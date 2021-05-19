Image: Leo Messo quits rivals to sign for Arsenal

Leo Messo has left West Ham‘s academy to join Arsenal today, with Per Mertesacker presenting the 10 year-old with his official shirt.

The young Kenyan has impressed within his age group this year, so much so that the Gunners have moved to sign him from their London rivals.

There is a long way for the youngster to go to break into the first-team, and possibly even emulate his almost-namesake, but it is no shock to hear that a player with such a name would become interested in football.

⭐️ From Kenya, a new talent arrives at the Arsenal academy. 10 year-old, Leo Messo! 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/tN7EYErlan — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) May 19, 2021

Do young players usually meet with Per Mertesacker when joining the academies or did the club milk this one?

Patrick