Image: Confirmed Brighton team to take on Arsenal at the Amex

Brighton will face off with Arsenal at the AmEx Stadium in their final fixture of 2022, with the Seagulls aiming for consecutive wins over the league leaders.

The away side clinched a win over the Gunners to eliminate them from the League Cup, but that victory came against a much-changed line-up to the one which has stormed to the top of the Premier League table.

Roberto De Zerbi has named the below line-up, with Billy Gilmour and Pascal Gross lining up through the middle.

  1. Mitoma has impressed me a lot in his cameo performances this season and could be the Brighton dangerman this evening. The fact that Man City and Newcastle have dropped points today should be an added incentive for our boys.

