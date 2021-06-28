Image: Granit Xhaka leads his Switzerland side to glory over France at Euro 2020

Granit Xhaka captained his Switzerland side to victory over France in exceptional circumstances, overcoming a 3-1 deficit to take the match to extra-time, before eventually winning the tie on penalties.
Interestingly, it was Kylian Mbappe whose disappointing penalty attempt sealed an exit for the French, while Xhaka is expected to miss the quarter-final stage after picking up another booking today.
What it means ❤️#SUI | #EURO2020
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 28, 2021
Could Xhaka’s performances raise Arsenal’s asking price with an exit rumoured? Or could we even move to reject his exit instead?
Patrick
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Having watched almost all of the Euro matches so far, looking for likely transfer prospects, I decided one stood out yesterday. This guy captained his team, leading by example. He had a great game himself.
If he didn’t already place for Arsenal, I would have recommended him.
But he wants to go to Roma instead. What does that say about Arsenal FC?
AND, no completed transfers as yet!!!!
As the Chinese say TIK TOK