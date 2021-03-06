Image: Granit Xhaka stat makes for horrible viewing

Granit Xhaka‘s error which directly set up Chris Wood for the goal today is unfortunately not a rare occurrence for Arsenal.

The Swiss has supposedly made the most direct errors in the Premier League since the start of the 2016/17 season that led to goals, three more than any other player, and another Gunner in fact comes in joint-second.

Most errors leading to goals amongst outfield players in the Premier League since 2016/17: ◉ Granit Xhaka (8)

◎ Cédric Soares (5)

◎ Ben Mee (5)

◎ Simon Francis (5)

◎ Nicolás Otamendi (5) At least three more than the next player. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ua2LkTpIHC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 6, 2021

Arsenal are yet to regain the lead in the match after the error, but we still have 15 minutes on the clock to make things right.

Patrick