Image: Jimenez sends message amidst recovery process

Raul Jimenez is on many people’s minds at present after everybody watched in horror as he lay still on the Emirates floor, before leaving the match against Arsenal to go to the hospital.

The Mexican striker didn’t last five minutes of football before both he and David Luiz leapt for the ball inside the penalty box and clashed heads.

Luiz was bandaged up and somehow was able to continue, but even by the time that the full-time whistle was blown, there was still limited updates on Jimenez’s state.

The striker will now start the recovery process for a fractured skull, as he hopes to return to action ‘soon’.

I’m sure that we all wish Raul well on his road to recovery, but if Ryan Mason’s previous ordeal is anything to go by, he may need some time and some luck to return any time soon.

Patrick