Image: Granit Xhaka stat makes for horrible viewing

Granit Xhaka‘s error which directly set up Chris Wood for the goal today is unfortunately not a rare occurrence for Arsenal.
The Swiss has supposedly made the most direct errors in the Premier League since the start of the 2016/17 season that led to goals, three more than any other player, and another Gunner in fact comes in joint-second.
Most errors leading to goals amongst outfield players in the Premier League since 2016/17:
◉ Granit Xhaka (8)
◎ Cédric Soares (5)
◎ Ben Mee (5)
◎ Simon Francis (5)
◎ Nicolás Otamendi (5)
At least three more than the next player. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ua2LkTpIHC
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 6, 2021
Arsenal are yet to regain the lead in the match after the error, but we still have 15 minutes on the clock to make things right.
Patrick
Now i am convinced Arsenal are going nowhere under Arteta.
Whatever is said , like giving him time etc, is just a load of bullshit.
In the 90th minute he gets the ball and looks for the nearest defender to pass back so that pretty much says it all. He has been a liability for the past two years and yet our pathetic excuse for a manager takes off partey and leaves him on.
don’t lay blame completely on xhaka, blame the manager for the farce of playing it smoothly from the back.
Playing from the back can work. The keeper needs to know when to go long for one. And players like xhaka that are too slow on the ball and slow decision making wont help.
He can be a good player at times but these stats just show we need an upgrade on him. His strength is recycling the ball. One of the easiest jobs on the pitch if you ask me. The rest of his ability is below par or way to inconsistent.
Why change the team week in week out so frustrating
we need a settle side top manager shouldn’t drop players on form
I have been firmly against Xhaka being at Arsenal ever since a few months after he first arrived, I see a hotheaded mistake ridden, ponderous,immobile, slow acting and even worse, slow thininking player who has only power, strength and some attitude in his favour.
All in all he is not remotely the standard a top side needs If we are to become challengers again, it can NOT be with this man as a regular. Nor at all in fact, as today showed only too graphically once again.
To be fair, LENO WAS PARTLY TO BLAME FOR THEIR GOAL TOO AS HE SHOULD HAVE SENT IT UPFIELD BUT HE CHOSE TO PUT XHAKA UNDER UNNECESSARY PRESSURE.
Well said, Mr John Fox..👍👍..
We have said it here countless times..
Xhaka is actually a great player but his being Slow and Left-footed is a Huge limitation for a midfielder!!..
We need to get him go ASAP and get a Right-footed and mobile player to play alongside Thomas Partey!!
McTominay of Man Utd, Henderson of Liverpool, Gundogan of City, Kovacic of Chelsea and even Rice of West Ham are all Right-footed central midfielders who move the ball FORWARD always!!
Xhaka needs to go!! Should be replaced by AMN, Lucas Torreira or a New Buy!!!