    1. ACE says:
      December 26, 2021 at 5:00 pm

      Such a fantastic ambassador for AFC and a true
      professional. Will be sad to see the Frenchmen go
      if his short term future isn’t in NL.

      And Auba sure could learn a lot from his good friend.

  37. Sue says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:41 pm

    4 baby!!

    1. Siamois says:
      December 26, 2021 at 4:43 pm

      Great day Sue isn’t it?

      1. Sue says:
        December 26, 2021 at 4:50 pm

        Fantastic, Siamois!!!

  38. Sue says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:50 pm

    ESR, our top scorer does it again 😍

  39. SueP says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:50 pm

    Deep joy!!

  40. Sue says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:51 pm

    Raining goals in the PL today

  41. Siamois says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:53 pm

    Credits to MA and the team!I’m delighted to be proven wrong by MA,may long it continues, COYG!!👊💪

  42. SueP says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:53 pm

    That result has done wonders for our goal difference

  43. Phenom says:
    December 26, 2021 at 4:54 pm

    Odegaard my MOTM!

    1. siamois says:
      December 26, 2021 at 5:13 pm

      Agreed! I’m delighted for him,I like him a lot as a player,he reminds me of the old school numbers 10 , dictating the tempo and splitting defenses passes.

  44. Chuxzzy1 says:
    December 26, 2021 at 5:01 pm

    When last did we score 5 in a EPL match

