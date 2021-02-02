Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Wolves tonight

Arsenal are at the Molineux as they look to beat Wolves in their Premier League clash tonight.
The Gunners will be weary of the threat posed by their opponents, despite the fact that they are winless in their last eight PL matches.
Nuno Esprito Santo’s side beat us at the Emirates during our torrid run of results not too long ago, but their fortunes have turned around drastically since, as has ours, but only one was for the worse.
Wolves form may well have been hit by the loss of Raul Jimenez, who has been sidelined since a clash of heads with David Luiz, and his return is yet to pencilled in.
We already knew that we would be without both Kieran Tierney and Mat Ryan, but Bukayo Saka’s return will hopefully see us return to winning ways after our draw with Manchester United at the weekend.
🚨 One change from Saturday
➡️ @BukayoSaka87
⬅️ @g_martinelli01
🔄 Auba and Dani in the squad#WOLARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 2, 2021
What do you expect the scoreline to be having seen the line-up?
Patrick
Saka back its look like 4231 with pepe on the left
Good to see Saka back and Auba as well. Great lineup. COYG let’s go for a 2-0 win like we did last time out at the molineux.
Yeh agree good line up and a very strong bench as well let’s hope we do the buisness!!
On current form, this is actually our best 11. Let me see how they will perform against Wolves today.
Anything than a win I will be disappointed.
I believe we will win.
On current form, Tierney for cedric and cedric for bellerin but injuries unfortunately.
Wolves 1–3 to Arsenal,I think odegaad should start ahead of smith Rowe tonight,lets see how first half goes then if it doesn’t go well,come second half we do the damage.
Love the look of the line up
All player picked are in form and the bench looks top quality if needed .
COYG
Heart crossed, wolves will be slaughtered tonight
Saka is back and that bench is looking yummy unlike the one against united..COYG lets do this
Saka’s back, baby!! Glad Auba’s on the bench too.. COYG
Willian Jose’s hold-up play and height would likely make our CBs’ lives difficult tonight. I hope Holding or Luiz could handle him, otherwise he could be Ollie Watkins 2.0 and bring the other Wolves into play
Traore would also likely pin Soares down in our half. I hope Pepe could help him out
I do not know why this line up is filling me with so much excitement.
I hope we destroy Wolves. But they are a tough team to beat, so any type of win would be great.
I hope so
They beat us at Emirates. They showed us we were pushovers. No way will they let that happen to them at their own place.
We won’t give them that choice.
HH👍
lol me too SJ. I had shivers running down my spine reading it
COYG
Cautiously optimistic about the game.
Only concern is that Wolves are due a win, statistically speaking. Still a good team
COYG
An excellent selection by MA…. imagine if Tierney was available as well!!!
Looking forward to seeing a positive performance tonight and going above the spuds, I believe?!
Kstix. Tierney is the only good missing link in this selection.
Cedric has been good lately. Bellerin has just been okay.
I pray Tierney comes back quicker and stronger. Then Bellerin is replaced with Cedric on the right.
Guy. Let us hope our confidence on this line up will come out even positive.