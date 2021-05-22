Image: David Luiz bids farewell to Arsenal

David Luiz appears to have confirmed that he will be leaving Arsenal this summer, posting a goodbye message on his Instagram.
The Brazilian joined the club from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 on an initial one-year deal, before agreeing to extend his stay by another 12 months, and now looks set to leave North London.
Luiz’s time at the Emirates hasn’t run smoothly, but overall he has been a positive player within our squad, but I can’t say that I’m shocked that Arsenal would have decided to part ways this summer.
Does anyone believe his signing was a waste?
Patrick
He saved our arses more times than made mistakes.
what a delusional commentary, as per usual…please provide specific stats to back your ridiculous claim…something tells me you would have said likewise if it was Xhaka who was bidding farewell
Perhaps YOU should provide the stats that prove Declan wrong.
I have to smile when someone disputes another’s thoughts, but provide no stats whatsoever to back their claim…. perhaps you are doing an article on Luiz’s time at the club and we can all see your thought process?
I would suggest that Luiz has been our most oroductive/consistent defender this season, but look forward to you proving Declan and myself wrong.
I hope he has a good send-off from the fans tomorrow.
Roly-poly Moss to officiate ☹
As far as i know no one in that arsenal backline is as successful and experienced as david luiz
Thanks David, you came, gave your all, gave your wisdom and proved all the doubters wrong. Good luck in the future! As if he would read this. Lol. But seriously he was an excellent signing and didn’t come here to retire.
Indeed Reggie, unlike another certain Brazilian.