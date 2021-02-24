[Image] Great News – Partey back in training ahead of Benfica clash

It would appear that Arsenal’s chances of getting past Benfica and into the next round of the Europa League have been given a great boost.

Our deadline day signing Thomas Partey has missed the last few games to yet another injury, but on Monday the Frenchman trained on his own at london Cloney, and was brought back into full training on Tuesday, which makes me think that he is now in contention to start tmorrow in Athens.

Fingers crossed!