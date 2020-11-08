Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Villa

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has opted to name the same starting eleven against Aston Villa as he did against Manchester United last week, with Mo Elneny keeping his place alongside Partey in midfield.
All eyes will be on Emi Martinez’s return to the Emirates, after his move to the Midlands after helping Arsenal to win the FA Cup and Community Shield this summer, but it will likely be the Gunners current players who steal the headlines.
Should we perform anywhere close to as well as we did last weekend, Villa will struggle to enjoy much of the ball today, nor will they be expected to get any form of result.
While it was only a penalty that separated us at Old Trafford last weekend, I’ll be expecting much more luck back at the Emirates today.
What are your predictions this evening?
Patrick
Solid team, still 4-3-3.
Elneny’s passes would be key
👍
It’s 3-4-3 without ball And 4-3-3 with ball
Oh here we go 🤣
Does it matter?🤔
Same line up as the United game but different formation?
Just keep up the same urgency and intensity. COYG!
Good to have the same line up from the utd game. I see us winning. COYG
Bloody Kevin!! No not you Kev82 – De Bruyne….😖
Surprised Willock not even on bench….is he injured?
I guess so. Unfortunately we can’t see Nelson and Willock as super subs
We’re on the same points as Villa, albeit they’ve played one less…
Come on Arsenal, give us something to smile about going into the break…
I see this as a too strong lineup for Villa to handle. Predicting 4-1 to the Arsenal, coyg! 😃
Partey and Elneny must shutdown Grealish and Ross
Today we remind them of their status as relegation fighters. We finish the game in first half. Second half they will be limiting the damage. The Man utd game was a setup, today is execution.
No less than 2 goals from Aubameyang, expecting Lacazette to score too.
I think we are in for a tough game tonight! I hope we give Villa the respect they deserve but give it a proper go for the win! COYG
Im confident the defence and midfeild will do a decent job. The attack im not too sure. Seem an odd thing to say as an Arsenal fan. Hope the front 3 have there shooting boots on today.
No changes ,good to see
Every players deserves to start after Man Utd win
COYG