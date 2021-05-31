Image: Granit Xhaka confirmed in Switzerland squad for Euro 2020

Switzerland have confirmed their 26-man squad for the upcoming European Championships, with Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka making the cut.
The Gunners midfielder is expected to play a key role for his country this summer, with a tough group included Wales, Turkey and Italy to try and escape from.
Xhaka was recently nominated for the CIES Premier League Team of the Season, which will have been a huge boost to the midfielder, and he could well go into the competition full of confidence.
Unsere 26 für die EM
Nos 26 pour l'EURO
I nostri 26 per l'Europeo
🇨🇭🆚 🏴 (12.6, 15h00 CET)
🇨🇭🆚 🇮🇹 (16.6, 21h00 CET)
🇨🇭🆚 🇹🇷 (20.6, 18h00 CET)
➡️ https://t.co/AeHvUVv9wn#natimiteuch #lanatiavecvous #lanaticonvoi pic.twitter.com/r5Vx5iIOjW
— 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) May 31, 2021
Will Xhaka be key to Switzerland’s progress this summer?
Patrick