Image: Granit Xhaka speaks out about exit wishes

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka claims that he has told Arsenal that he wishes to join Roma in Serie A this summer.

The Swiss international is claimed to have been the subject of an offer from Jose Mourinho’s side, with the Portuguese believed to be a fan of the Gunner.

Xhaka has finally spoken out about his wishes to make that move, by telling reporters that his intentions have been made clear, adding how ‘beautiful’ it is in the Italian capital.

Xhaka on Roma move: “Arsenal know what I want to do… it is very beautiful here [in Rome].” pic.twitter.com/cP5XGLTYEO — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 27, 2021

Could Arsenal be struggling to agree a fee with Roma?

Patrick