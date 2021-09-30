Image: Granit Xhaka pictured hard at work on road to recovery

Granit Xhaka has been ruled out with injury for the next few months, but the Arsenal midfielder is already hard at work on the road to recovery.

The Swiss midfielder has missed put in an impressive performance Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, only to fall foul of a knee injury, and it has recently been confirmed that he is now expected to be absent until around Christmas time.

Granit Xhaka already working hard on his recovery at Colney today. pic.twitter.com/4GklCKnmSk — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 30, 2021

Xhaka has the right people around him to get his recovery on track, and he appears to be in the right mood thus far to do what is needed to return in the quickest time possible, although he will hopefully not be rushed back before he is fully ready.

Patrick