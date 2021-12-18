Image: Depleted Leeds United team confirmed to take on Arsenal

The teams are out for today’s clash at Elland Road between Arsenal and Leeds in the Premier League.

The home side have a number of players sidelined with injuries at present, but the fixture is still set to go ahead, two of only six not to have been postponed today.

Their starting line-up certainly isn’t the best, but still retains some threats that Arsenal will have to deal with, especially with Raphinha on the wing.

📋 Robin Koch returns, a first Premier League start for Cody Drameh, whilst Joe Gelhardt starts up front pic.twitter.com/fBLcMTZfPR — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 18, 2021

Will Arsenal be able to run this team over?

Patrick