Image: Doubts over key Spurs star emerge ahead of NLD

Arsenal may well be boosted by news coming out of Tottenham after Harry Kane was spotted nursing a potential injury.

The striker scored both of his side’s goals this evening as they earned a 2-0 lead over Dynamo Zagreb, but he had to be replaced after 84 minutes, and the physios were having a good look at his upper leg.

The English striker needed icepacks on his upper thigh after being removed from the field, and Arsenal will be hoping for bigger news on the subject, although there is nothing concrete to be heard as of yet.

But Kane was later pictured with ice on his knee 😬#THFC #UELhttps://t.co/NJ3hLOIJHN — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 11, 2021

Kane always seems to be nursing some sort of injury ahead of Arsenal though, so even if his leg was broken, he would be playing come Sunday…

Patrick