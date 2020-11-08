Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Villa

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has opted to name the same starting eleven against Aston Villa as he did against Manchester United last week, with Mo Elneny keeping his place alongside Partey in midfield.

All eyes will be on Emi Martinez’s return to the Emirates, after his move to the Midlands after helping Arsenal to win the FA Cup and Community Shield this summer, but it will likely be the Gunners current players who steal the headlines.

Should we perform anywhere close to as well as we did last weekend, Villa will struggle to enjoy much of the ball today, nor will they be expected to get any form of result.

While it was only a penalty that separated us at Old Trafford last weekend, I’ll be expecting much more luck back at the Emirates today.

What are your predictions this evening?

Patrick

  1. Eddie says:
    November 8, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Solid team, still 4-3-3.
    Elneny’s passes would be key

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      November 8, 2020 at 6:26 pm

      👍

      Reply
    2. Kedar says:
      November 8, 2020 at 6:28 pm

      It’s 3-4-3 without ball And 4-3-3 with ball

      Reply
      1. Declan says:
        November 8, 2020 at 6:34 pm

        Oh here we go 🤣
        Does it matter?🤔

        Reply
    3. Winston says:
      November 8, 2020 at 6:34 pm

      Same line up as the United game but different formation?

      Just keep up the same urgency and intensity. COYG!

      Reply
  2. Kstix says:
    November 8, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Good to have the same line up from the utd game. I see us winning. COYG

    Reply
  3. Sue says:
    November 8, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    Bloody Kevin!! No not you Kev82 – De Bruyne….😖

    Reply
  4. Marty says:
    November 8, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    Surprised Willock not even on bench….is he injured?

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      November 8, 2020 at 6:31 pm

      I guess so. Unfortunately we can’t see Nelson and Willock as super subs

      Reply
  5. Sue says:
    November 8, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    We’re on the same points as Villa, albeit they’ve played one less…
    Come on Arsenal, give us something to smile about going into the break…

    Reply
  6. KentIam says:
    November 8, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    I see this as a too strong lineup for Villa to handle. Predicting 4-1 to the Arsenal, coyg! 😃

    Reply
  7. Chapo says:
    November 8, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Partey and Elneny must shutdown Grealish and Ross

    Reply
  8. Highbury Hero says:
    November 8, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Today we remind them of their status as relegation fighters. We finish the game in first half. Second half they will be limiting the damage. The Man utd game was a setup, today is execution.

    No less than 2 goals from Aubameyang, expecting Lacazette to score too.

    Reply
  9. PJ-SA says:
    November 8, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    I think we are in for a tough game tonight! I hope we give Villa the respect they deserve but give it a proper go for the win! COYG

    Reply
  10. GunnerDev says:
    November 8, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    Im confident the defence and midfeild will do a decent job. The attack im not too sure. Seem an odd thing to say as an Arsenal fan. Hope the front 3 have there shooting boots on today.

    Reply
  11. Dan kit says:
    November 8, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    No changes ,good to see
    Every players deserves to start after Man Utd win
    COYG

    Reply

