Arsenal are set to take on Everton in the USA as we look to get our tour of the USA underway, with William Saliba set to start alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

Today’s line-up could well be close to what will likely be our favoured starting XI for the upcoming season, depending on how Arteta sees his defenders evolving, with Nuno Tavares, Matt Turner and Cedric Soares likely to drop to the bench for the new term.

🚨 Team news from Baltimore… 🇺🇸 Matt Turner in goal

🇫🇷 Saliba in at the back

🇧🇷 Gabby makes his first start COYG! 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 16, 2022

I would be shocked if this team was to go onto lose today given the strength of the side named, with an exciting attack likely to cause all manner of problems for our rivals.

Could this be the beginning of a flourishing partnership of Gabriel and Saliba?

Patrick