Image: Gabriel Magalhaes makes his return to action against Tottenham Under-23s today

Gabriel Magalhaes had his pre-season disrupted by an injury picked up on international duty, but will start for Arsenal Under-23 today against Tottenham U23.
The defender was set to participate in the Olympic Games this summer alongside team-mate Gabriel Martinelli, only to succumb to injury in the build-up to the tournament, and was forced to miss out as Brazil went onto lift gold in his absence.
He also failed to recover in time for pre-season, and has only recently returned to full-training, but has been deemed fit enough to start for the Under-23 side as he looks to get ready for first-team football again.
🔴 Our team news against Tottenham Hotspur… @biel_m04 starts for #AFCU23! ✅
Watch the game LIVE on https://t.co/l2yjijDAhy and Twitch 📺
— Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) August 27, 2021
You may notice Miguel Azeez’s absence from the line-up also, with a possible loan move on the cards.
How much of an improvement will it be to have both Gabriel and White fit and ready to start in the senior side’s first team?
Patrick
Not a great first- half of football to be honest,that goes for both teams.
Not a great start to the 2nd, Siamois ☹
Get in! 1-1
It was not,1-1 with 20 minutes to go we’ll see!
Boom! 2-1
👏by the way I like Hutchinson but I have only watched him play twice,might be too little to judge him on.
He really is a baller, Siamois! Great result 👌
Gabriel was playing wide left in defense.
He walked never once ran.
Knocked the ball across the 18 yard box.
First half was dead boring.
Sideways backward passing.
Good to see some goals now tho.
Hutchinson (7) looks promising.
Their right back trouble handling him – sent off, Spuds down to 10.
The way we play runs through the club – much sideways / backwards passing, at times when it’s seems we could get behind them ?
Two well worked goals.
“Their right back trouble handling him”
“Their left back etc”
Agree completely,we play the same football as the first team,I think that 5 of the 7 goals we conceded against West Ham were from insisting playing from the back ,defenders pressed into making mistakes very similar to the first team,MA must have instructed their manager to play this way no?
Hi Siamois.
To ready players for the step up all age groups will currently be playing this way.
M A ‘s vision of the way he wants us to play I’m afraid.
This is not an anti Arteta statement, but this won’t change until a new philosophy / style comes in.
A side (club) plays in the image of the 1st team manager.
Personally , I would like to see a more”progressive” style of football.
A wins a win, but we should / could have been out of sight here.
2-1
That makes complete sense!👍
Better second half. Star man definitely Hutchinson, but Kido can score goals and Patino can pick out a pass. All that can be said about Gabriel was that he was on the pitch for 45 mins!
You could see the first team styles played in both 11’s. If they played EITHER much less slowly OR less sideways I could live with it, but both together is not the route to success or entertaining football.
Whilst appreciating the need to ground the kids in tactical and technical systems the U23’s is only one step off the first team, so surely these by now young men should be being encouraged to bridge that gap in pace and urgency to join the first team, or they won’t be able to adapt?
Unless of course, they will not be asked to provide pace and urgency in the first team either…?
Gabriel will surely make a big difference, White we will have to wait to see.