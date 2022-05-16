Image: Confirmed Newcastle XI tasked with denting Arsenal’s CL hopes

The teams are out for tonight’s clash where the below Newcastle team will be tasked with denying Arsenal the chance to return to the top-four.
The Gunners need all six points from their remaining two PL matches to assure themselves of a return to the Champions League, while the Toon will be keen on giving their fans a performance in their final home match of the campaign.
For the Gunners, it will be a nice to see Kieran Trippier’s name listed on the sub’s bench, although we won’t be taking anything for granted with so much at stake this evening.
🚨 Tonight's team to take on Arsenal.
HWTL! 💪#NEWARS
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 16, 2022
Who do you expect to cause us the most hassle this evening?
Patrick
Now we know giving a contract advance was a bad idea
I agree.
Worst f**king business decision giving that idiot a contract.
Spurs deserve champions league – we get the f**king Mickey Mouse European League- I would rather have NOTHING.