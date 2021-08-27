Image: Gabriel Magalhaes makes his return to action against Tottenham Under-23s today

Gabriel Magalhaes had his pre-season disrupted by an injury picked up on international duty, but will start for Arsenal Under-23 today against Tottenham U23.

The defender was set to participate in the Olympic Games this summer alongside team-mate Gabriel Martinelli, only to succumb to injury in the build-up to the tournament, and was forced to miss out as Brazil went onto lift gold in his absence.

He also failed to recover in time for pre-season, and has only recently returned to full-training, but has been deemed fit enough to start for the Under-23 side as he looks to get ready for first-team football again.

🔴 Our team news against Tottenham Hotspur… @biel_m04 starts for #AFCU23! ✅ Watch the game LIVE on https://t.co/l2yjijDAhy and Twitch 📺 pic.twitter.com/uqPxT0BGsv — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) August 27, 2021

You may notice Miguel Azeez’s absence from the line-up also, with a possible loan move on the cards.

How much of an improvement will it be to have both Gabriel and White fit and ready to start in the senior side’s first team?

Patrick