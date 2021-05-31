Image: Granit Xhaka confirmed in Switzerland squad for Euro 2020

Switzerland have confirmed their 26-man squad for the upcoming European Championships, with Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka making the cut.

The Gunners midfielder is expected to play a key role for his country this summer, with a tough group included Wales, Turkey and Italy to try and escape from.

Xhaka was recently nominated for the CIES Premier League Team of the Season, which will have been a huge boost to the midfielder, and he could well go into the competition full of confidence.

Will Xhaka be key to Switzerland’s progress this summer?

