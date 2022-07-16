Arsenal News Latest News

Image: Confirmed team for Arsenal’s opening pre-season clash of our US tour

Arsenal are set to take on Everton in the USA as we look to get our tour of the USA underway, with William Saliba set to start alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

Today’s line-up could well be close to what will likely be our favoured starting XI for the upcoming season, depending on how Arteta sees his defenders evolving, with Nuno Tavares, Matt Turner and Cedric Soares likely to drop to the bench for the new term.

I would be shocked if this team was to go onto lose today given the strength of the side named, with an exciting attack likely to cause all manner of problems for our rivals.

Could this be the beginning of a flourishing partnership of Gabriel and Saliba?

Patrick

