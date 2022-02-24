Arsenal News Latest News

Image: Confirmed Wolves team to take on Arsenal at the Emirates

The teams are out for tonight’s Premier League clash at the Emirates, with the below Wolves side set to take on Arsenal.

The Wanderers come into the tie in top form, winning five of their last six in the division, but the one that didn’t win was a loss to us just two weeks ago.

They will likely be keen to focus on the positives as opposed to dwelling on our most recent fixture, but they must also know that no team should expect an easy ride coming to the Emirates this season, especially after seeing the strong Arsenal XI that was named.

Which players do you expect to cause us the most issues?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags arsenal v wolves Wolves

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Declan says:
    February 24, 2022 at 7:01 pm

    No ESR due to sickness.

    Reply
  2. Declan says:
    February 24, 2022 at 7:03 pm

    Ops Patrick I think you posted this on the wrong site!
    Perhaps it should be on just wolves 😂

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      February 24, 2022 at 7:05 pm

      Wow Patrick you altered that quickly as the Arsenal team appeared here a minute ago. Care to explain?

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs