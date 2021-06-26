Image: Fenerbahce president claims that Arsenal paid entirety of Ozil’s wages

Arsenal allowed Mesut Ozil to join Fenerbahce in January for the remainder of his contract, and their president Ali Koc claims that they didn’t pay a penny for the deal, nor towards his wages.

The Gunners had already made the decision to drop the former German international from their playing squad for both the Europa League and Premier League, and his departure was believed to have been a big positive, although these latest comments from Ali reveal that it may not have been as big a deal as we had thought.

Since he joined Fenerbahce in January, Arsenal have been paying Mesut Ozil £350,000 a week. He played 11 times for them. pic.twitter.com/iE3kcxISio — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) June 26, 2021

Ozil has since agreed a three-year deal with the Turkish giants, tying him to the Super Lig club until 2024.

Patrick