Brighton will face off with Arsenal at the AmEx Stadium in their final fixture of 2022, with the Seagulls aiming for consecutive wins over the league leaders.

The away side clinched a win over the Gunners to eliminate them from the League Cup, but that victory came against a much-changed line-up to the one which has stormed to the top of the Premier League table.

Roberto De Zerbi has named the below line-up, with Billy Gilmour and Pascal Gross lining up through the middle.

Patrick

—————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about our poor record v Brighton and our promising injury news. And Saliba contract!



Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids