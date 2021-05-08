Image: Joe Willock breaks Marcus Rashford’s record

Arsenal loanee Joe Willock has broken the record for being the youngest ever player to score in four consecutive Premier League matches.

The midfielder joined Newcastle on loan in January in search of regular playing time, and has thoroughly impressed thus far, and his goal yesterday meant that he has become the youngest player to do the above, stealing the title from Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

Joe Willock is the youngest player to score in four Premier League games in a row since Marcus Rashford in January, 2019. What a loan spell he is having. pic.twitter.com/ek5RvePw3X — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 8, 2021

Joe actually has five league goals to his name since making the temporary switch, while the likes of Thomas Partey, Mo Elneny, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka and Emile Smith Rowe only have a combined two league goals all season.

Willock appears to have done enough to deserve a fair shot at a first-team squad role next term at Arsenal, although it remains to be seen whether he’d rather seek out another loan if he could be guaranteed regular playing time.

Does Willock deserve his shot in Arsenal’s first-team?

Patrick