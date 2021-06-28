Image: Granit Xhaka leads his Switzerland side to glory over France at Euro 2020

Granit Xhaka captained his Switzerland side to victory over France in exceptional circumstances, overcoming a 3-1 deficit to take the match to extra-time, before eventually winning the tie on penalties.

Interestingly, it was Kylian Mbappe whose disappointing penalty attempt sealed an exit for the French, while Xhaka is expected to miss the quarter-final stage after picking up another booking today.

Could Xhaka’s performances raise Arsenal’s asking price with an exit rumoured? Or could we even move to reject his exit instead?

Patrick