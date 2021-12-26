Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Norwich

The teams are out for today’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Norwich at Carrow Road.
The Gunners are aiming for a fifth straight win in all competitions, while the home side are hoping to break a run of five without a win.
We had a few players ruled out by Coronavirus when the team news was announced on Christmas Eve, while Sead Kolasinac is also ruled out with injury, and the manager has been able to return to almost the same starting line-up that took on Leeds in our last PL outing. Holding comes into the team to replace Tomiyasu, which we failed to expect in our predicted line-up earlier on today.
🚨 TEAM NEWS!
🇧🇷 Martinelli starts
🇳🇴 Odegaard in midfield
🇫🇷 Lacazette up front
Let’s do this, Gunners 🙌#NORARS pic.twitter.com/UCdhUzcpKw
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2021
What are your predictions after seeing the confirmed line-up?
Patrick
Nothing short of a win. Coyg
White is playing RB today
Decent selection…
Should be enough to beat Norwich..
I didn’t notice that. Too bad Tomiyasu is unfit, but I’m excited to watch White play RB
But aren’t you worried about Holding??
We can’t which Holding will turn up today..
Holding is a good CB
He was inconsistent, because our attackers’ bad high press last season made our defense suffer. I think the attackers are more commited to do it this season, after Aubameyang got suspended
Arsenal FC messaged Tomi, AMN and Cedric miss out due to COVID!
So Tomi isnt injured after all, good news..
Yeah, but does it mean they have to be isolated for two weeks?? If that’s the case, they will miss two important matches after today’s match
Tomi’s absence will be felt, for sure ☹
Yup, but I think White will play well in the RB position
Hope so, gai, seeing as Wolves and City are up next 😬
I don’t think you have to isolate for two weeks now, 7 days I think with negative test on the 6th and 7th day. I think 🤔
Good if it’s just one week
As expected, our A team will play
White @RB?
Yes. He’s played RB for Leeds before I think.
Giving Holding game time is needful.
This will help should Gab or White sustain injury or suspension.
I like the rotation up front as well.
Cheers, DaJuhi
Would have preferred ESR and Tavares in but should be an easy 3 points
COYG
@Dan,
ESR was injured while ago and in the past he has missed several months due to niggling groin injury so I think MA is extra-cautious with him. Rightly so IMO.
👍
A good team. Shame Tomiyasu is not available.
Arteta means business with this line up
SueP, any Arsenal line up Should be able to win against Norwich easily. Anything short of 3points today is a disgrace.
Exactly right Lenohappy
Our turn now with COVID!!
I wonder when they tested positive and doesn’t isolation time depend on vaccination status?
Tomi, Cedric and AMN all have covid
The RB cone at Colney was a hotspot obviously 🤣
As well as Chambers, you’re not kidding!! 😄
Where is the best streaming site to watch this with no pop ups? Thanks and easy win 3-0 👅
Nice but I miss tomiyasu
Hope you guys had a lovely Christmas (if you celebrate it)🎄❤
Nice lineup
COYG
Season’s greetings to you, Stephanie!
Saka!!
Well done KT, started it! Great team goal
Martinelli having a cracker, winning the ball back often
Other than that games dipped quite a bit, need that 2nd goal.
What the $&$& did Xhaka do wrong?
Stuck his head in
Didn’t see anything at all myself. I think our players looking at referee despite Norwich rough tackles and Xhaka protests is nothing much
Xhaka doing his best once again to ruin our run
Great goal, KT
Odegaard with both assists 👌
Careful Sue, it appears you didn’t you get the
memo from the board experts that MO was a
terrible summer signing and will NEVER impact
games from the middle of the pitch.
LMAO
😂👍 (Just for the record, I really like him)
Tierney is one of the best crossers in the League methinks.
ODE having good form in arsenal shirt. His tally this time is more than what he produce all through last 1/2 season on loan.
Laccazet showing us again why we need prolific striker.
Our players were more organized, more skilled and more confident than Norwich’s, so the opponents had to resort to rough challenges and provocations
As I said many times before, Odegaard’s diagonal passes and runs are essential for Arteta’s system. Hopefully Xhaka can cool his head down, otherwise he needs to be replaced before getting his second yellow card
Beautiful piece…. giving credit where due……2nd half still to come…..
Can’t wait to watch more goals. But the players need to relax a little, to avoid injuries
He seems to be in full form right now. Long may it continue. I’m loving the shape of a fully fit arsenal team Sue. Reason I still don’t want Arteta is because of how we play against big teams. If he can show up in big games, his in game tactics and substitutions and his man management skills. If he can work on those, he probably has my vote of confidence. But those things still seem far fetched for him
Reply to Sue on Odegaard’s assist
Yes, he’s playing very well. Not long until City come to town, Kstyx, see what MA comes up with… one thing I’m certain of – there’ll be goals 😄
Sure thing Sue. Seeing the scoreline between city and Leicester now shows that City is not invincible. They can be scored against easily. It just depends on how well we defend against them.
if arteta dosnt take XHAKA OF AT HT hes stupendously bonkers,xhaka is a mental hospital case
Seems like a very easy game. Norwich are really allowing us a lot of time on the ball.
No game is easy….. Arsenal have played the first half better….that’s what happened……making it look easy……2nd half still to come.
Don’t take anything away from the team.
I agree the boys have done well but not once has our goal really come under serious threat. This is a very poor Norwich side.
Only way to lose this game is if Xhaka does something stupid..
Saka is a lucky boy
How was that not a penalty? Shot on target and hand in an unnatural position.
Not on purpose but that a 100% goal if it didn’t hit Aarons hand.
Joker referees of England
red card on the way 4 xhaka madness
Don’t you get tired
nice goal saka
Brilliant goal Saka!!
Xhaka trying to kick Saka in the celebration even 🤣 he’s getting bored
Great goal!
Subs subs subs….come on MA, another game in 2 days!
City vs leicester is complete madness, players must be still drunk
😂👍
Imagine a similar carnage for our match vs city with a new year hangover
I’d rather not 🤣🤣
Definitely watching the rerun later
Only dpwn side today is that Spurs are getting better and better under Conte
Seriously though why not take off Saka/Martinelli for our next game.
He is our Frenchman and number 9…….👊💪
Such a fantastic ambassador for AFC and a true
professional. Will be sad to see the Frenchmen go
if his short term future isn’t in NL.
And Auba sure could learn a lot from his good friend.
4 baby!!
Great day Sue isn’t it?
Fantastic, Siamois!!!
ESR, our top scorer does it again 😍
Deep joy!!
Raining goals in the PL today
Credits to MA and the team!I’m delighted to be proven wrong by MA,may long it continues, COYG!!👊💪
That result has done wonders for our goal difference
Odegaard my MOTM!
Agreed! I’m delighted for him,I like him a lot as a player,he reminds me of the old school numbers 10 , dictating the tempo and splitting defenses passes.
When last did we score 5 in a EPL match