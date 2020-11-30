Image: David Luiz takes to social media to ask for prayers for Jimenez

David Luiz took to his Instagram after the loss yesterday to ask for ‘everybody to pray’ for Raul Jimenez, after the two clashed heads in horrific fashion during Arsenal’s loss to Wolves.

The Brazilian was trying to attack the ball after Willian had floated the ball in from the corner, only to collide with the Mexican forward, who then had to be rushed to the hospital.

You could immediately tell there was a big problem as all the players surrounded the pair who lay floored after the collision, but Luiz did manage to finish the half after being patched up by the medics.

The former Chelsea man moved to call for prayers for his counterpart after the loss, whilst thanking all those who had messaged him with support.

Patrick