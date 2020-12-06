Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Spurs in NLD clash

The teams are out for today’s North London derby clash, with Arsenal taking on Spurs in Tottenham.
We already knew we were to be without Gabriel Martinelli, but there were question marks over whether Thomas Partey or Pablo Mari could possibly feature, and those questions have finally been answered.
Arsenal have not had the best form going into this match, but we do look ready to turn that around at present, and the North London derby should pose as the ideal motivator to put our woes behind us.
📋 Our north London derby team news is in!
🇬🇭 @ThomasPartey22 returns
🏴 @RobHolding95 chosen to partner Gabriel
🏴 @BukayoSaka87 also starts
#️⃣ #TOTARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 6, 2020
What scoreline are we to expect after seeing the line-ups?
Patrick
Disappointed with the line up, not confident now.
I like the line up. Don’t know if it’s a 4-4-2, I hope it is
Admin needs to pin this thread on top as not everyone seen it.
Arteta should have put elneny in the starting line up instead of Xhaka.
The presence of Xhaka is already a boost for the spurds. Xhaka in the starting line up means one man down against us.
I wonder what this apprentice is smoking.
Yes
Aubameyang,
Saka, Lacazette, Willian,
Xhaka, Partey,
Tierney, Gabriel, Holding, Bellerin,
Leno.
Weak links are Xhaka and Willian. They should be replaced with Elneny and Niles in the second half.
I think we are going to see a solid game from Willian.
COYG.. North London is 🔴
A very strong line up. I can’t see anything other than Spurs struggling for 90 minutes. I change my prediction now to 3-0 Arsenal.
Our women have just won… now come on boys!!!
3-4-3, 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1…
Could easily be any of these..
Xhaka is minus one already.
Elneny could have continued his partnership with Partey regardless of whether he played on Thursday.
He has done it before. He played on Thursday before the Man utd game on a Sunday.
Xhaka inspires no one with confidence.. not even himself
Hopefully the rest of the team covers for his weakness.
Here’s hoping to a win, no matter how it comes
I’m not going to criticise this team selection, as it could prove to be a winning one.
What I would ask, is why AMN, after his great performance on Thursday, is once again on the bench?
Also, wouldn’t the line up of Elneny, AMN and Partey have been more solid?
Mikel is into something here. We won’t wait long to find out what game plan he has in store for us to today.
Ken1945 who would you bench AMN for and yes I agree with you on el neny, he should have started. I always see people talking about AMN in the middle but he has never for once played in that position and you want the coach to use him again Spurs?
Xhaka will cost MA his job just as his predecessors.
The earlier he realizes that, the better for him.
Lenohappy, Willian and sort the system to a 4-3-1-2.
Yes ken that’s the three I wanted not the three he’s picked.
Great late goal from Vardy but the twat should have been sent off for his “celebration”!
Wrecked the corner flag… You’re right – he is a tw@t 😄
Chaka was woeful last week but I still reckon Partey and Xhaka are out best shout (probably in a midfield 3)
Willian? Honestly this has got to be his last chance with Pepe and Martnelli back soon, Nelson finding form and Saja able to play either wing. At best Willian is my fifth choice on form. Hope he proves me wrong.
@Trudeau, Xhaka has never excelled along with any midfielder. He makes his partner overwork and put defenders and keepers under unnecessary pressure.
I hope he turns out good today.
Like you Ken, I cannot understand why AMN is not starting.It has got to the stage where he needs to move to further his career.Nelson is not even on the bench, which also disappoints me.
COYG! North London is red!
Lacas failed pass and xhakas foul 🙄
Spurs are shaking. There will be a goal before long.