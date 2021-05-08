Image: Joe Willock breaks Marcus Rashford’s record

Arsenal loanee Joe Willock has broken the record for being the youngest ever player to score in four consecutive Premier League matches.
The midfielder joined Newcastle on loan in January in search of regular playing time, and has thoroughly impressed thus far, and his goal yesterday meant that he has become the youngest player to do the above, stealing the title from Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.
Joe Willock is the youngest player to score in four Premier League games in a row since Marcus Rashford in January, 2019.
What a loan spell he is having. pic.twitter.com/ek5RvePw3X
Joe actually has five league goals to his name since making the temporary switch, while the likes of Thomas Partey, Mo Elneny, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka and Emile Smith Rowe only have a combined two league goals all season.
Willock appears to have done enough to deserve a fair shot at a first-team squad role next term at Arsenal, although it remains to be seen whether he’d rather seek out another loan if he could be guaranteed regular playing time.
Does Willock deserve his shot in Arsenal’s first-team?
Patrick
Better than cebellos in that midfield tho’ hes showing some maturity we av not seen b4
💕 Willock
Playing for Newcastle,has less pressure than Playing for Arsenal, it’s like he has not been playing for Arsenal, technically Smith is by far ahead of him
Don’t know what planet your living on.. but arsenal are a mid table team at best and there are many teams ahead of them. The pressure NUFC fans put on you to perform is much more then the tourists at arsenal if it’s ever full.
Really. Pressure on newcastle to stay up,Arsenal no pressure…dont have to look up nor down just stuck in mid table. This loan spell will make Willock much better player, the demand of helping newcastle stay up will hopefully push him to new heights.
It’s funny how players leave Arsenal and suddenly perform much better. Hmmmmm…
Bad management!!!
I said when he went and it was on here, willock was not given a fair crack of the whip by Arteta and couldn’t see what he could give us. He wants to score, he wants to get in the box, he breaks from midfiled and looks forwards. Maybe none of that suited Artetas style of football. Gouendouzi, Willock and Saliba were shockingly overlooked or not rated by Arteta. Get him out! RAFA IN!
Hi, sounds like he’s a diamond in the rough!!! Congratulations 2 him Joe!!! As 4 me 👁️ would love 2 c joe in a Arsenal shirt!!! From Timmy Blazen Gunner Paul in Bermuda Gunner’s 4 life!!!
Laudrup in, Arteta out. Laudrup knows how to play the game.
1. Why did he not get arsenal chances? He never got a string of games
2. Clearly better than cebellos
3. Let him play there next season and send cebellos back.
4.why can’t arteta bring this out of him . Or see the talent.
So many questions and we all know the answer
#artetaout