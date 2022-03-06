Image: Confirmed Watford team to take on Arsenal today

The teams are out for today’s Premier League clash with Watford set to play host to Arsenal at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets will be hoping they can come away with the three points as they look to close the gap on those just outside the relegation zone.

They have had an upturn in fortunes since the arrival of Roy Hodgson as manager, with the English boss able to bring more stability to their defence, and he will be hoping that this XI will be able to continue that solidity in hope of denying our young and exciting side the win.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 Here's how the Hornets line up for this afternoon's match against Arsenal!#WATARS pic.twitter.com/Sg7sbsl4Cx — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 6, 2022

Will Arsenal need to give any of these special attention as they seek out the three points for themselves?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Arteta talks about Odegaard, the top four race and the next big transfer window