Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Image: Granit Xhaka speaks out about exit wishes

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka claims that he has told Arsenal that he wishes to join Roma in Serie A this summer.

The Swiss international is claimed to have been the subject of an offer from Jose Mourinho’s side, with the Portuguese believed to be a fan of the Gunner.

Xhaka has finally spoken out about his wishes to make that move, by telling reporters that his intentions have been made clear, adding how ‘beautiful’ it is in the Italian capital.

Could Arsenal be struggling to agree a fee with Roma?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Granit Xhaka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs