Image: Confirmed Liverpool to take on Arsenal with superstar missing

The teams are out for tonight’s Premier League matchup, with Liverpool missing Mo Salah from the starting line-up which will take on Arsenal.

The Gunners arrive in top form, are will definitely feel a slight victory in not seeing the Egyptian star missing from their teamsheet, although he did make the bench and could well play a part regardless.

Arsenal named an unchanged side as expected given their light schedule and impressive form, but the Reds have moved to make two changes from their most recent fixture as seen below.

🟡 #ARSLIV 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴 Here's how we line up to face @Arsenal tonight! 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 16, 2022

Who will Arsenal have to be giving extra attention to in the absence of Salah?

Patrick