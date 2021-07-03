[Image] Contracts signed – Tavares poses on plane to London

As if Arsenal fans needed any more proof that the Arsenal have made their first signing of the summer, we now have the picture of Nuno Tavares on the private jet from Lisbon to London with his agent.

It was revealed yesterday that Tavares had passed his medical in Portugal, and now Fabrizio Romano has tweeted saying that the contracts are signed, attaching this pic of Nuno and his agents.

Its just a shame they couldn’t have found him an Arsenal shirt to make it even more certain that the deal has been finalised, but I guess this will have to do for now!

Welcome to Arsenal Nuno!