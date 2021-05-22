Image: David Luiz bids farewell to Arsenal

David Luiz appears to have confirmed that he will be leaving Arsenal this summer, posting a goodbye message on his Instagram.

The Brazilian joined the club from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 on an initial one-year deal, before agreeing to extend his stay by another 12 months, and now looks set to leave North London.

Luiz’s time at the Emirates hasn’t run smoothly, but overall he has been a positive player within our squad, but I can’t say that I’m shocked that Arsenal would have decided to part ways this summer.

Does anyone believe his signing was a waste?

Patrick