Arsenal News Latest News

[Image] Great News – Partey back in training ahead of Benfica clash

It would appear that Arsenal’s chances of getting past Benfica and into the next round of the Europa League have been given a great boost.

Our deadline day signing Thomas Partey has missed the last few games to yet another injury, but on Monday the Frenchman trained on his own at london Cloney, and was brought back into full training on Tuesday, which makes me think that he is now in contention to start tmorrow in Athens.

Fingers crossed!

READ MORE:  Have Arsenal already lined up our new left-back?

Posted by

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Thabani Gumbo says:
    February 24, 2021 at 8:48 am

    “Frenchman”

    Reply
    1. ABRAHAM says:
      February 24, 2021 at 9:10 am

      I shock.. Please Partey is a Ghanaian and we are proud to have him

      Reply
  2. Wyoming says:
    February 24, 2021 at 9:47 am

    It’s a risk rushing him back like last time but these are desperate times as winning the EL will save our season and Arteta ‘s job. Even if he only plays EL games for the rest of the season it might just be worth it. Leicester’s small squad will also be banged up after their EL game so that’s a bonus.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs