Image: Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Wolves tonight

Arsenal are at the Molineux as they look to beat Wolves in their Premier League clash tonight.

The Gunners will be weary of the threat posed by their opponents, despite the fact that they are winless in their last eight PL matches.

Nuno Esprito Santo’s side beat us at the Emirates during our torrid run of results not too long ago, but their fortunes have turned around drastically since, as has ours, but only one was for the worse.

Wolves form may well have been hit by the loss of Raul Jimenez, who has been sidelined since a clash of heads with David Luiz, and his return is yet to pencilled in.

We already knew that we would be without both Kieran Tierney and Mat Ryan, but Bukayo Saka’s return will hopefully see us return to winning ways after our draw with Manchester United at the weekend.

What do you expect the scoreline to be having seen the line-up?

Patrick

  1. Riaxizo says:
    February 2, 2021 at 5:18 pm

    Saka back its look like 4231 with pepe on the left

    Reply
  2. Kstix says:
    February 2, 2021 at 5:18 pm

    Good to see Saka back and Auba as well. Great lineup. COYG let’s go for a 2-0 win like we did last time out at the molineux.

    Reply
  3. Danny says:
    February 2, 2021 at 5:21 pm

    Yeh agree good line up and a very strong bench as well let’s hope we do the buisness!!

    Reply
  4. S.J says:
    February 2, 2021 at 5:22 pm

    On current form, this is actually our best 11. Let me see how they will perform against Wolves today.

    Anything than a win I will be disappointed.

    I believe we will win.

    Reply
    1. Kstix says:
      February 2, 2021 at 5:40 pm

      On current form, Tierney for cedric and cedric for bellerin but injuries unfortunately.

      Reply
  5. Zicky says:
    February 2, 2021 at 5:22 pm

    Wolves 1–3 to Arsenal,I think odegaad should start ahead of smith Rowe tonight,lets see how first half goes then if it doesn’t go well,come second half we do the damage.

    Reply
  6. Dan kit says:
    February 2, 2021 at 5:22 pm

    Love the look of the line up
    All player picked are in form and the bench looks top quality if needed .
    COYG

    Reply
  7. Lordpato says:
    February 2, 2021 at 5:23 pm

    Heart crossed, wolves will be slaughtered tonight

    Reply
  8. Chuxzzy1 says:
    February 2, 2021 at 5:23 pm

    Saka is back and that bench is looking yummy unlike the one against united..COYG lets do this

    Reply
  9. Sue says:
    February 2, 2021 at 5:25 pm

    Saka’s back, baby!! Glad Auba’s on the bench too.. COYG

    Reply
  10. gotanidea says:
    February 2, 2021 at 5:26 pm

    Willian Jose’s hold-up play and height would likely make our CBs’ lives difficult tonight. I hope Holding or Luiz could handle him, otherwise he could be Ollie Watkins 2.0 and bring the other Wolves into play

    Traore would also likely pin Soares down in our half. I hope Pepe could help him out

    Reply
  11. S.J says:
    February 2, 2021 at 5:28 pm

    I do not know why this line up is filling me with so much excitement.

    I hope we destroy Wolves. But they are a tough team to beat, so any type of win would be great.

    Reply
    1. Lordpato says:
      February 2, 2021 at 5:32 pm

      I hope so

      Reply
  12. S says:
    February 2, 2021 at 5:38 pm

    They beat us at Emirates. They showed us we were pushovers. No way will they let that happen to them at their own place.

    Reply
    1. Highbury Hero says:
      February 2, 2021 at 5:41 pm

      We won’t give them that choice.

      Reply
      1. Dan kit says:
        February 2, 2021 at 5:44 pm

        HH👍

        Reply
  13. guy says:
    February 2, 2021 at 5:39 pm

    lol me too SJ. I had shivers running down my spine reading it

    Reply
  14. Iykmatt says:
    February 2, 2021 at 5:44 pm

    COYG

    Reply
  15. PJ-SA says:
    February 2, 2021 at 5:50 pm

    Cautiously optimistic about the game.

    Only concern is that Wolves are due a win, statistically speaking. Still a good team

    COYG

    Reply
  16. ken1945 says:
    February 2, 2021 at 5:50 pm

    An excellent selection by MA…. imagine if Tierney was available as well!!!
    Looking forward to seeing a positive performance tonight and going above the spuds, I believe?!

    Reply
  17. S.J says:
    February 2, 2021 at 5:52 pm

    Kstix. Tierney is the only good missing link in this selection.
    Cedric has been good lately. Bellerin has just been okay.
    I pray Tierney comes back quicker and stronger. Then Bellerin is replaced with Cedric on the right.

    Reply
  18. S.J says:
    February 2, 2021 at 5:54 pm

    Guy. Let us hope our confidence on this line up will come out even positive.

    Reply

