Image: Confirmed Wolves team to take on Arsenal at the Emirates

The teams are out for tonight’s Premier League clash at the Emirates, with the below Wolves side set to take on Arsenal.

The Wanderers come into the tie in top form, winning five of their last six in the division, but the one that didn’t win was a loss to us just two weeks ago.

They will likely be keen to focus on the positives as opposed to dwelling on our most recent fixture, but they must also know that no team should expect an easy ride coming to the Emirates this season, especially after seeing the strong Arsenal XI that was named.

Which players do you expect to cause us the most issues?

Patrick