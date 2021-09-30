Image: Fan creates iconic Arsenal image celebrating our famous number 7 jersey

An avid Arsenal fan has created an iconic depiction of some of our club’s most famous number 7’s, with our current starboy Bukayo Saka at the centre of it all.

The youngster was our Player of the Year for the 2020-21 campaign, following on from his amazing debut season where he was also nominated for the same award.

Saka is still just 20 years-old, after recently enjoying his latest birthday, and one fan clearly holds him in extremely high regard, having drawn him alongside club greats Robert Pires, Liam Brady, David Rocastle and George Armstrong.

The number 7 shirt is a special one at @Arsenal – I decided to draw 4 of the Greatest players to wear it alongside a future Great, our current No.7 Bukayo Saka 🎨7️⃣ This one took a long time, hope you all like it! ❤🎨🔴⚪ From L to R: Brady, Rocastle, Saka, Pires, Armstrong pic.twitter.com/WdWmbu79EI — ArtByCharlie (@ArtBy_Charlie) September 28, 2021

Does Saka already deserve the recognition amongst our former greats?

Patrick