Image: Confirmed Leicester team to take on Arsenal at the Emirates

The teams are out for today’s fixture, with the below Leicester City side to take on Arsenal at the Emirates.

As you can see, the Foxes are not at full strength, with the likes of Vardy amongst those missing with injury or other ailments.

There is still plenty of players in here who can cause us trouble, with Maddison, Barnes and Iheanacho all proven in the division, but I definitely feel positive about our chances this afternoon.

Which player do you think will need most attention from our side today?

Patrick

