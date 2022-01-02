Image: Ferdinand names players to look out for in 2022 including two Gunners

Arsenal pair Charlie Patino and Emile Smith Rowe have been named in Rio Ferdinand’s list of players to look out for in 2022.

The former Man United captain tipped his the Red Devils to beat us in the running to qualify for the Champions League this term, but that hasn’t stopped him from naming our impressive young players in his pick to make the England squad and to enjoy his breakthrough in the coming calendar year.

There is little argument to be had here really. Smith Rowe is outperforming any other English player playing in his position so far this term, and there is no reason why he shouldn’t be walking into the England team if he can continue in that form.

Patino has also been exciting the masses, with his debut performance not likely to have downplayed the recent praise he has been receiving either, but we hope that the growing expectation of the duo doesn’t have any effect on their progress.

Could the expectation of the pair prove to slow down their progress?

Patrick

