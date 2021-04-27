Image: Fans play around with Spotify/Arsenal rebrand

Arsenal fans are understandably excited by talk of a potential takeover by Billionaire Daniel Ek, and some have gone as far as to design new kits and new badges to go with it.

I don’t imagine any of these would or should even be a thing, but I can’t help but like the idea of the black and green redesign of the logo.

I in no shape or form want my club to move away from our famous Red & White history, but the design work above definitely deserves some credit, although surely we don’t believe the new owner would want to wipe away the history we have created.

Others believe this could lead to a potential shirt sponsor deal down the line however, or the simply addition of the Spotify logo on the sleeve.

thoughts? It costs nothing to rt pic.twitter.com/hW7pp2gDcm — TrawlrZ (On loan at Lille, option to buy) (@ZTrawlr) April 26, 2021

Would fans be happy to ditch our famous Red & White heritage? Would Ek’s takeover lead to a near-instant link with Spotify?

Patrick