Image: International defender set for medical ahead of proposed loan move to Millwall

Arsenal youngster Daniel Ballard is set to make the short trip to Millwall today to complete a medical ahead of his proposed loan deal.

The 21 year-old is already a full international for Northern Ireland, due to his mother having been born there, but is yet to make his debut for the Gunners as of yet.

Ballard spent last season on loan with Blackpool where he picked up 25 League One appearances, but now looks set to join Championship side Millwall for the upcoming campaign.

There isn’t expected to be any complications from the defender’s medical, and his move could well be announced any day now.

  1. Ozziegunner says:
    June 30, 2021 at 1:39 pm

    Daniel Ballard is an excellent prospect, who has been prepared to move out of his comfort zone and develop his career elsewhere at Blackpool with success. I wish him well at Fulham, who have invested wisely in Ballard.

    Reply
  2. Matthew says:
    June 30, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    Hope he comes back to play for arsenal alongside mcguiness

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      June 30, 2021 at 2:50 pm

      McGuinness has left to join Cardiff, Matthew ☹

      Reply

