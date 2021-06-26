Image: Fenerbahce president claims that Arsenal paid entirety of Ozil’s wages

Arsenal allowed Mesut Ozil to join Fenerbahce in January for the remainder of his contract, and their president Ali Koc claims that they didn’t pay a penny for the deal, nor towards his wages.
The Gunners had already made the decision to drop the former German international from their playing squad for both the Europa League and Premier League, and his departure was believed to have been a big positive, although these latest comments from Ali reveal that it may not have been as big a deal as we had thought.
Since he joined Fenerbahce in January, Arsenal have been paying Mesut Ozil £350,000 a week.
He played 11 times for them. pic.twitter.com/iE3kcxISio
Ozil has since agreed a three-year deal with the Turkish giants, tying him to the Super Lig club until 2024.
Not our problem anymore.
Thankfully
Arsenal are stocked with a team of Mediocre staff when it comes to in and out transfer of players.
We buy averagely rated players at exorbitant prices (Mustafi, Pepe, Xhaka, ) and sell them even at more ridiculous prices ( xhaka going for
We are doing it again with the 50M offer for the inexperienced and green, Ben White. Will we ever learn?
Hmmm, can we class this as the new regime “clearing out the dross” and releasing money off the salary bill as has been claimed?
I doubt it somehow and, as some of us kept saying, the only winner would be MO…. then, to make matters worse, they go and give another 30 plus year old player a reported £300,000 a week three year contract!!!!
Not our problem anymore??? I beg to differ!!!
Crass stupidy to agree those wages for MO. It was a panic contract after Sanchez went, But I also distinctly remember (as with Auba) fans saying “keep him at any cost” so there was pressure to do it. But fans are fickle – we have selective memories when it suits us. Just imagine the claims that we are a selling club if we let either of them go because of wage demands.
I think (hope) things have changed, partly because Covid has made player demands more realistic, partly because we are concentrating on younger players still on the way up.
A pointer may be Odonkwo. Apparently eaving because we refuse to pay a 19 year old third choice keeper who has never played for the seniors £1m a year. No doubt the club will be criticised, but I at least agree with their stance.
At least some of us had a strong feeling that the board just wanted toxic Ozil out of our club at any cost.
The guy had become a complete distraction, enigma, nuisance and weasel for the club. Was bringing nothing but drama and negativity that was not helpful all.
Glad the club bit the bullet and got rid. Should have done that in 2019.
Totally agree
Nothing to miss about his departure at all