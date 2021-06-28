Arsenal News Latest News

Image: Granit Xhaka leads his Switzerland side to glory over France at Euro 2020

Granit Xhaka captained his Switzerland side to victory over France in exceptional circumstances, overcoming a 3-1 deficit to take the match to extra-time, before eventually winning the tie on penalties.

Interestingly, it was Kylian Mbappe whose disappointing penalty attempt sealed an exit for the French, while Xhaka is expected to miss the quarter-final stage after picking up another booking today.

Could Xhaka’s performances raise Arsenal’s asking price with an exit rumoured? Or could we even move to reject his exit instead?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Euro 2020 Granit Xhaka Switzerland

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. JW says:
    June 29, 2021 at 1:50 am

    Having watched almost all of the Euro matches so far, looking for likely transfer prospects, I decided one stood out yesterday. This guy captained his team, leading by example. He had a great game himself.

    If he didn’t already place for Arsenal, I would have recommended him.

    But he wants to go to Roma instead. What does that say about Arsenal FC?

    AND, no completed transfers as yet!!!!

    As the Chinese say TIK TOK

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs