Image: International defender set for medical ahead of proposed loan move to Millwall

Arsenal youngster Daniel Ballard is set to make the short trip to Millwall today to complete a medical ahead of his proposed loan deal.

The 21 year-old is already a full international for Northern Ireland, due to his mother having been born there, but is yet to make his debut for the Gunners as of yet.

Ballard spent last season on loan with Blackpool where he picked up 25 League One appearances, but now looks set to join Championship side Millwall for the upcoming campaign.

Daniel Ballard will have his medical at Millwall today ahead of his season long loan move. pic.twitter.com/J0UwTeizzi — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) June 30, 2021

There isn’t expected to be any complications from the defender’s medical, and his move could well be announced any day now.

