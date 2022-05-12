Image: Confirmed Spurs XI to take on Arsenal tonight

The teams are out for tonight’s huge North London Derby clash where a Champions League place is on the line, with the below Tottenham side to take on Arsenal.

There is no shocks from Antonio Conte’s selection, which will see his side line-up with his favoured 3-4-3 formation using two wing-backs, and it will be interesting to see which of the two sides comes out with the most urgency to get forward.

This system has been seen to good effect on the counter-attack from his time at Chelsea right up until now, but with us not necessarily in need of the three points, we could well refuse to pile forward in numbers, although we are supposedly going out tonight in search of the win.

Patrick